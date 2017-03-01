₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by chie8: 3:30pm
#EmmanuelUduaghanMustGoToJail
Members of pro Deltans extracted from all ethnic nationalities which includes the Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, ika, urhobo and all others staged a protest at Delta State Government House against ex-governor Uduaghan.
According to them, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan must go to jail for looting the funds of the state during his tenure.The protesters said he must go to jail or spend his loot in hell. They also demanded for stelwardship and accountability of Emmanuel Uduaghan government under which he received 13% crude oil derivation funds.They said Uduaghan paid N10million naira to his thugs to ensure the peaceful protest against his failed government does not hold or ends in bloodbath.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/uduaghan-must-go-to-jail-protest-at.html?m=1
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by chie8: 3:30pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by chie8: 3:30pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by babyfaceafrica: 3:30pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Davash222(m): 3:40pm
Delta people protest... and I was expecting to see over 100,000 people, only to see paid urchins displaying their talent.
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:43pm
BUHARI is alwaya looking for how to destroy the south or northern christian state like taraba etc.... He should leave us alone..
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Keneking: 3:48pm
But where is lalasticlala oh
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Negotiate: 4:05pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by unite4real: 4:06pm
After celebrating Ibori abi? You guys should just receive sense
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by BankManager(m): 4:06pm
BECAUSE OF THE MASS FAILURE OF UDUAGHAN AND THE RUBBISH OKOWA IS DOING, IBORI SEEMS TO BE THE “BEST” DELTA HAD...
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by SIRKAY98(m): 4:07pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:08pm
short thief uduaghan with head like gorrila yansh...seems looting has become a tradition in Delta
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by BabaCommander: 4:08pm
Yes, he must be sent to jail and Okowa will join him in jail come 2019. Usless polithievcians raping my state.
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Saintbonnie(m): 4:08pm
Uduaghan must go to jail but you celebrated ibori when he returned abi. Wehdone
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by chuksjuve(m): 4:08pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by DickDastardly(m): 4:08pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Ekakamba: 4:08pm
Eyah! So many jobless yoots in this Corn-Tree.
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by QuietHammer(m): 4:09pm
Dunces. You must celebrate him like you celebrated Ibori
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 4:09pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by emmanuel596(m): 4:09pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Mrdecent(m): 4:09pm
This is funny... No protest against ibori
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by IMASTEX: 4:10pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by adecz: 4:11pm
No be this same ppl, last month, give hero's welcome to the ex prisoner who be 'father' of Uduaghan & current governor? Why now?
May be Uduaghan chop the money wey Ibori give am to keep.
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Jodforex(m): 4:12pm
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Oktoberfest: 4:12pm
CROWNWEALTH019:Are you okay?
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Adminisher: 4:12pm
Delta people don't dey receive sense. Na our prayer and fasting to God
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by dessz(m): 4:13pm
lol,9ja politician go jail...when appeal court is still alive.rotfl. appeal court been protecting politicians since 1990's.
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by olaolulazio(m): 4:13pm
Hope they have court in delta? Let em be d judge!
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by Pavore9: 4:14pm
While ibori is a hero!
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by bibianna(f): 4:15pm
This is not what you call a serious protest. This looks laughable!!!!
|Re: 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) by DLondonboiy: 4:16pm
