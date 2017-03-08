Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter (6041 Views)

So i was on twitter today and I came across twitter handle that reports VIO sightings all over Lagos.

I think it's really interesting, see screenshot.

Lalasticlala, mynd44, AutoJoshng what do you guys think? Good or Bad? 4 Likes 2 Shares

Interesting. Interesting. 2 Likes

The only law enforcement officers I'm scared of is the police, not because I'm lil-livered but because their guns are not serviced from year to year and can discharge at will. 24 Likes

It wil make people like me avoid such routes, or be a 'magician' to others if i inform my friends not to pass such routes, my friends will later be calling me to find out wether they can go out or not. 'pls ur friend said i can ask u if i can go to so so and so cos of vio'. I wil be like 'its ok' or ' no oh' 2 Likes

Trust Nigerians to abuse stuffs.... so vio is now a plague that you are now reporting and avoiding?

Smh for Nigerians



What's tha business? 1 Like

I have no idea what this thread is talking about 20 Likes

All in the pursuit of money.



You need to see the way they run after bus or cars that refuses to give them money especially in Osun state.



Some officer's white shirt is already brownish in color and you see them with their pot belly urinating on road side buildings and they see nothing wrong with that 2 Likes 1 Share

I need a girlfriend.

lol... bad market for them , any driver with the right info can change direction straight away .... but come oh, why are you running for VIO ? perfect you documents , put your car in order ,its for your own good ! 2 Likes

what for ?

what is vio

Meaning for people to avoid them? 3 Likes

Lol lagosans always looking for ways to spoil market 2 Likes

Very good! Those pple are thieves in uniform! 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't even know who they are or what VIO means buh I know it's some kind of regulations against vehicle owners...



the real reason behind my comment is that Futo is in 3 weeks strike now and I want to be in the first row of comments... I mean front page.



I don't get this.....Are you now allowed to use your phone while driving?

I am confused in this thread like... 2 Likes

they can ruin you day in a twinkle of an eye . Make I sharply go follow the twitter handle. Those guys have no joythey can ruin you day in a twinkle of an eye . Make I sharply go follow the twitter handle.

What are we reporting them for?

With all due respect, whats going on here

VIO stopped me today I gladly gave them all they asked for.



We both smiled and I left.



If you have all they require no need to fear.