|World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by zoba88: 7:40am
Snippets of Governor Fayose's Speech at a Special Dinner held at Ekiti Government House in Celebration of 2017 World Women's Day
-I want to appreciate you all very specially for your strategic position in history for a world without women will be a world of crisis.
-Government is not expected to do business, it is expected to create enabling environment, that is what we are doing right now.
-You are all help mates and companions we can never wish away.
-We have to rediscover Ekiti women and tell them they can be where they ought to be, women should be respected and appreciated.
-It is not what has gone wrong, it's about how we can catch up with the lost grounds. This event will henceforth be celebrated in Ekiti.
-Before we were born, our fathers have always harassed our mothers, we can't afford to continue that way. There is no life without a woman.
-It is very irresponsible and reckless for a man to beat his wife. Allow your wife the right of place in your home.
-Some of us don't have the attitude we are supposed to have because of the way we treat our wives, there must be a change of attitude.
-Let us expose our women so they can become ministers and even presidents, our case cannot be different.
-My wife is very beautiful, if I don't celebrate her, who will I celebrate?
-I have 5 sons, I have no daughter but I look forward to a day I will begin to harvest daughter in-laws.
-If the home front is not right, the system will have problem.
-My provost, stand up, this woman taught me in ND 1 and 2 in the polytechnic, today I am her boss, that is the irony of life.
-As a parting gift for Olori Ajero(a civil servant) in the spirit of Women's Day Celebration, I upgrade her from Executive Secretary to the position of Permanent Secretary with immediate effect.
-Tomorrow at the Stadium, I will appoint two other women, don't ask me who.
-Commissioner for Agriculture, are you here? Provide for me 200 female farmers, I will support them with #200m immediately!
-Our women must go beyond the kitchen and the other room, I have told wife to call all the Oloris, we must achieve this agenda of making our women visible.
-I want to leave this state with landmarks, the governor’s office will the there after my departure, the High Court Complex will be there for life, I want to thank you very much Mrs Alade, Mrs Faseluka, wife of the speaker and our Senator of the federal republic, Abiodun Olujimi.
-Join me to produce a governor that will listen to you, I will never allow my personal interest thrive, whosoever you ask us to follow we shall follow. Whoever will be there we shall put there through you, we shall put the person there together.
-My house of assembly members, stand up for recognition, I appreciate you.
-Chief of Staff can you stand up for recognition...
-I thank you all, God bless you.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/2017-world-women-day-celebrationfayose.html?m=1
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Kondomatic(m): 7:45am
God bless our women
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by tens4real(m): 7:46am
Fayose the man of the people, he is indeed greater than awolowo, the slayer of APC and of course Bihari's nightmare
I salute you sir!!!!
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by money121(m): 10:37am
OK
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:37am
m
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by isax: 10:38am
Ohkay
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Angelinastto(f): 10:38am
.woah! Love in Nigeria. Waiting for who will give me a special treat too.
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by rossyc(f): 10:38am
Ok
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by madridguy(m): 10:39am
Chai,Fayose and food be like Arsenal and Failure
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Papykush: 10:39am
This is certainly not the way to celebrate world women's day...but what do you expect from a state with stomach infrastructure?
If you check the account statement for that program you will hear something like
"8m was spent on this project"
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by ken19(m): 10:39am
So someone said, arsenal fans deserve free entry into heaven, cos they've already been through hell. But how can you even be a Nigerian and an arsenal fan at the same time, were you born to suffer??
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by mayorwah98(m): 10:39am
My man!!!! God bless you Mr Governor
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by EastGold(m): 10:39am
Fayose and pọ̀nmọ́ be like
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by opegold11: 10:40am
The Governor that likes food
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Olalekanbanky1(m): 10:41am
This same governor owes d civil servants 7months. I'm sure he will distribute his rice after d occasion as well. WICKEDNESS OF THE HIGHEST ORDER. I really sympathize with ekiti civil servants.
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by solarview(m): 10:41am
Wow
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by wazobaaa: 10:42am
Man of the people
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by MUYEEKFIRST: 10:42am
that is good of him
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Qabt(m): 10:42am
Person we dey talk all the tym, wai e no go like food?
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Nasige(m): 10:42am
I thought this celebration was melt for Ekiti women, because from what i can see in the pix only politicians wives...#justsaying#
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by okonja(m): 10:42am
Just dey share money anyhow and they would see it as progress BUT when they finish spending it the way they got it, they would start blaming Buhari
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Qabt(m): 10:42am
Person we dey talk all the tym, wai e no go like food?
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by Mendelssohn(m): 10:48am
Is Lere Olayinka and his scrubbing brush mustache friend also part of the exco? Observe his table.
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by ProfEinstein: 10:53am
See how shabby the wife is dressed, money can't buy class
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by cashreport: 10:56am
ProfEinstein:What do you know
Are u marride answer is no
Get lost
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by gentleman100(m): 10:56am
tens4real:you better go and find something to do with your 3/4 already wasted life.
|Re: World Women's Day: Fayose & Wife Host Ekiti Women To A Special Dinner by GreenMavro: 11:01am
Make Buhari vex step out with him wife now
