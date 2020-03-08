₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,510 members, 3,407,025 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:18 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things (4441 Views)
Funke Akindele & JJC Vs Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Who Did It Better? / Artwork: Ciara Meets Alesh Akeem Who Did An Artwork Of Her / Who Did This To Davido? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:01pm
These Nigerian women will forever be remembered as the first Nigerian women to do certain things.
As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, we want to use that rare opportunity to recognize Nigerian women who did heart breaking things
These 25 women are no doubt phenomenal in every sense of the word
1. First Nigerian Woman To Win The Miss World Pageant
Agbani Darego
2. First Nigerian Woman To Drive A Car
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti
3. First Nigerian Woman Vice-Chancellor
Prof. Grace Alele Williams
4. First Nigerian Woman Pilot
Captain Chinyere Kalu
5. First Nigerian Woman Mechanic
Sandra Aguebor
6. First Nigerian Woman To Become Governor
Dame Virgy Etiaba
7. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria
Folake Solanke
8. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Doctor
Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi
Nigeria’s 1st Female Medical Doctor Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi. Qualified as a medical doctor in 1936
Click link to view image
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/B2RyDVQIAAA41pZ.jpg:large[/img]
9. First female Nigerian Professor
Professor Adetowun Ogunsheye
10. First Nigerian Woman To Be A Minister
Adenike Ebunoluwa Oyagbola
11. First Nigerian Woman to be Published
Flora Nwapa
12. First Nigerian Woman To Win An Olympic Gold Medal
Chioma Ajunwa
13. First Female Chief Justice of Nigeria
Justice Aloma Mukhtar
*Image below*
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:02pm
14. FIRST WOMAN TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT
Professor Remi Sonaiya
15. First Female Military Pilot Of The Nigerian Air Force
Blessing Liman
16. First Female Urologist
Dr Abimbola Ayodeji Abolarinwa
17. First Woman To Launch a Pan-African TV Channel
Mo Abudu
18. First Nigerian Female Senator
Wuraola Esan
19. First Nigerian Woman To Buy A Car
Madam Efunroye Tinubu
Click to view image
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/CGpOhW1UcAAxHTU.jpg:large[/img]
20. First Nigerian Woman To Appear On National Currency
Ladi Dosei Kwali
21. First Nigerian Woman Chief Of Staff
Hadiza Bala Usman
22. First Woman To Be A Local Government Chairperson
Hindatu Umar
Click link to view image
[img]https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C4h350NXAAAgdtf.jpg:small[/img]
23. First Female Cardiothoracic Surgeon
Ogadinma Mgbajah
24. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Rear Admiral In the Nigerian Navy
Rear Admiral Itunu Hotonu
25. First Woman To Import Lace
Hannah Awolowo
Image Below
Yay for Nigerian Women Magic! God bless Nigeria!
http://otownloaded.com/25-pioneer-nigerian-women-groundbreaking-things/
cc: Fynestboi, MissyB3, lalasticlala, ishilove
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 4:02pm
cc: Obinoscopy, mynd44, seun
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by PetrePan(m): 4:04pm
Patience jonathan..always ready to break ground with bullent..also groundbreaking na
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by DRIFTyKING(m): 5:16pm
Cc: lalasticlala, Obinoscopy, ishilove, mynd44
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by brunofarad(m): 6:22pm
Also in the list is my dear mum
It is only a GREAT womb that could bear a GREAT man to be like ME
1 Like
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by 2dream(m): 6:23pm
Lovely
.
Agbani la hot mhen
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by bigDickson(m): 6:23pm
I cant see tonto, bisola, tboss, beverly osu, maheeda, miss cucumber, afrocandy, not even feminist chimamanda....most importanly i cant see any f*cks given
4 Likes
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Jonasr: 6:23pm
Agbani should try and eat well
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by NNVanguard(m): 6:23pm
Great women. It's unfortunate ladies of these days have misplaced priorities, celebrating nudity and laziness on the altar of feminism.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by lonelydora(m): 6:23pm
Good one
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by professorfal: 6:24pm
NO 26 MY GIRLFRIEND : she give it to me full time and charges less for her service, very caring and supportive.
