|Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by DRIFTyKING(m): 7:08am
Helen Wilson, has been arrested for allegedly stealing her boss’ Toyota Camry and looting her property in Lekki, Lagos State. The suspect was tracked on Tuesday to a location in Benue State through her Facebook post, where she was apprehended by some military officers alerted by her boss, Aisha Bulama.
The Adamawa State indigene had been working for Bulama for the past five years at her house in Block C6, 1004 Estate, where the incident happened. .
The boss was said to have travelled to Kaduna State for a wedding last week when Wilson, together with her boyfriend, one Martins, drove the 2009 model car away. A neighbour,
who noticed that the car was not in the usual parking lot, alerted Bulama that her car had been stolen.
Bulama said the vehicle had been recovered. She said, “She was formerly working for my friend, who travelled out of the country. I decided to employ her and she had been working for me for the past five years without any record of blemish.
In fact, I cannot say anything bad about her because she is the best housemaid one can ever have. I travelled for a wedding and left her with the car key. A few days later, my Indian neighbour called me and asked if I told somebody to pick my car and I said no.
I immediately called her and asked why my car was not at the parking lot. She said it was not true, that the car was right there. A few minutes later, she became unreachable on the phone.”
She said the car was tracked to somewhere in Lagos where it had been sold for N2.6m.
Wilson was said to have later updated her Facebook page, posting a snapshot of herself. Bulama said, “She was arrested together with her boyfriend around 9am on Tuesday in Benue State.
They had been moving around different places after selling the car. She then posted a photo on Facebook, which I forwarded to London. They gave me the location where the photo was taken and I sent the soldiers there; they got her arrested. When I see her, I wish to ask her why she did it.”
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Nne5(f): 7:18am
Too bad.And she thought she would not get caught?
Dumb girl.
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Cutehector(m): 7:19am
The heart of man is wicked
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by MxtaMichealz(m): 7:22am
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by cummando(m): 7:24am
Tracing through picture..
Hope y'all saw that o ye trouble makers hiding behind monikers.
......and that's just 1 out of 258765 ways to track a person online
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by FvckShiT: 7:24am
Fůcking "Måy-Dåy"
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by NwamaziNwaAro: 7:25am
The things social media pictures will do...
See Tonto,
See Oge Okoye
Now see Helen Wilson.
Before I post any picture on social media, first thing I ask myself is who the picture go epp?
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by kiddoiLL(m): 7:31am
D moment u realize u can be tracked wherever u go or hide..Technology na Hero 2.0 and doomsday 2.0.. Smart boss.
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Jadonjack(m): 7:49am
Cutehector:Bro, the maid is a girl not a man
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Cutehector(m): 7:59am
Jadonjack:the heart of man is an old saying... From the bible.. So when ever u see d word man, know dat it includes all genders both young and old...
Its just like saying
Man is a political animal
Jesus fed the five thousand men.
Man, know thyself..
Etc..
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Hitel: 10:33am
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by IpobExposed: 10:35am
See the hardship that Jonathan caused now everybody is stealing
IpobExposed
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by sleeknick(m): 10:35am
Na wa...
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Pavore9: 10:36am
She gather mind dey update Facebook!
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by DESTINY41(m): 10:36am
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by sakalisis(m): 10:36am
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by ednut1(m): 10:36am
good for her
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by obembet(m): 10:38am
Igbo guy
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Sijo01(f): 10:39am
It's good she had a good record before now as attested by her employer.
What went wrong? Bad influence i.e her boyfriend influenced her to steal her boss car
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by PrinceGozie(m): 10:39am
Buhari's fault..Buhari's fault..Buhari's fault..
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Enyimbamercedes: 10:39am
Give that neighbor 5% of the car for whistle-blowing....one instance where having an aproko neighbor pays off. Meanwhile how do you use Facebook picture to find the exact location where picture was taken?? Reason why you all need to de-activate geo-tagging and location services on your mobile devices when snapping pinshure
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:39am
She's Clever by half. I wanted to say negative things about people that treat their house helps badly.
But the way this man has refused to demonize her, even after stealing his property shows that he's a good man.
She was probably convinced by the young man to do the needful , maybe even promising her marriage after the deal.
If she has been good for five years, what suddenly changed. Even the way she looks doesn't show that she is even a maid. I hope she doesn't go to jail.
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by izzou(m): 10:39am
IpobExposed:
Why are you like this? Why
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by burkingx: 10:41am
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by bedspread: 10:41am
WHO CARES?? Mtchewwwwww
cummando:
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by prettyboi1989(m): 10:41am
ehen so oyinbo people can track where a picture was taken. thats new
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Moreoffaith(m): 10:42am
Na indomie dey her brain walai..
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by cummando(m): 10:42am
bedspread:Why mention me? If you don't care simply comment and Bleep off. Olori nla
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by mafiajobs: 10:42am
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by DONSMITH123(m): 10:43am
GOOD
|Re: Housemaid Who Fled With Boss' Car In Lagos Arrested In Benue by Awoo88: 10:43am
With all the noise the DSS have been making lately Nigerians still need London to do simple on line tracking.?No wonder Buhari is in London doing nothing but waste tax payer's money
