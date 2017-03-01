Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) (8016 Views)

Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS / Lai Mohammed, Fashola And Fayemi At FEC Meeting Today / Caption This Funny Photo Of Amaechi At FEC Meeting Today (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Many more years to come, sir



Watch Video below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSAT8ShGxmQ



Source: Before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja today, the ministers sang a happy Birthday song for the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who celebrates his 60th birthday today.Many more years to come, sirWatch Video below;Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/ministers-council-members-sing-birthday.html 3 Likes

Photos of Osinbajo Presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting on wednesday..



Credit: Sesco Love 1 Like

That's nice. Wishing our acting president a happy birthday and more grace 2 him. 9 Likes

It's alright.

May God bless him. 2 Likes

Think of the first citizen watching ministers singing HBD songs for the VP and U will realize even with billions without good health Dead is an Understatement!!! Hbd bruh Someone said money can buy happinessThink of the first citizen watching ministers singing HBD songs for the VP and U will realize even with billions without good health Dead is an Understatement!!! Hbd bruh 2 Likes

Happy Birthday Baba Kekere...i sing "For he is a jolly good fellow" 3 Likes

HBD Osibaba!!! Age with grace. 2 Likes

Whao so cool 2 Likes

Happy Birthday my namesake. More power and wisdom to your elbows, you might soon start using them.

Osinbajo is Nigeria's best opportunity for astute, erudite and people-centred leadership since 1960. Unfortunately, he may be swallowed by Buhari's shadows till 2019...the cabal will not allow Buhari resign, neither will they allow Osinbajo fully exert himself...the mere thought of it saddens me. Happy birthday sir. 6 Likes

It's Ok

He truly deserve it

How i wish this Man was my Father

Chiboyz40:

That's nice. Wishing our acting president a happy birthday and more grace 2 him.

BOSS

SIRKAY98:

How i wish this Man was my Father .

Happy Birthday Mr. Acting President!!!

HBD 2 our amiable Ag President (PYO) and wishn our President (PMB) Quick recorvery 1 Like

Happy Birthday sir.



May God bring peace and relief into your life as you have done for Nigerians in your few weeks as President. 1 Like

My President ..Fucck Buhari jare

Why sing? Just congratulate him and move on with your duties.

Cheers

Happy birthday

People wey no sabi national anthem go sabi birthday song?

SIRKAY98:

How i wish this Man was my Father

This is sad to read.... such inferiority complex!



So every time your dad sees a rich celebrity, he should wish you away?



Why not say " how i wish my dad was richer / more influential" ?



So you automatically denounced your dad in place of Osinbajo? 3 Likes 2 Shares

Bubu u see ur self?

SIRKAY98:

How i wish this Man was my Father Your Father could be Greater than him in the presence of GOD Your Father could be Greater than him in the presence of GOD 1 Like