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:25pm
Ok nice one.. I love my mum hit like if u love ur mum...
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Inception(m): 6:25pm
After everything...
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by erewin: 6:25pm
lonelydora:
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by jerryadigun: 6:25pm
A
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by ephi123(f): 6:25pm
Inspiring God bless these women. They excelled in their own ways.
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Vizzim(m): 6:25pm
Wonderful
Great personalities. To all young women out there, there's always a positive way to make a difference.
Happy int'l women day.
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:26pm
Nice. If there's any lie that has been disproved in the last couple of decades, it is the long-held view that male children are more intelligent and therefore do better than their female counterparts in school.
If you have children, give them the same opportunities. After all, you don't know which one will save you in your old age.
Only thing is that as chief executives, women tend to 'overdo things'. I don't blame them though. They probably want to prove a point: that women are not weak after all.
1 Like
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Durosure(m): 6:26pm
interesting
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Wikinaija(m): 6:26pm
Tonto first Nigerian Olosho
2 Likes
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Wikinaija(m): 6:26pm
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Fabulosdave01: 6:27pm
PetrePan:
Bro this comment weak me
1 Like
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Noblesoul123: 6:27pm
Today being International Women day men should let all the women in their lives to know each other.
Introduce your girlfriends to your wives. All the ladies that make guys keep late nights must b introduced.
All babes that make men fake business trips must call madam today.
In line with best practices, the introductions must start now
1 Like
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by berrystunn(m): 6:28pm
My mum first Nigeria woman to mention my name. And my first education.
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by smartmey61(m): 6:29pm
MAMA KUTI. THE MOTHER OF ABAMI EDA. BUT WAYMEN SE THE COLONUAL GOVERNMENT NO DEY RIDE CAR IN THOSE DAYS NI. EVEN THOSE KEKE LIKE CAR LOL CARRIAGE THINGS MAN
3 Likes
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by babyfaceafrica: 6:29pm
Lol
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Noblesoul123: 6:30pm
Wikinaija:More like FIRST CERTIFIED MARRIED olosho
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by Divay22(f): 6:30pm
Maybe by 8th March 2020 we'll then be having
First slay mama/queen
Add yours
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by bewla(m): 6:30pm
i
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by GreenMavro: 6:30pm
Big boobs or small boobs, big butt or small butt, curves or no curves. Everything between every woman's legs is ONE.
Stick to your wife. Be loyal to your woman.
Happy International women's day
1 Like
|Re: 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things by R0LL0N(m): 6:32pm
brunofarad:
(picture)tonto- Jerry Dike Has Gone Nut Again! / 2face Reveals What He Does To Girls Who Demand Sex / 17 Year Old Kylie Jenner Steps Out In See Through Leggins(photos)
Viewing this topic: atmy1, Runge(m), Goahead(m), Toniaife(f), PBundles(m), chimex38, horllyma(m), dangote7510(m), Olalan(m), emmyspark007(m), Mbediogu(m), Dollypro(m), yamunla(m), nelsonroyalty(m), alizma, Destinylink(m), bolajesu, rebirthkennedy(m), ChristyG(f), Abukia404(f), Amuga(f), Toezonline, Rimimafia, lexyman(m), femmmmy(m), chukwubunna(m), EncephalonPikin(m), muheeb01(m), Sheggy13(m), ebookz, Josiah1150(m), Annruby(f), Adabar, arsenic33(m), shittukamlad, ihejimagha(f), moviemaker, Puah(f), demarc001, yunnyp(m), vatiqan(m), JojoArmani(m), kacchy(m), uzo4real(m), assemble, alabireal, ElziLaz(m), greatgbolla(m), trustyG, PMJOSEPH, ANBAKO, rafabenitez, ogoh4(m), Oogway, praisekeyzz(m), evergenuine(m), ProteusMaximus(m), EvenInFreetown, Victory9, rayyj, bigDickson(m) and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9