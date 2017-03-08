



2, Eating, drinking, chewing gum. Oh, and an interview is not the time to grab the free snacks in the office.



3, Swearing — even if it’s a lax company culture, and even if your interviewer is swearing. Save the F-bomb until you’re safely in the position.



4, Saying “like” and “um” a lot. 100 percent of hiring managers will notice if your interview is filled with filler words. It is always better to take a pause and not say anything at all than to say “um.”



5, Acting flustered. If you blank, just take a moment and breathe. That is completely acceptable. Trying to fill blank space is more detrimental.



6, Don’t blame any flaws or hiccups on technical difficulties. If something goes wrong, see it as an excellent opportunity to demonstrate your flexibility and problem-solving abilities. Do not blame external factors for a poor interview performance.



7, Dress inappropriately. Always ask what the dress code is before the interview so you can make sure to dress interview appropriate and company culture appropriate. The adage to “dress for the job you want” never fails.



8, Not asking the interviewer any questions. You should ask a question every time someone asks you whether you have any questions. Even if you feel like you’ve exhausted every question on the planet. Here are two good standby questions you can ask any interviewer: “Why did you choose this company?” “What are you most excited about for the company in the future?”



9, Not bringing your resume. Bring several copies—at least one for every person you’re interviewing.



10, Not giving detailed answers. Always be prepared to offer stories, examples, and concrete example of your work product.



11, Showing more interest in salary than anything else. Of course, salary is an important part of a job, but it shows poor taste if it’s the only thing of interest.



12, Really stiff body language and lack of eye contact. If you are coming across as uptight and unrelatable, who would want to work with you?



13, Not showing enthusiasm for the company or position. An enthusiastic attitude is always noticed.





