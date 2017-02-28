₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Kolababe: 1:57pm
Jemiriye Adeniji who was one of the finalists in the Season 2 of Nigerian Idol and has since been practicing her craft in the United States, recently performed at the James Simon's Sculpture Studio, graced by the Mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto (pictured in suit). The Afro-centric singer used the opportunity to tell the Mayor and other Americans at the event the story behind popular Nigerian folklores "Olurounbi" and "god of Iroko"(Oluiroko), before performing her own songs African Woman and so on.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Kolababe: 1:59pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Kolababe: 2:02pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Pavore9: 9:05pm
Sharing one's heritage.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by fotadmowmend(m): 9:05pm
No 4k given
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 9:05pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by CACAWA(m): 9:05pm
Lol video pls
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by ettybaba(m): 9:06pm
A Yoruba man is ahead of you.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:06pm
Nice. Making the Nation proud and smiling to the bank while at it.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by shockwave91(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by chemistry157: 9:07pm
Afonjas reaching out to the world.....
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by LOGDAN(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:07pm
fotadmowmend:
None expected, just keep am.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:07pm
Olurombi oooooooo!!!!!!!
Gbogbo eniyan jeje ewure......
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Opakan2: 9:07pm
Children of hate won't like this.. if it's not chimamanda or Ngozi, they don't want to hear
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by daveson07(m): 9:08pm
While some are busy destroyin Nigeria's image
u re here makin us proud...........
Proudly Nigerian
proudly Afonja...
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by fotadmowmend(m): 9:08pm
kennygee:Not even with that
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:09pm
Nobody's teaching our kids here but person dey teach Oyinbo
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by SaintNemesis(f): 9:10pm
I love that folktale so much, the song especially...
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by neoOduduwa: 9:13pm
Omoluabi rere ni wa.
Keep doing us proud.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:14pm
Please sir remove Ngozi name out of it for the sake of my wife to be. The name Ngozi is so precious to me. Thank you sir.
Opakan2:
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by akigbemaru: 9:15pm
Olurumbi
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by oloriLFC(f): 9:15pm
Oluronbi ooo, gboin gboin Iroko gboin gboin
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 9:15pm
ettybaba:Naturally. Omo Yoruba ni mi o, swagger!
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Dudeweedlmao(m): 9:16pm
Some people are looking at this white folks and the only thing that comes to mind is "Client"
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by BestHyper(m): 9:17pm
Hmm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by AkinPhysicist: 9:19pm
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by Opakan2: 9:19pm
madridguy:
your wife to be ke? you don go pay her dowry or you do introduction?
It's a free world anywaiz... aye po gan
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by seunny4lif(m): 9:19pm
Yoruba
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:20pm
fotadmowmend:none taken.but if u want 4k I can give.
|Re: Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) by emmaattack: 9:20pm
Waooo waooo waooo!!!
