"My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos)
#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: I have enacted a law here, if you rape an Ekiti woman you are going to life jail.
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by zoba88: 4:03pm
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by zoba88: 4:03pm
zoba88:more
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Apple1992(m): 4:13pm
Fayose don lost for this one o.... you don't pray for your enemies to die, or be sick. you rather pray for them to be healthy and be strong. and see how The thunder of heaven will just scatter them like bokoharam bomb.
Nairalanders, Please help me pray 4 my neighbor's son. We are on our way 2 d hospital now. he swallowed Memory Card (8G) & he is singing all d songs on it. We don't know what will happen when he gets to d videos folder coz its full of war films..
3 Likes
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 4:14pm
Just y, y do Afonjas hate dis man, just y?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Pontaboki: 4:16pm
Let them die!!!!.Oshoko we know
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Millaz: 4:16pm
Why are Africans too quick to wish death on others?
2 Likes
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by hucienda: 4:17pm
Buhari and Fayose ... six letter words.
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Pontaboki: 4:18pm
Most of them are not even real Afonja,the ones that hate him most are the ones with mixed gene.U know naa.Mama from Ogun,papa from Nasarawa.BMC crew oya over to you
Chikelue2000:
6 Likes
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Pontaboki: 4:28pm
Of course.Imagine the type of Genetic disorder that someone like Sarrki is suffering from
Chikelue2000:
4 Likes
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by JideAmuGiaka: 4:30pm
I have the people behind me, FG is free to recall their police and DSS. Lolz
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Pontaboki: 4:32pm
JideAmuGiaka
JideAmuGiaka:
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Jonasr: 4:35pm
Confam reasoning
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by itzOluwa: 4:35pm
Egbon mi. PMB don call you since dat day?
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by neonly: 4:35pm
Take it or leave it dis best governor in Yoruba land
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by berrystunn(m): 4:36pm
My nigga....
Haters will diee again..
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by xpmode(m): 4:37pm
his sole enemy is had s own mouth.
By the way, we have not seen this year stomach infrastructure stunt this year from fayosw
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Fesirb111: 4:38pm
Oga Gomina Ifa-Yose. But you're not God na, do u know the transition that will happen to u between today and 2maro.....Iwo ko ni oluwa.
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by IMASTEX: 4:39pm
Badest guy
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by loomer: 4:39pm
I no be Yoruba nor Igbo, but this man keeps winning people to his side
1 Like
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Ermacc: 4:40pm
He is greater than Awolowo and Ojukwu
1 Like
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by AntiWailer: 4:40pm
lol.
Donald Trump style of ranting on twitter.
Crazy man.
1 Like
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Ogologomadu: 4:40pm
Fayose we are behind you!! Nothing do u @ all. Let your enemies go and hang them sef.
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by franciskaine(m): 4:40pm
This man is a lunatic
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 4:40pm
Chikelue2000:
Rather, the question should be why do ipork piglets love him so much? It is simply because they have no leaders to look up to.
1 Like
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by stillbigharbaz: 4:41pm
Fayose I trust.....
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by xpmode(m): 4:41pm
hucienda:
the only thing that underscore them is a alpha
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Bitterleafsoup: 4:41pm
I like how he is not a puppet to FG and this administration.
What I don't like is that I have not seen any major project in his area since being elected.
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 4:41pm
Face governance and shut up
This man talk more than he acts
Ekiti Kete
Una dooooo
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 4:41pm
Were...
|Re: "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) by MaziArochukwu: 4:42pm
Little wonder we say Fayose is greater than AWOLOWO
