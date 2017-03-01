Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 'Uduaghan Must Go To Jail' Protest At Delta State Government House (Pics) (6893 Views)

Members of pro Deltans extracted from all ethnic nationalities which includes the Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, ika, urhobo and all others staged a protest at Delta State Government House against ex-governor Uduaghan.





According to them, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan must go to jail for looting the funds of the state during his tenure.The protesters said he must go to jail or spend his loot in hell. They also demanded for stelwardship and accountability of Emmanuel Uduaghan government under which he received 13% crude oil derivation funds.They said Uduaghan paid N10million naira to his thugs to ensure the peaceful protest against his failed government does not hold or ends in bloodbath.





Delta people protest... and I was expecting to see over 100,000 people, only to see paid urchins displaying their talent.







BUHARI is alwaya looking for how to destroy the south or northern christian state like taraba etc.... He should leave us alone.. 1 Like 1 Share

After celebrating Ibori abi? You guys should just receive sense 7 Likes

BECAUSE OF THE MASS FAILURE OF UDUAGHAN AND THE RUBBISH OKOWA IS DOING, IBORI SEEMS TO BE THE “BEST” DELTA HAD... 2 Likes

short thief uduaghan with head like gorrila yansh...seems looting has become a tradition in Delta

Yes, he must be sent to jail and Okowa will join him in jail come 2019. Usless polithievcians raping my state. 1 Like

Uduaghan must go to jail but you celebrated ibori when he returned abi. Wehdone 2 Likes 1 Share







Eyah! So many jobless yoots in this Corn-Tree.

Dunces. You must celebrate him like you celebrated Ibori

This is funny... No protest against ibori

No be this same ppl, last month, give hero's welcome to the ex prisoner who be 'father' of Uduaghan & current governor? Why now?



May be Uduaghan chop the money wey Ibori give am to keep. 2 Likes

BUHARI is alwaya looking for how to destroy the south or northern christian state like taraba etc.... He should leave us alone.. Are you okay? Are you okay? 2 Likes

Delta people don't dey receive sense. Na our prayer and fasting to God 1 Like

lol,9ja politician go jail...when appeal court is still alive.rotfl. appeal court been protecting politicians since 1990's.

Hope they have court in delta? Let em be d judge!

While ibori is a hero!

This is not what you call a serious protest. This looks laughable!!!!