₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,179 members, 3,406,042 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:05 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) (2534 Views)
Mercy Atang Emerges Miss International World Queen (Photos) / Debbie Douglas Emerges MBGA Winner 2015 / Queeneth Awukam Emerges As Cross River Most Beautiful Girl 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by viviangist: 8:12am
http://www.viviangist.com/miss-nnenna-offodile-emerges-as-winner-queen-of-south-east-nigeria-2017
21 year old Nnenna Offodile representing Anambra central beats off 10 other contestants to emerge as the winner of the maiden edition of queen of south East Nigeria pageant.
The event which took place on 26th February at the popular Toscana hotel, independence layout, Enugu witnessed massive turnout as high profile Personnel , reputable Nigerian politicians and indigenes all gathered to witness the cultural pageant event.
It was Nnenna, an undergraduate at Tansian University Umunya, Anambra who Stood out as the best and got a whooping sum of 400,000 to carryout her projects.
Other winners includes
Miss Victoria Chinedu:::Queen of South East Nigeria Diaspora.
Miss Ozioma Uzochi :::Queen of south East Nigeria Heritage
Miss Adanne Aku Daniela :::Queen of south East Nigeria Culture
Miss Nnaji Lilian Nkem :::Queen of south East Nigeria Amity
Speaking at the event, The director, Mr Emmanuel Anabueze expressed his satisfaction and rare gratitude to all those who contributed to make the event a success. He thanked Mr Ibe thankGod, CEO new wave Nigeria Youth initiative, distinguish senator Obinna Ogba, Mr yusuf, CEO woodland modelling agency,Mr Victor, the Judges, Chiazoka Natalia ,Jennifer Okechukwu, Ijeoma Obiedelu and Mr Fancy, CEO Modelssphere int for all their supports.
http://www.viviangist.com/miss-nnenna-offodile-emerges-as-winner-queen-of-south-east-nigeria-2017
1 Like
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Nne5(f): 8:16am
21 years?If she's 21 I'm 12.
Anambra girl
Where's my lovely imo?
3 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Benjom(m): 8:17am
She's pretty but that first picture though. No squeezing of mouth bae. Just smile naturally and you're good to go; a take home to momma. Check out my bae's...
3 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by fancyhandsome(m): 10:25am
Anambra all the way.. she is pretty
1 Like
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by madridguy(m): 10:46am
Anambra Babes rock more than mammy water. Hope soonest Ngozi123 will reason my matter.
Congratulation Nnenna Offodile.
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Hitel: 10:47am
KAI. MISS DAMN IS AT IT AGAIN O
MUST WATCH! NIGERIA MODEL GOES WILD WITH HER FULL BOMBOM ON DISPLAY (VIDEO)
WATCH >> http://www.uk-mmm.tk/p/nigeria-top-model-and-connect-girl-miss.html
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by veekid(m): 10:47am
dem cucumberians
5 Likes
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by IgboGoat: 10:47am
Happy women's day dear
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:48am
Seen.....
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by okonja(m): 10:48am
Okay
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by fortunechy(m): 10:48am
hope she didint hv any deal with cucumber......
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by ProfEinstein: 10:48am
Another olosho in the making
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by EncephalonPikin(m): 10:48am
Wash that face first...then let me decide
I doubt if she's 21
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 10:49am
I hope we no go hear another Cucumber again
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by airminem(f): 10:49am
Please, Stay Out Of Cucumber My Fellow Sis. Becareful Of The 4thbranch Okay. Congrats
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by kjigga(m): 10:49am
Miss Cucumber
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by cremedelacreme: 10:49am
She try, but the girl on red gown on her left in the second picture (Queen of SE Heritage) looks finer.
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:49am
Grooming them to be corporate oloshos abi
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Angelinastto(f): 10:50am
She's cute!
Since i believe that with or without make your you beauty can't be hidden and so is your ugliness.
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by lawal28c: 10:50am
I knw say no b by beauty alone dem take dey rate diz crap bt diz babe no reach frm d look of things
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by onyee25(f): 10:50am
miss this , miss that.....
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by xtiandating: 10:50am
Beautiful
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by desquad: 10:51am
21 years?
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by odinga1of: 10:51am
Ok
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by mayortm001(m): 10:52am
Anambra always head the south east.
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 10:52am
. All that comes to mind is CUCUMBER
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by desquad: 10:54am
Nne5:imo girls?, Na them full akoka and Surulere for night
Na night work una sabi
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Ngozi123(f): 10:55am
madridguy:
Please leave me alone.
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by vincentjk(m): 10:55am
Is it that women doesn't wear bra anymore or what??
Meanwhile
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Larryfest(m): 10:55am
She doesn't look 21 atall probably that's her football age.. She is pretty thou.
1 Like
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Lyord56(m): 10:59am
Dem representative of cucumber ...
|Re: Nnenna Offodile Wins Queen Of South-East Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by Nne5(f): 10:59am
desquad:desquad fvck you.
Shopping Watches For Women On The Internet / What Your Jeans Say About You / Real Italian Made Shoes.
Viewing this topic: SmarisAjur(f), Resilient2000, merits(m), oee, Kessyl, pastorkingsleye(m), baroncy, Aden777(m), skiibo, crunchyg(m), oomayor, depezee(m), malton, horlanrewaju11, Ekpoma25, Joandumebi(f), sherif4owo(m), emmsnice(m), breatheagain(m), Okemmuo(m), DONCRIB(m), edubrazil442(m), GiaGunn(f), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), Sanchez01, KINGMAKER001(m), patfenda(m), Shortyy(f), xtrafly(m), imoowo(m), Baroba(m), kachi7021(m), pimpchi(m), cocaineaddict(m), ebujany(m), hakinze00(m), EstherTemi2017, lebete3000, Ndawe(f), iyke3000, uchebest2006(m), actrinity(m), gentleman100(m), Henrique99, kaysy(m), billioniremind(m), bimadek(m), IDEKEALUMONA(m), zeezeegal(f), Casido1(m), signeddocuments, pappyabc, mecheal365, Oloro29, sigiyaya(m), ladoney, ijewejones, melodythatsme, antontech(m), wolverine1987, aphamefuna(m), enoumoh, frankduffngn, mizky, dhameelare(m), olaniyisal, pahen1991, Alexrayz(m), Ekabiunwan, adeokunade, lawal28c, shakurkings(m), sarki9(m), MaziArochukwu, EngrBouss(m), Natudu, Chukwu94 and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20