|Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Sammyramires(m): 1:44pm
Pathetic and Horrific better summed up the condition of the man in this picture.
He goes by the name Bisi and was abandoned at a location called "Lokore" in the heart of Ile-Ife. Osun State.
He's had his mouth swelling due to the marathon days of sleeping and waking up with an empty stomach.
His legs has lost life as he could not even stand on them. He trudge and crawl like a baby on a road known for mishaps.
While speaking with him he has this to say, "I am Bisi, I am suffering from internal problem and this has affected my relationship with my family thus my eviction and rejection from them.
I have spent days without food in my stomach apart from the constant medical problem I'm battling with.
My eyes are going gradually and I'm left with no strength in me. I can not walk any shortest of distance.
I call on all good Samaritans in Nigeria and beyond to please come to my aid to have a second chance of being alive."
Well meaning Nigerians I believe nothing is too small or big to give a life to a man who desperately needs to live again.
I have in my own little capacity instructs that the people around where I found him keep a close eye on him while we seek help from the helping hands.
@kokunfoundation @lindaikeji @aremogucci @oonirisa @hnnfoundation @bellanaijaonline @callmiifexco
Super MOD @lalasticlala please help us put this on the front page
MAY GOD CONTINUE TO ENLARGE YOUR COAST AS YOU HELP!!
@sammyramires
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by SIRKAY98(m): 3:18pm
Oh God of the Needy Arise for this Boy....Amen.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Brytawon(m): 3:18pm
“My advice to other disabled people would be, concentrate on things your disability doesn’t prevent you doing well, and don’t regret the things it interferes with. Don’t be disabled in spirit as well as physically.” -Stephen Hawking
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 3:19pm
Chai! Nkan nbe ooo.Some people find it difficult to render assistance in situation like this because of them "IYA ALAKARA" aka winch,make them too nor BEND.May God help us
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by slawomir: 3:19pm
life itself is not fair to anyone. that is why I do not expect anybody to treat me fairly.
the cripple story is filled with pathos.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by MxtaMichealz(m): 3:19pm
HELP Will locate u someday...
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by RealJaneDoe: 3:19pm
OK
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by SillyeRabbit: 3:20pm
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Negotiate: 3:20pm
life sha
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:20pm
God wil surely reward him may God help us.. [color=#770077][/color]
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by NoRetreat(m): 3:20pm
Help will locate you in no time in Jesus Name.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 3:20pm
His state govt should come to an aid
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Tayepee: 3:21pm
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by amoduokoh(m): 3:21pm
Mr Governor over to you
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by PqsMike: 3:21pm
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by misterjosh(m): 3:22pm
Mercy
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 3:22pm
Hmmm
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by kuljustiz(f): 3:23pm
Brytawon:wrong tread to joke sir
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Jaytecq(m): 3:24pm
i dnt knw y am.commenting self
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 3:24pm
because this is not about davido and his sick daughter or kemen and his useless semen, NLders are derailing the topic already..
Fear God oooo>> fear God!!
I will find you and help you my nigga.. you seriously need help.. aregbesola has to see this.. I am wondering if he has shares in arsenalfc coz he now "chooks his mouth in issues that doesn't concern him"
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Brytawon(m): 3:29pm
kuljustiz:
Apologies to you and humanity.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by kuljustiz(f): 3:33pm
Brytawon:
accepted!
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by juman(m): 3:33pm
See suffering.
While obj, ibb, buhari, etc are in opulence.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by FILEBE(m): 3:34pm
How can we help? please i will like to help.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Sultty(m): 3:35pm
What a pity beht wait o, all these ppl that u r calling their attention will they give a bleep to his plight
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by banimmune: 3:36pm
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Sammyramires(m): 3:48pm
What you think you can help with will be appreciated.
He needs food, clothing, shelter and medical attention.
I uploaded the story on IG @sammyramires1010 last night and people have started showing interest.
To help him, you can call this number 08108690319.
God bless you Sir.
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Sammyramires(m): 3:50pm
FILEBE:
Whatever you think you can help with will be appreciated.
He needs food, clothing, shelter and medical attention.
I uploaded the story on IG @sammyramires1010 last night and people have started showing interest.
To help him, you can call this number 08108690319.
God bless you Sir.
@sammyramires
|Re: Crippled And Partly Blind Man In Osun (Photos) by Bullet1234(m): 3:50pm
Galaxies01:They ban people with no reason. I was ban(banned) for sharing Airtime.
