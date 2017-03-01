Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "My Enemies Will Be Sick And Die" - Fayose As He Celebrates Ekiti Women (Photos) (4049 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: I have enacted a law here, if you rape an Ekiti woman you are going to life jail.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: My mother, I recognise you, I say thank you ma.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: As part of activities to celebrate women, I am going to elevate a woman who is presently an Executive Secretary to the position of Permanent Secretary.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: I will announce a woman special assistant before Friday.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: My government has reserved a #500m special support grant for Ekiti women.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: In the next Local Government election, we must produce one third women council chairmen, we must produce one third women councillors.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: To achieve this, women must be visible, so therefore, Ekiti women, I charge you to make yourself visible.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: Ekiti women, I am proud of you, I appreciate you.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: For my sake enemies who needs to be sacked shall be sacked, enemies who need to be sick will be sick, enemies who need to die will die.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: As part of today's celebration, I support Bukola Omo Daddy, an Ado Ekiti based female musician with the sum of #2m for procurement of musical instruments.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: About what's going on in the PDP, fear not. He who laughs last laughs best. I believe there will be justice at the Supreme Court.



#FayoseCelebratesEkitiWomen: I have the people behind me, the FG is free to withdraw their police and men of the DSS.



Source: Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/photos-of-fayose-his-wife-at-ekiti.html?m=1

zoba88:

More more more

Fayose don lost for this one o.... you don't pray for your enemies to die, or be sick. you rather pray for them to be healthy and be strong. and see how The thunder of heaven will just scatter them like bokoharam bomb.







Nairalanders, Please help me pray 4 my neighbor's son. We are on our way 2 d hospital now. he swallowed Memory Card (8G) & he is singing all d songs on it. We don't know what will happen when he gets to d videos folder coz its full of war films.. 3 Likes

Just y, y do Afonjas hate dis man, just y? 4 Likes 1 Share

Let them die!!!!.Oshoko we know

Why are Africans too quick to wish death on others? 2 Likes

Buhari and Fayose ... six letter words.

Chikelue2000:

Just y, y do Afonjas hate dis man, just y? Most of them are not even real Afonja,the ones that hate him most are the ones with mixed gene.U know naa.Mama from Ogun,papa from Nasarawa.BMC crew oya over to you 6 Likes

Chikelue2000:

Afonjolism must be a bad genetic disorder then Of course.Imagine the type of Genetic disorder that someone like Sarrki is suffering from 4 Likes

I have the people behind me, FG is free to recall their police and DSS. Lolz

JideAmuGiaka:

I have the people behind me, FG is free to recall their police and DSS. Lolz JideAmuGiaka

Confam reasoning

Egbon mi. PMB don call you since dat day?

Take it or leave it dis best governor in Yoruba land





Haters will diee again.. My nigga....Haters will diee again..

his sole enemy is had s own mouth.



By the way, we have not seen this year stomach infrastructure stunt this year from fayosw

Oga Gomina Ifa-Yose. But you're not God na, do u know the transition that will happen to u between today and 2maro.....Iwo ko ni oluwa.

Badest guy

I no be Yoruba nor Igbo, but this man keeps winning people to his side 1 Like

He is greater than Awolowo and Ojukwu 1 Like

lol.



Donald Trump style of ranting on twitter.



Crazy man. 1 Like

Fayose we are behind you!! Nothing do u @ all. Let your enemies go and hang them sef.

This man is a lunatic

Chikelue2000:

Just y, y do Afonjas hate dis man, just y?

Rather, the question should be why do ipork piglets love him so much? It is simply because they have no leaders to look up to. Rather, the question should be why do ipork piglets love him so much? It is simply because they have no leaders to look up to. 1 Like

Fayose I trust.....

hucienda:

Buhari and Fayose ... six letter words.

the only thing that underscore them is a alpha the only thing that underscore them is a alpha

I like how he is not a puppet to FG and this administration.



What I don't like is that I have not seen any major project in his area since being elected.

Face governance and shut up





This man talk more than he acts







Ekiti Kete





Una dooooo

Were...