The Italian government has deported another batch of Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country, just two weeks after it deported 33 Nigerians.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fresh 37 deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos, on Tuesday night.



The deportees,who are all males, were brought back in a chartered aircraft with registration number OM-IEX.



DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.



The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.



Also on ground to receive them were officials the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).



NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.



On 23 February, Italy also sent 33 Nigerians back home.(NAN)



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/international/italy-deports-37-nigerians/188315.html

D hustle is real men!!! Welcome back home 2 Likes

Where are the deportees? We need to see their faces and not NIGERIA MUST GO bags so that we can assess the shapes of their heads and facial profiles for records (NCAN take note). 8 Likes 1 Share

welcome back now we can develop this country together..



with the rate nigerian are been deported all over the world i wont be surprised if



burkina faso



benin republic



ghana



mali



congo



start to dey deport us..



am in support of the deportation..you cant run away and leave us to suffer..





p.s



they also came with the bag they will recognize them with ghana must go 1 Like

Italian deport

Most of these people struggled through Sahara desert to make it to the promised land but look how they ended up. 5 Likes

Le Seigneur a pitie.... 1 Like

Reality sets in. 1 Like

well come back no place like home

Abeg who de sell these Ghana must go bag to all the deportees?

anyway, una welcome. 1 Like

Chei



I believe in #FutureNigeria wia we will be the one deporting others 1 Like

with their Ghana must go bags, Lol nawa for Nigeria.

Hol'up,na Ghana-must-go Una use come back?? Or are these refugees from Ghana? 1 Like

Okay while you are deporting them some are on their way going in.



Most people needs to feed their family and make it in life not by stealing but through hustling.



I am happy that they were not deported because they carried cocaine or incriminating things.



Welcome home brothers. I pray that Nigeria favours your return cause a new Sherriff is in town (Oshibanjo) 6 Likes

So all of Una been Dey there, I Dey find person wey fo buy iTunes gift card 1 Like

Where are their faces, leme see if Ayelala is among... He'll be snapping with peoples' cars as if he don blow whereas God is yet to pick his call. 2 Likes

Can't they just buy C.Ronaldo and hope to win the Champions league!





Deportation can't solve a clubs crisis! You need to buy top swimmers to be at the top of the league. 1 Like

Yeah Yeah

Struggle continues

Italian government no try at all, abi dem no know about recession? Chai!

Y are Nigerians being deported anyhow in all these countries?

God help Nigerians

develop your own!

you read the post at all..no be by force to comment nah.. you read the post at all..no be by force to comment nah.. 1 Like



Welcome home! We're in this togetherWelcome home! 1 Like

Akinaukwa:

Italian government no try at all, abi dem no know about recession? Chai! true true





Ghen Ghen there eyes will clear



Deportees be feeling like... The moment when the pilot says, Welcome to Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Nigeria. I hope you enjoy your stayGhen Ghen there eyes will clearDeportees be feeling like... 1 Like

Bad luck for Nigerians all over world, since May 2015! Not funny!



BTW, Libya is deporting Nigerians every day...

SA is deporting Nigerians by fire by bullet...

Middle East countries are deporting their fellow Muslims in tens of thousands...



But Trump's deportation is the one that is special?

Una never talk wetin una want! 1 Like