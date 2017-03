Members of pro Deltans extracted from all ethnic nationalities which includes the Itsekiri, Ijaw, Isoko, ika, urhobo and all others staged a protest at Delta State Government House against ex-governor Uduaghan.





According to them, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan must go to jail for looting the funds of the state during his tenure.The protesters said he must go to jail or spend his loot in hell. They also demanded for stelwardship and accountability of Emmanuel Uduaghan government under which he received 13% crude oil derivation funds.They said Uduaghan paid N10million naira to his thugs to ensure the peaceful protest against his failed government does not hold or ends in bloodbath.





