|Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by JARUSHUB: 2:06pm
1, Bad mouthing your current or past company or manager. Stay away from this at every cost!
2, Eating, drinking, chewing gum. Oh, and an interview is not the time to grab the free snacks in the office.
3, Swearing — even if it’s a lax company culture, and even if your interviewer is swearing. Save the F-bomb until you’re safely in the position.
4, Saying “like” and “um” a lot. 100 percent of hiring managers will notice if your interview is filled with filler words. It is always better to take a pause and not say anything at all than to say “um.”
5, Acting flustered. If you blank, just take a moment and breathe. That is completely acceptable. Trying to fill blank space is more detrimental.
6, Don’t blame any flaws or hiccups on technical difficulties. If something goes wrong, see it as an excellent opportunity to demonstrate your flexibility and problem-solving abilities. Do not blame external factors for a poor interview performance.
7, Dress inappropriately. Always ask what the dress code is before the interview so you can make sure to dress interview appropriate and company culture appropriate. The adage to “dress for the job you want” never fails.
8, Not asking the interviewer any questions. You should ask a question every time someone asks you whether you have any questions. Even if you feel like you’ve exhausted every question on the planet. Here are two good standby questions you can ask any interviewer: “Why did you choose this company?” “What are you most excited about for the company in the future?”
9, Not bringing your resume. Bring several copies—at least one for every person you’re interviewing.
10, Not giving detailed answers. Always be prepared to offer stories, examples, and concrete example of your work product.
11, Showing more interest in salary than anything else. Of course, salary is an important part of a job, but it shows poor taste if it’s the only thing of interest.
12, Really stiff body language and lack of eye contact. If you are coming across as uptight and unrelatable, who would want to work with you?
13, Not showing enthusiasm for the company or position. An enthusiastic attitude is always noticed.
source: http://www.jarushub.com/interview-13-ways-to-guarantee-youll-not-get-the-job/
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by Adesiji77: 9:59pm
Nice tips
Cc: lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by Yewandequeen(f): 10:41pm
Cool tips.
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by echofun: 10:42pm
Nice
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by Jessidaisy4(f): 10:42pm
The problem right now is, are there jobs in Nigeria
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by echofun: 10:42pm
Nice, thanks for sharing
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by Idydarling(f): 10:42pm
cool points so far
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by NNVanguard(m): 10:42pm
Most times you won't do all these, yet you won't get the job, so what next?
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by nwakibie3(m): 10:44pm
One funny thing about these people writing the Dos and Donts of the CV and interview is that they don't have a job jst like other job seekers
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by Adesiji77: 10:47pm
NNVanguard:
There are no guarantees but at least, you know what won't work.
You may be closer to getting the job than you think!
@Nwakibie3: You are over-generalizing...
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by Dildo(m): 10:47pm
They already have their applicants whom they want to occupy that post.So they will just be wasting your time.
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by alexistaiwo: 11:09pm
nwakibie3:.
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by lollmaolol: 11:14pm
Awesome
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:19pm
nwakibie3:If they had jobs,they definitely wont have time to write all these stuffs...
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by sholay2011(m): 11:24pm
nwakibie3:This comment is hilarious.
|Re: Interview: 13 Ways To Guarantee You’ll NOT Get The Job by vislabraye(m): 11:30pm
The hustle is real. I believe if you have a good grade and adequate skills, you'll be considered,,,
