₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,430 members, 3,406,798 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 04:50 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) (8016 Views)
Wike Holds Airport Reception For Osinbajo In Rivers. PICS / Lai Mohammed, Fashola And Fayemi At FEC Meeting Today / Caption This Funny Photo Of Amaechi At FEC Meeting Today (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Cambells: 3:02pm
Before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting held in Abuja today, the ministers sang a happy Birthday song for the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who celebrates his 60th birthday today.
Many more years to come, sir
Watch Video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSAT8ShGxmQ
Source: http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/03/ministers-council-members-sing-birthday.html
3 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Cambells: 3:05pm
Photos of Osinbajo Presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting on wednesday..
Credit: Sesco Love
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Chiboyz40(m): 3:05pm
That's nice. Wishing our acting president a happy birthday and more grace 2 him.
9 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Owamudia: 3:39pm
It's alright.
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by donsteady(m): 3:47pm
May God bless him.
2 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Tbillz(m): 3:48pm
Someone said money can buy happiness Think of the first citizen watching ministers singing HBD songs for the VP and U will realize even with billions without good health Dead is an Understatement!!! Hbd bruh
2 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 3:48pm
Happy Birthday Baba Kekere...i sing "For he is a jolly good fellow"
3 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by DONSMITH123(m): 3:49pm
HBD Osibaba!!! Age with grace.
2 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by aspabay(m): 3:49pm
Whao so cool
2 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Nairadays: 3:49pm
Happy Birthday my namesake. More power and wisdom to your elbows, you might soon start using them.
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by freeborn76(m): 3:49pm
Osinbajo is Nigeria's best opportunity for astute, erudite and people-centred leadership since 1960. Unfortunately, he may be swallowed by Buhari's shadows till 2019...the cabal will not allow Buhari resign, neither will they allow Osinbajo fully exert himself...the mere thought of it saddens me. Happy birthday sir.
6 Likes
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by papabaks(m): 3:49pm
It's Ok
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Arewa12: 3:50pm
He truly deserve it
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by SIRKAY98(m): 3:50pm
How i wish this Man was my Father
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by HsLBroker(m): 3:50pm
Chiboyz40:
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Jodforex(m): 3:50pm
BOSS
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Jodforex(m): 3:50pm
SIRKAY98:.
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by petsam11(m): 3:51pm
Happy Birthday Mr. Acting President!!!
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Abdulsalaam9(m): 3:51pm
HBD 2 our amiable Ag President (PYO) and wishn our President (PMB) Quick recorvery
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by OkoYiboz: 3:51pm
Happy Birthday sir.
May God bring peace and relief into your life as you have done for Nigerians in your few weeks as President.
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by emmanuel596(m): 3:52pm
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by SalamRushdie: 3:52pm
My President ..Fucck Buhari jare
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by AkinPhysicist: 3:54pm
Why sing? Just congratulate him and move on with your duties.
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by darocha1(m): 3:54pm
Cheers
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by slurryeye: 3:55pm
Happy birthday
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by babyfaceafrica: 3:55pm
People wey no sabi national anthem go sabi birthday song?
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by JustinSlayer69: 3:55pm
SIRKAY98:
This is sad to read.... such inferiority complex!
So every time your dad sees a rich celebrity, he should wish you away?
Why not say " how i wish my dad was richer / more influential" ?
So you automatically denounced your dad in place of Osinbajo?
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by Day11(m): 3:56pm
Bubu u see ur self?
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by akanbiaa(m): 3:56pm
SIRKAY98:Your Father could be Greater than him in the presence of GOD
1 Like
|Re: Ministers Sing Birthday Song For Osinbajo During FEC Meeting (Video) by madjune: 3:56pm
Praise singers.
First, dem go warm enter am.
Then, dem go destroy am.
But, trust Afonja man. Office politics na thier amala and efo.
Nigeria Set To Borrow Fresh $3 Billion Loan From China / Anyone Seen This Hilarious cartoon? / Fayose In London For The New Year With One Of His Girls (pix Inside)
Viewing this topic: OAM4J, Zenlife, Yinkay, grbgrb4(m), innovatn4change, sammybrainy(m), orobs93(m), pastilo, Ochoiho, talk2eshin(m), Tommmy(m), majekleo(m), ABOKI9ja, pipz(m), bbmate, THEconqueror, labeerson(m), wolejoko2(m), Novelle, Day11(m), edunwosu(m), Kiakia(m), Lahrin01, Olujaay, grovethoery(m), ishaq062(m), zegxy, Cool19boy(m), phemmy2, lekemon(m), faithfancy(f), Judah95(m), choo, JustinSlayer69, otunbakolawole(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8