|Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by jonhemma11: 12:25pm
According to Balogun who lives in Lagos that shared the story,3 people were shot dead by customs officers along Sagamu-Abeokuta express road over the possession of 4 bags of rice.He wrote....
'Viewers' discretion is advised...
Just In
Custom killed 3 people along Sagamu - Abeokuta express road over possession of four bags of rice'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/customs-officers-shoot-3-people-dead.html
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by sarrki(m): 12:27pm
That's babaric
Ow on earth institutions that are suppose to protect and defend our citizens turns to an abbatiour
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by sarrki(m): 12:28pm
Everything is fundamentally wrong with our whole system
Bottom up
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Elisean(m): 12:31pm
This happens when the wrong people get guns
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Jabioro: 12:33pm
What a lawless corp ?, what nonsense is this ?Does it mean that most of our law enforcement officer/agent cant use their discretion ?Did law say kill the smuggler, if at all he brings it inn through backyard ?What about if those rice were bought at open market for ceremony coming next Saturday ?I am tired at this happy trigger officer..
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Logician: 12:33pm
There is definitely more to the story.
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by whirlwind7(m): 12:34pm
Shoot human beings dead over what..?! Possession of bags of rice?
Did they smuggle the rice into the country, or steal it, of which the best action is to shoot them?
This country is dead. The system is just totally flawed when there are no standard rules of engagement for its armed agencies to follow.
Even someone trying to smuggle parcels of hard drugs doesn't just get shot like this.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by madridguy(m): 12:34pm
THIS IS SERIOUS.
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Sweetnik22: 12:39pm
Nigeria is really lawless con3 where anybody can shoot n go scot free..
8 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by kingzizzy: 12:42pm
Well if the Nigerian Army can shoot IPOB for waving Biafran flags, why can Customs shoot people for possessing bags of Rice?
That is Nigeria for you.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by DocHMD: 12:43pm
Remember guys, Customs are under the 'MINISTRY OF FINIANCE' not 'ARMY/DEFENCE'. I'm sure the death of those people will now increase nigeria's internally generally revenue.
What a Zoo! Only a defiantly mad person will disagree on nigeria being a zoo with animals running amok dresses up like sane humans.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by momentarylapse: 12:46pm
Nna men! So na because of rice na him some bastards send 3 people come join me for here?
Tufiakwa!
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Omoakinsuyi(m): 1:21pm
shooting civillians but if they see real smugglers, they run into the bush
3 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Ekakamba: 1:21pm
Rice? Asin Shinkafa? Jesu! WTF?
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by yomalex(m): 1:21pm
AAAH
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by ruggedised: 1:21pm
when Peter obi Complained last year, afonja attacked him. Called him all sort of names
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by emmykk(m): 1:21pm
jonhemma11:
With the banned of 41 items including rice such businesses became lucrative to make huge profit because they are hot cake.
when custom unlawfully seize some imported rice recently heaven was let loose,people were bashing customs, for allowing the items only to break shop and seize them,now that they are doing their job nigerians will still complain.
Those importers have no chill they kill custom officers too so whoever dies first dont blame anyone.
lets leave foriegn rice alone let grow the naira by consuming local rice is that too hard for nigerians? you want the dollar to go down but you keep buying imported rice.
Now yoruba people are quick to say illegal refinery and bunkering is not good but they use advantage of the closeness to the border to import contrabane and get rich quick.
rice is cheap in lagos and ogun because of these illegal activities compare to any place x,the same way kerosene is cheap in portharcourt than anywhere x.
i stand with custom on this if it smuggle rice.
let the smuggle business be so or die
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by snadguy007(m): 1:22pm
After police, na custom useless pass.
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Fairgodwin(m): 1:22pm
Even Customs too?
I know an argument must have ensued in the course of the whole thing which must have triggered the shooting (if I'm not mistaken). But I keep asking myself, why would anyone want to argue with people with guns, huh? No matter what or how much is involved, it can never be worth your life, no, never!
May their souls rest in peace and may justice be served on those Customs officers.
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by thuggCheetah(m): 1:22pm
This is specifically what Nnamdi Kanu was emphasizin on..
But our myopic yoruba skulls still believe he was "preaching hate"
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Intellect20: 1:22pm
You Afonjas rejoice when they kill IPOB, well they are coming for you people especially with hunger in SW and yoeubaas struggling to find cheap rice! I see you Afonjas typing "Nigeria is a zoo", "Nigeria is a jungle", "Nigeria is lawless" but I didn't hear you say all these when IPOB were killed? Hypocrities. Chickens finally coming home to roost!
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by sandrahnaub(f): 1:22pm
Imagine!!!!....even law abiding officials practising ....jungle justice
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by khristology(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by ngmgeek(m): 1:23pm
Lawless Nigeria. And the shameless Government will claim innocent all the time.
Now, those who think the Country is not a zoo, raise your dirty hands
1 Like
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Respect55(m): 1:23pm
Nigeria is really a zoo
4 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by DollarAngel(m): 1:23pm
Once Again I give up on this country
6 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Lordsreigns: 1:23pm
ALWAYS
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by blazetitov: 1:23pm
Sad!
If story is true, that is what you get when the nation gives guns to lunatics and buys them uniforms.
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Baroba(m): 1:23pm
Custom officers have no right to bear arms to start with..Too many animals claiming " law enforcement " in Nigeria, and they are quick to snuff out people's life in a twinkle.. God help us..
2 Likes
|Re: Customs Officers Shoot 3 People Dead Along Sagamu-abeokuta Road Over Bag Of Rice by Justbeingreal(m): 1:24pm
Nawa
1 Like
Man Tries To Bury 10-year-old Daughter Alive In His Backyard For Ritual / Nigeria Custom Service Recruitment For 2015 / Woman Bags 266 Years Jail Term For N8m Theft
