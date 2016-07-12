http://www.viviangist.com/miss-nnenna-offodile-emerges-as-winner-queen-of-south-east-nigeria-2017



21 year old Nnenna Offodile representing Anambra central beats off 10 other contestants to emerge as the winner of the maiden edition of queen of south East Nigeria pageant.



The event which took place on 26th February at the popular Toscana hotel, independence layout, Enugu witnessed massive turnout as high profile Personnel , reputable Nigerian politicians and indigenes all gathered to witness the cultural pageant event.



It was Nnenna, an undergraduate at Tansian University Umunya, Anambra who Stood out as the best and got a whooping sum of 400,000 to carryout her projects.



Other winners includes

Miss Victoria Chinedu:::Queen of South East Nigeria Diaspora.

Miss Ozioma Uzochi :::Queen of south East Nigeria Heritage

Miss Adanne Aku Daniela :::Queen of south East Nigeria Culture

Miss Nnaji Lilian Nkem :::Queen of south East Nigeria Amity



Speaking at the event, The director, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze expressed his satisfaction and rare gratitude to all those who contributed to make the event a success. He thanked Mr Ibe thankGod, CEO new wave Nigeria Youth initiative, distinguish senator Obinna Ogba, Mr yusuf, CEO woodland modelling agency,Mr Victor, the Judges, Chiazoka Natalia ,Jennifer Okechukwu, Ijeoma Obiedelu and Mr Fancy, CEO Modelssphere int for all their supports.



http://www.viviangist.com/miss-nnenna-offodile-emerges-as-winner-queen-of-south-east-nigeria-2017 21 year old Nnenna Offodile representing Anambra central beats off 10 other contestants to emerge as the winner of the maiden edition of queen of south East Nigeria pageant.The event which took place on 26th February at the popular Toscana hotel, independence layout, Enugu witnessed massive turnout as high profile Personnel , reputable Nigerian politicians and indigenes all gathered to witness the cultural pageant event.It was Nnenna, an undergraduate at Tansian University Umunya, Anambra who Stood out as the best and got a whooping sum of 400,000 to carryout her projects.Other winners includesMiss Victoria Chinedu:::Queen of South East Nigeria Diaspora.Miss Ozioma Uzochi :::Queen of south East Nigeria HeritageMiss Adanne Aku Daniela :::Queen of south East Nigeria CultureMiss Nnaji Lilian Nkem :::Queen of south East Nigeria AmitySpeaking at the event, The director, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze expressed his satisfaction and rare gratitude to all those who contributed to make the event a success. He thanked Mr Ibe thankGod, CEO new wave Nigeria Youth initiative, distinguish senator Obinna Ogba, Mr yusuf, CEO woodland modelling agency,Mr Victor, the Judges, Chiazoka Natalia ,Jennifer Okechukwu, Ijeoma Obiedelu and Mr Fancy, CEO Modelssphere int for all their supports. 1 Like