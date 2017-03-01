Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice (11878 Views)

'Viewers' discretion is advised...



Just In



Custom killed 3 people along Sagamu - Abeokuta express road over possession of four bags of rice'







That's babaric



Ow on earth institutions that are suppose to protect and defend our citizens turns to an abbatiour 17 Likes 2 Shares

Everything is fundamentally wrong with our whole system



Bottom up 17 Likes 2 Shares

This happens when the wrong people get guns 18 Likes 1 Share

What a lawless corp ?, what nonsense is this ?Does it mean that most of our law enforcement officer/agent cant use their discretion ?Did law say kill the smuggler, if at all he brings it inn through backyard ?What about if those rice were bought at open market for ceremony coming next Saturday ?I am tired at this happy trigger officer.. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Shoot human beings dead over what..?! Possession of bags of rice?



Did they smuggle the rice into the country, or steal it, of which the best action is to shoot them?

This country is dead. The system is just totally flawed when there are no standard rules of engagement for its armed agencies to follow.

THIS IS SERIOUS. 1 Like

Nigeria is really lawless con3 where anybody can shoot n go scot free.. 8 Likes

Well if the Nigerian Army can shoot IPOB for waving Biafran flags, why can Customs shoot people for possessing bags of Rice?



That is Nigeria for you. 29 Likes 1 Share

Remember guys, Customs are under the 'MINISTRY OF FINIANCE' not 'ARMY/DEFENCE'. I'm sure the death of those people will now increase nigeria's internally generally revenue.



What a Zoo! Only a defiantly mad person will disagree on nigeria being a zoo with animals running amok dresses up like sane humans. 17 Likes 1 Share

Nna men! So na because of rice na him some bastards send 3 people come join me for here?



Tufiakwa! 4 Likes

shooting civillians but if they see real smugglers, they run into the bush 3 Likes

Rice? Asin Shinkafa? Jesu! WTF?

AAAH

when Peter obi Complained last year, afonja attacked him. Called him all sort of names 13 Likes 1 Share

With the banned of 41 items including rice such businesses became lucrative to make huge profit because they are hot cake.



when custom unlawfully seize some imported rice recently heaven was let loose,people were bashing customs, for allowing the items only to break shop and seize them,now that they are doing their job nigerians will still complain.



Those importers have no chill they kill custom officers too so whoever dies first dont blame anyone.



lets leave foriegn rice alone let grow the naira by consuming local rice is that too hard for nigerians? you want the dollar to go down but you keep buying imported rice.







Now yoruba people are quick to say illegal refinery and bunkering is not good but they use advantage of the closeness to the border to import contrabane and get rich quick.







rice is cheap in lagos and ogun because of these illegal activities compare to any place x,the same way kerosene is cheap in portharcourt than anywhere x.





i stand with custom on this if it smuggle rice.







After police, na custom useless pass.



I know an argument must have ensued in the course of the whole thing which must have triggered the shooting (if I'm not mistaken). But I keep asking myself, why would anyone want to argue with people with guns, huh? No matter what or how much is involved, it can never be worth your life, no, never!

But our myopic yoruba skulls still believe he was "preaching hate" This is specifically what Nnamdi Kanu was emphasizin on..But our myopic yoruba skulls still believe he was "preaching hate" 12 Likes 1 Share

You Afonjas rejoice when they kill IPOB, well they are coming for you people especially with hunger in SW and yoeubaas struggling to find cheap rice! I see you Afonjas typing "Nigeria is a zoo", "Nigeria is a jungle", "Nigeria is lawless" but I didn't hear you say all these when IPOB were killed? Hypocrities. Chickens finally coming home to roost! 11 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine!!!!....even law abiding officials practising ....jungle justice





Now, those who think the Country is not a zoo, raise your dirty hands Lawless Nigeria. And the shameless Government will claim innocent all the time.Now, those who think the Country is not a zoo, raise your dirty hands 1 Like

Nigeria is really a zoo 4 Likes

Once Again I give up on this country 6 Likes

ALWAYS

Sad!



If story is true, that is what you get when the nation gives guns to lunatics and buys them uniforms. 2 Likes

Custom officers have no right to bear arms to start with..Too many animals claiming " law enforcement " in Nigeria, and they are quick to snuff out people's life in a twinkle.. God help us.. 2 Likes