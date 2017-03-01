Pathetic and Horrific better summed up the condition of the man in this picture.



He goes by the name Bisi and was abandoned at a location called "Lokore" in the heart of Ile-Ife. Osun State.



He's had his mouth swelling due to the marathon days of sleeping and waking up with an empty stomach.



His legs has lost life as he could not even stand on them. He trudge and crawl like a baby on a road known for mishaps.



While speaking with him he has this to say, "I am Bisi, I am suffering from internal problem and this has affected my relationship with my family thus my eviction and rejection from them.

I have spent days without food in my stomach apart from the constant medical problem I'm battling with.



My eyes are going gradually and I'm left with no strength in me. I can not walk any shortest of distance.

I call on all good Samaritans in Nigeria and beyond to please come to my aid to have a second chance of being alive."



Well meaning Nigerians I believe nothing is too small or big to give a life to a man who desperately needs to live again.



I have in my own little capacity instructs that the people around where I found him keep a close eye on him while we seek help from the helping hands.



MAY GOD CONTINUE TO ENLARGE YOUR COAST AS YOU HELP!!







