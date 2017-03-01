₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,314 members, 3,406,466 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 02:07 PM

37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport - Travel - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport (11369 Views)

Air Peace Tyre Deflates On Take-Off At Murtala Muhammed International Airport / Nigerians Deported From UK, Arrive Lagos, To Complete Their Jail In Kirikiri / Fire Outbreak At Murtala Muhammed International Airport MMIA (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:39am
The Italian government has deported another batch of Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country, just two weeks after it deported 33 Nigerians.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fresh 37 deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos, on Tuesday night.

The deportees,who are all males, were brought back in a chartered aircraft with registration number OM-IEX.

DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, confirmed the development to NAN.

The deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) , the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

NAN gathered that the deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.

On 23 February, Italy also sent 33 Nigerians back home.(NAN)

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/international/italy-deports-37-nigerians/188315.html

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:41am
Source:- http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/just-in-italy-deports-37-nigerian.html

lalasticlala
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Ahmed0336(m): 10:57am
D hustle is real men!!! Welcome back home grin

2 Likes

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Timbi: 12:29pm
Where are the deportees? We need to see their faces and not NIGERIA MUST GO bags so that we can assess the shapes of their heads and facial profiles for records (NCAN take note).

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by henrydadon(m): 12:29pm
welcome back now we can develop this country together..

with the rate nigerian are been deported all over the world i wont be surprised if

burkina faso

benin republic

ghana

mali

congo

start to dey deport us..

am in support of the deportation..you cant run away and leave us to suffer..


p.s

they also came with the bag they will recognize them with ghana must go

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by BestHyper(m): 12:29pm
Italian deport smiley
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by ZUBY77(m): 12:29pm
Most of these people struggled through Sahara desert to make it to the promised land but look how they ended up.

5 Likes

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by cbngov01(m): 12:29pm
Le Seigneur a pitie....

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Pavore9: 12:29pm
Reality sets in.

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by horlanrewaju11: 12:29pm
well come back no place like home
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by alizma: 12:30pm
Abeg who de sell these Ghana must go bag to all the deportees?
anyway, una welcome.

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Respect55(m): 12:30pm
Chei

I believe in #FutureNigeria wia we will be the one deporting others

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by GloriaNinja(f): 12:31pm
with their Ghana must go bags, Lol nawa for Nigeria.
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by banqalee(m): 12:31pm
Hol'up,na Ghana-must-go Una use come back?? Or are these refugees from Ghana? grin

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:31pm
Okay while you are deporting them some are on their way going in.

Most people needs to feed their family and make it in life not by stealing but through hustling.

I am happy that they were not deported because they carried cocaine or incriminating things.

Welcome home brothers. I pray that Nigeria favours your return cause a new Sherriff is in town (Oshibanjo)

6 Likes

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by meskana212(m): 12:31pm
So all of Una been Dey there, I Dey find person wey fo buy iTunes gift card

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Olasco93: 12:31pm
Where are their faces, leme see if Ayelala is among... He'll be snapping with peoples' cars as if he don blow whereas God is yet to pick his call.

2 Likes

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by shamecurls(m): 12:32pm
Can't they just buy C.Ronaldo and hope to win the Champions league!


Deportation can't solve a clubs crisis! You need to buy top swimmers to be at the top of the league.

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by vickyuchy: 12:32pm
Yeah Yeah
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by bengoodcreature: 12:32pm
Struggle continues
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Akinaukwa: 12:33pm
Italian government no try at all, abi dem no know about recession? Chai!
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Sweetnik22: 12:33pm
Y are Nigerians being deported anyhow in all these countries?
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by vickyuchy: 12:33pm
God help Nigerians
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Raypawer(m): 12:34pm
develop your own!
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by henrydadon(m): 12:34pm
shamecurls:
Can't they just buy C.Ronaldo and hope to win the Champions league!


Deportation can't solve a clubs crisis! You need to buy top swimmers to be at the top of the league.



you read the post at all..no be by force to comment nah..

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by soath(m): 12:34pm
We're in this together grin
Welcome home!

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by vickyuchy: 12:34pm
Akinaukwa:
Italian government no try at all, abi dem no know about recession? Chai!
true
Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Badgers14: 12:35pm
The moment when the pilot says, Welcome to Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Nigeria. I hope you enjoy your stay shocked

Ghen Ghen there eyes will clear grin

Deportees be feeling like...

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by NaijaBlend: 12:37pm
Bad luck for Nigerians all over world, since May 2015! Not funny!

BTW, Libya is deporting Nigerians every day...
SA is deporting Nigerians by fire by bullet...
Middle East countries are deporting their fellow Muslims in tens of thousands...

But Trump's deportation is the one that is special?
Una never talk wetin una want!

1 Like

Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by satowind: 12:38pm
Even common Italy they deport Nigerians

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

Going To Turkey / Who has been to Belgium, Denmark, Norway? / Dv 2011 American Lottery Results Finally Out

Viewing this topic: chimah3(m), Brushless(m), gbosah91, chukslawrence(m), progress69, Shubabe(f), mannycrown, kenoxx(m), murphy02, Eddisboi, Ekiseme(m), shotuns, MxtaMichealz(m), onyeka205(m), chidekings(m), lytech1(m), DPCHUKS1, polis007(m), babatunx(m), johnsmhelia15(m), Seaen(m), findel, fizzyf4, Daddyboy012, doctimonyeka(m), Willy7(m), bigdaddygeee(m), KingzPen(m), busybrain123(m), easyelliot(m), MtuMsuper, damesilver(m), eshope(m), fomatt(f), vivianbelema(f), leksmedia, smartmey61(m), kayprince, ALANBEY(m), Respect11(m), nedman77, Donprince2 and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.