|37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:39am
The Italian government has deported another batch of Nigerians for committing immigration-related offences in the country, just two weeks after it deported 33 Nigerians.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/international/italy-deports-37-nigerians/188315.html
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by MxtaMichealz(m): 10:41am
Source:- http://thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/just-in-italy-deports-37-nigerian.html
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Ahmed0336(m): 10:57am
D hustle is real men!!! Welcome back home
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Timbi: 12:29pm
Where are the deportees? We need to see their faces and not NIGERIA MUST GO bags so that we can assess the shapes of their heads and facial profiles for records (NCAN take note).
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by henrydadon(m): 12:29pm
welcome back now we can develop this country together..
with the rate nigerian are been deported all over the world i wont be surprised if
burkina faso
benin republic
ghana
mali
congo
start to dey deport us..
am in support of the deportation..you cant run away and leave us to suffer..
p.s
they also came with the bag they will recognize them with ghana must go
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by BestHyper(m): 12:29pm
Italian deport
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by ZUBY77(m): 12:29pm
Most of these people struggled through Sahara desert to make it to the promised land but look how they ended up.
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by cbngov01(m): 12:29pm
Le Seigneur a pitie....
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Pavore9: 12:29pm
Reality sets in.
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by horlanrewaju11: 12:29pm
well come back no place like home
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by alizma: 12:30pm
Abeg who de sell these Ghana must go bag to all the deportees?
anyway, una welcome.
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Respect55(m): 12:30pm
Chei
I believe in #FutureNigeria wia we will be the one deporting others
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by GloriaNinja(f): 12:31pm
with their Ghana must go bags, Lol nawa for Nigeria.
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by banqalee(m): 12:31pm
Hol'up,na Ghana-must-go Una use come back?? Or are these refugees from Ghana?
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Wiseandtrue(f): 12:31pm
Okay while you are deporting them some are on their way going in.
Most people needs to feed their family and make it in life not by stealing but through hustling.
I am happy that they were not deported because they carried cocaine or incriminating things.
Welcome home brothers. I pray that Nigeria favours your return cause a new Sherriff is in town (Oshibanjo)
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by meskana212(m): 12:31pm
So all of Una been Dey there, I Dey find person wey fo buy iTunes gift card
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Olasco93: 12:31pm
Where are their faces, leme see if Ayelala is among... He'll be snapping with peoples' cars as if he don blow whereas God is yet to pick his call.
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by shamecurls(m): 12:32pm
Can't they just buy C.Ronaldo and hope to win the Champions league!
Deportation can't solve a clubs crisis! You need to buy top swimmers to be at the top of the league.
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by vickyuchy: 12:32pm
Yeah Yeah
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by bengoodcreature: 12:32pm
Struggle continues
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Akinaukwa: 12:33pm
Italian government no try at all, abi dem no know about recession? Chai!
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Sweetnik22: 12:33pm
Y are Nigerians being deported anyhow in all these countries?
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by vickyuchy: 12:33pm
God help Nigerians
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Raypawer(m): 12:34pm
develop your own!
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by henrydadon(m): 12:34pm
shamecurls:
you read the post at all..no be by force to comment nah..
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by soath(m): 12:34pm
We're in this together
Welcome home!
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by vickyuchy: 12:34pm
Akinaukwa:true
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by Badgers14: 12:35pm
The moment when the pilot says, Welcome to Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos, Nigeria. I hope you enjoy your stay
Ghen Ghen there eyes will clear
Deportees be feeling like...
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by NaijaBlend: 12:37pm
Bad luck for Nigerians all over world, since May 2015! Not funny!
BTW, Libya is deporting Nigerians every day...
SA is deporting Nigerians by fire by bullet...
Middle East countries are deporting their fellow Muslims in tens of thousands...
But Trump's deportation is the one that is special?
Una never talk wetin una want!
|Re: 37 Nigerians Deported From Italy Arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport by satowind: 12:38pm
Even common Italy they deport Nigerians
