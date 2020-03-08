Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 25 Pioneer Nigerian Women Who Did Groundbreaking Things (4441 Views)

As we celebrate International Women’s Day today, we want to use that rare opportunity to recognize Nigerian women who did heart breaking things



These 25 women are no doubt phenomenal in every sense of the word







1. First Nigerian Woman To Win The Miss World Pageant



Agbani Darego













2. First Nigerian Woman To Drive A Car



Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti













3. First Nigerian Woman Vice-Chancellor



Prof. Grace Alele Williams













4. First Nigerian Woman Pilot



Captain Chinyere Kalu









5. First Nigerian Woman Mechanic



Sandra Aguebor











6. First Nigerian Woman To Become Governor



Dame Virgy Etiaba











7. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Senior Advocate Of Nigeria



Folake Solanke













8. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Doctor



Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi



Nigeria’s 1st Female Medical Doctor Chief Dr.(Mrs.) Elizabeth Abimbola Awoliyi. Qualified as a medical doctor in 1936





[img]







9. First female Nigerian Professor



Professor Adetowun Ogunsheye













10. First Nigerian Woman To Be A Minister



Adenike Ebunoluwa Oyagbola











11. First Nigerian Woman to be Published



Flora Nwapa











12. First Nigerian Woman To Win An Olympic Gold Medal



Chioma Ajunwa







13. First Female Chief Justice of Nigeria



Justice Aloma Mukhtar



Professor Remi Sonaiya













15. First Female Military Pilot Of The Nigerian Air Force



Blessing Liman











16. First Female Urologist



Dr Abimbola Ayodeji Abolarinwa











17. First Woman To Launch a Pan-African TV Channel



Mo Abudu











18. First Nigerian Female Senator



Wuraola Esan













19. First Nigerian Woman To Buy A Car



Madam Efunroye Tinubu



20. First Nigerian Woman To Appear On National Currency



Ladi Dosei Kwali











21. First Nigerian Woman Chief Of Staff



Hadiza Bala Usman











22. First Woman To Be A Local Government Chairperson



Hindatu Umar



23. First Female Cardiothoracic Surgeon



Ogadinma Mgbajah









24. First Nigerian Woman To Become A Rear Admiral In the Nigerian Navy



Rear Admiral Itunu Hotonu









25. First Woman To Import Lace



Hannah Awolowo



Yay for Nigerian Women Magic! God bless Nigeria!



Great women. It's unfortunate ladies of these days have misplaced priorities, celebrating nudity and laziness on the altar of feminism. 6 Likes 1 Share

Great personalities. To all young women out there, there's always a positive way to make a difference.





Happy int'l women day.

Nice. If there's any lie that has been disproved in the last couple of decades, it is the long-held view that male children are more intelligent and therefore do better than their female counterparts in school.



If you have children, give them the same opportunities. After all, you don't know which one will save you in your old age.



Only thing is that as chief executives, women tend to 'overdo things'. I don't blame them though. They probably want to prove a point: that women are not weak after all. 1 Like

