A twitter user yesterday expressed his displeasure after four oil thieves were sentenced to 120 years in Jail. Below is the reply the twitter user got from the EFCC official twitter handle. 7 Likes

Lol

lalasticlala

These guys are so sarcastic

I don't know the the person behind the EFCC handle is, but he has more humor than Akpororo and AY combined.



Dude is the king of clapbacks!

Palm oil indeed; red oil instead

EFCC =POOR GRADES 4 Likes

Give the admin a medal. Happy Birthday President Osibanjo.

Lol

Even if Na palm oil, oil na oil

OkoYiboz:

Okay those sentenced are not politically connected. those sentenced are not politically connected.

His replies are always too pat. I think the man behind this EFCC twitter handle is a Nairalander.

Lol ... This guy deserves a Social media handler Award (SMHA)...

Keneking:

so palm oil is wrong?

That is Nigeria for you. God help us...

almsofgold:

those sentenced are not politically connected.

What of James Ngilari?

Its like the guy takes time to launch back his EPIC replies Chai! I must know the handler of this EFCC handle.

120 years? what nonsense. And they are giving governors that stole billions and trillions were given 5 years? what is wrong with these people?

Palm oil sef dey more expensive than petrol.