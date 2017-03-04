₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The British High Commission in Abuja has debunked a report by London-based Observer newspaper, which reported at the weekend that the government of President Goodluck Jonathan rejected the offer by the British Royal Armed Force (RAF) to help rescue over 200 Chibok schoolgirls, when they were kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014.
In response to enquiries by THISDAY’s sister broadcast station, Arise News Network, the British High Commission on Tuesday said the allegation that the RAF was over the area for a number of months and actually located the girls within weeks, but the Nigerian government under former President Jonathan turned down its offer to rescue the girls, “was false”.
Also reinforcing this, the UK’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council and head of the delegation to the Lake Chad region, Ambassador Mathew Rycroft, dismissed the allegation when the question was put forward to him during a press briefing on Monday.
“The British High Commissioner briefed me on that today (Monday) and said that the allegations are not true,” Rycroft said.
When pressed for further clarifications by Arise TV, he directed all enquiries to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria.
However, the British High Commission, in its statement, said “a more cordial, collaborative and unified approach between Nigeria and her allies than the reported differences was used”.
The statement added: “UK worked with the US and France to provide a range of military and intelligence support to the Nigerian government in their search (for the Chibok girls), and in fact, a wider effort to address the longer term challenge of terrorism.
“But importantly, we won’t comment on specific additional details, which is a matter for the Nigerian government and the military.”
Jonathan, in reaction to the story, has already dismissed the allegation as patently false.
Speaking on the overall objective of the visit, Rycroft said the Boko Haram crisis was “one of the most neglected crisis and we want to shine a spotlight on that crisis”.
The envoy also urged the global community including the governments of the Lake Chad region to step up and respond to the crisis before it is too late.
“Part of that crisis is terrorism and we stand with the government and people of this region and particularly the government of Nigeria in confronting Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin region.
“The UN Security Council applauds the works of the MNJTF.
“Talking about the UN sending a peacekeeping force: that has not been requested by the government of Nigeria, I am aware. That we can do as a bilateral agreement with the government of Nigeria,” he added.
Also, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Ambassador Edward Kalom, said that the magnitude of the crisis in Nigeria was of global concern.
Kalom said that UN had mapped out strategies to reach 6.9 million of the most affected internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in the North-east, out of the 8.5 million that need humanitarian assistance before the 2019 general election.
He said: “We are talking about 14 million people that are affected by the Boko Haram crisis in North-east Nigeria and about 8.5 million of these people need urgent humanitarian assistance.
“And the UN has prepared a 2017 humanitarian plan to reach about 6.9 million of the most affected people in North-east Nigeria and I want to repeat that we have a timeline of 18 months to address the serious humanitarian situation in the region.
“This is because after 18 months, the government of Nigeria will be busy with elections. And elections in this clime may affect how we address the humanitarian crisis.
“And in this regard, we congratulate the government of Nigeria and Cameroun for signing the tripartite agreement with the UNHCR last week.”
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:22am
APC is a develish party...
After WOMEN fear APC
sarrki wont smell this thread
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by thinkdip(m): 8:22am
Who God has blessed no man can curse.
Gej is blessed
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:23am
thinkdip:For wetin?
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Kpeshi10(m): 8:23am
Which one b Chibok girls kuma....
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Adaodogwu(f): 8:23am
BMC will avoid here
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by ojun50(m): 8:24am
CROWNWEALTH019:na 2day u knw
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Ngokafor: 8:25am
....APC through their propaganda and falsehood machinery Buhari Media Center(BMC) has been exposed for the fraud they are and disgraced again....shameless people.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Keneking: 8:25am
But where is lalasticlala now
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Dcomrade(m): 8:27am
Where are the BMC certified Zombies? Pls come and defend your pay masters
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Dcomrade(m): 8:27am
APC is purely witchcraft .
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by EdCure: 8:28am
"the British High Commission, in its statement, said “a more cordial, collaborative and unified approach between Nigeria and her allies than the reported differences was used”.Nothing different from what we already know. The previous report did not deny the fact that there was technical support from the Brits and Yankees.
What this statement did not deny is the fact that Jonathan rejected the actual rescue attempt.
“But importantly, we won’t comment on specific additional details, which is a matter for the Nigerian government and the military."I didn't expect the British official to confirm the allegation. That was too sensitive for his position.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Decodedp: 8:28am
Lai MOHAMMMED over to you
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by AngelicBeing: 8:29am
Jonathan led PDP was clueless, inept, nest of killers, thieves, corrupt, and they wasted & shared the resources of Nigeria, useless politicians
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by nwabobo: 8:31am
I told all who cared to listen that that article emanated from the pit of hell called BMC.
cc: Sarrki, Omenka, Aufbauh
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by MrRational1(m): 8:47am
Wailers you are all foolish.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by easzypeaszy(m): 8:51am
Liar Mohammed is one foolish old fool...
Ur oga is on sick bed bc of ur lies n nw u rainin more curse on him..
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by easzypeaszy(m): 8:54am
MrRational1:una no go sell..fr thou hast insulted annointed men of God who wail fr d suffering of d nation Nigeria..here is what d Lord wl do in ur life..in every tin u do u shall nt excel
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by MrRational1(m): 8:56am
easzypeaszy:hey when did I insulted a man of God remind me please
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by boostdom: 9:31am
EdCure:
Did you even read this summary of the report?
In response to enquiries by THISDAY’s sister broadcast station, Arise News Network, the British High Commission on Tuesday said the allegation that the RAF was over the area for a number of months and actually located the girls within weeks, but the Nigerian government under former President Jonathan turned down its offer to rescue the girls, “was false”.
Isn't it glaring that you lack any sort of critical thought? Right there in the article, the allegations have been denied by the British High Commissioner and the UK Rep to the UN but your bias has closed your mind to objective analysis and would rather hope someone takes as fact the rant from a pathetic filth on nairaland.
You lack the capacity to objectively criticise dialectic reasoning.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by cstr55: 10:01am
boostdom:They are pseudo-patriots.
That is why you see them support tinubu and still yap about PDP's corruption, and you wonder if they have all gone psycho.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by madridguy(m): 10:50am
US/UK should leave Jonathan alone, you people refused to sell us arms only interested in erecting your devilish military base here.
Useless terrorists set of people.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by lonelydora(m): 10:50am
APC should focus on the present and not past.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Ucheosefoh(m): 10:50am
Propaganda don kill us for this country
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by kjigga(m): 10:50am
Breeze don blow, fowl yansh don open
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by BestHyper(m): 10:50am
Still wondering is these Chibok Girls exist
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by unclezuma: 10:51am
When the wind blows at a poultry farm...
...the Chicken's tail feathers part.
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by highrise07(m): 10:51am
every lie has an expiry date
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by 247NaijaNews: 10:51am
Nawa ooo!!!
Meanwhile, enjoy the gist below...
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Danny287(m): 10:53am
All the bad belle people will not come hear and see this one now they would only see the negative ones
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by NNVanguard(m): 10:53am
BMC's over to you, Leta nail GEJ
|Re: UK: Jonathan’s Govt Did Not Reject Help To Rescue Chibok Girls by Awoo88: 10:53am
Dcomrade:The El rufia is persecuting some one for twitting about killing.
