25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:01pm
These Nigerian women will forever be remembered as the first Nigerian women to do certain things.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, we want to use that rare opportunity to recognize Nigerian women who did heart breaking things

These 25 women are no doubt phenomenal in every sense of the word



1. First Nigerian Woman To Win The Miss World Pageant

Agbani Darego






2. First Nigerian Woman To Drive A Car

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti






3. First Nigerian Woman Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Grace Alele Williams






4. First Nigerian Woman Pilot

Captain Chinyere Kalu




5. First Nigerian Woman Mechanic

Sandra Aguebor





6. First Nigerian Woman To Become Governor

Dame Virgy Etiaba





7. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria

Folake Solanke






8. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Doctor

Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi

Nigeria’s 1st Female Medical Doctor Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi. Qualified as a medical doctor in 1936


Click link to view image
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/B2RyDVQIAAA41pZ.jpg:large[/img]



9. First female Nigerian Professor

Professor Adetowun Ogunsheye






10. First Nigerian Woman To Be A Minister

Adenike Ebunoluwa Oyagbola





11. First Nigerian Woman to be Published

Flora Nwapa





12. First Nigerian Woman To Win An Olympic Gold Medal

Chioma Ajunwa



13. First Female Chief Justice of Nigeria

Justice Aloma Mukhtar

*Image below*

Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:02pm
14. FIRST WOMAN TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT

Professor Remi Sonaiya






15. First Female Military Pilot Of The Nigerian Air Force

Blessing Liman





16. First Female Urologist

Dr Abimbola Ayodeji Abolarinwa





17. First Woman To Launch a Pan-African TV Channel

Mo Abudu





18. First Nigerian Female Senator

Wuraola Esan






19. First Nigerian Woman To Buy A Car

Madam Efunroye Tinubu

Click to view image
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CGpOhW1UcAAxHTU.jpg:large[/img]



20. First Nigerian Woman To Appear On National Currency

Ladi Dosei Kwali





21. First Nigerian Woman Chief Of Staff

Hadiza Bala Usman





22. First Woman To Be A Local Government Chairperson

Hindatu Umar

Click link to view image
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4h350NXAAAgdtf.jpg:small[/img]

23. First Female Cardiothoracic Surgeon

Ogadinma Mgbajah




24. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Rear Admiral In the Nigerian Navy

Rear Admiral Itunu Hotonu




25. First Woman To Import Lace

Hannah Awolowo

Image Below

Yay for Nigerian Women Magic! God bless Nigeria!

http://otownloaded.com/25-pioneer-nigerian-women-groundbreaking-things/

Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:02pm
