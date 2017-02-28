Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jemiriye Teaches "Olurounbi" To Mayor Of Pittsburgh, Americans (Photos) (3151 Views)

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-ex-nigerian-idol-housemate.html Jemiriye Adeniji who was one of the finalists in the Season 2 of Nigerian Idol and has since been practicing her craft in the United States, recently performed at the James Simon's Sculpture Studio, graced by the Mayor of Pittsburgh, Bill Peduto (pictured in suit). The Afro-centric singer used the opportunity to tell the Mayor and other Americans at the event the story behind popular Nigerian folklores "Olurounbi" and "god of Iroko"(Oluiroko), before performing her own songs African Woman and so on. 1 Like

more 1 Like

. 2 Likes

Sharing one's heritage. 1 Like

A Yoruba man is ahead of you. 7 Likes

Nice. Making the Nation proud and smiling to the bank while at it. 4 Likes

Afonjas reaching out to the world..... 6 Likes

None expected, just keep am. None expected, just keep am. 13 Likes

Children of hate won't like this.. if it's not chimamanda or Ngozi, they don't want to hear 4 Likes

While some are busy destroyin Nigeria's image

u re here makin us proud...........

Proudly Nigerian

proudly Afonja...

God bless Nigeria 4 Likes

I love that folktale so much, the song especially... 1 Like

Omoluabi rere ni wa.

Keep doing us proud. 3 Likes





Oluronbi ooo, gboin gboin Iroko gboin gboin 1 Like

A Yoruba man is ahead of you. Naturally. Omo Yoruba ni mi o, swagger! Naturally. Omo Yoruba ni mi o, swagger! 3 Likes

Yoruba Yoruba

