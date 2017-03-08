₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by oladimejiX: 4:53pm
So i was on twitter today and I came across twitter handle that reports VIO sightings all over Lagos.
I think it's really interesting, see screenshot.
Lalasticlala, mynd44, AutoJoshng what do you guys think? Good or Bad?
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by HsLBroker(m): 4:55pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by AutoJoshNG: 5:52pm
oladimejiX:
Interesting.
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by nairalandfreak: 6:00pm
Cool
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by lonelydora(m): 6:00pm
The only law enforcement officers I'm scared of is the police, not because I'm lil-livered but because their guns are not serviced from year to year and can discharge at will.
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by TosineGuy(m): 6:00pm
It wil make people like me avoid such routes, or be a 'magician' to others if i inform my friends not to pass such routes, my friends will later be calling me to find out wether they can go out or not. 'pls ur friend said i can ask u if i can go to so so and so cos of vio'. I wil be like 'its ok' or ' no oh'
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by DirtyGold: 6:00pm
Trust Nigerians to abuse stuffs.... so vio is now a plague that you are now reporting and avoiding?
Smh for Nigerians
What's tha business?
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by Samiceman: 6:00pm
I have no idea what this thread is talking about
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by wahles(m): 6:00pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by daroz(m): 6:00pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by SlimHan(f): 6:00pm
All in the pursuit of money.
You need to see the way they run after bus or cars that refuses to give them money especially in Osun state.
Some officer's white shirt is already brownish in color and you see them with their pot belly urinating on road side buildings and they see nothing wrong with that
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by Abbeyme: 6:00pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:00pm
Good. The fear of Vio for danfo driver is the begining of wahala for them ; In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday.
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by PERFECT2(m): 6:00pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by BestHyper(m): 6:00pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by lexyman(m): 6:01pm
lol... bad market for them , any driver with the right info can change direction straight away .... but come oh, why are you running for VIO ? perfect you documents , put your car in order ,its for your own good !
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by Nwachukwu1986(m): 6:01pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by Zaheertyler(m): 6:01pm
what is vio
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by DIKEnaWAR: 6:01pm
Meaning for people to avoid them?
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by Divay22(f): 6:01pm
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by ojun50(m): 6:02pm
Lol lagosans always looking for ways to spoil market
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by 2dream(m): 6:02pm
Very good! Those pple are thieves in uniform!
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by MeoClark(m): 6:03pm
I don't even know who they are or what VIO means buh I know it's some kind of regulations against vehicle owners...
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by mizvee(f): 6:03pm
oladimejiX:LmAo... in case your vehicle particulars no dey intact.
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by uracocksucker: 6:03pm
I don't get this.....Are you now allowed to use your phone while driving?
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by okochaik: 6:04pm
I am confused in this thread like...
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by bigsmoke2(m): 6:04pm
Those guys have no joy they can ruin you day in a twinkle of an eye . Make I sharply go follow the twitter handle.
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by dragonking3: 6:06pm
What are we reporting them for?
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:07pm
With all due respect, whats going on here
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by evilspirit: 6:07pm
VIO stopped me today I gladly gave them all they asked for.
We both smiled and I left.
If you have all they require no need to fear.
Re: Now You Can Report VIO Sighting On Twitter by Akanniade(m): 6:07pm
lonelydora:Police can be nicer and more forgiving than these vio twerp.
