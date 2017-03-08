₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:54pm
Davido is not taking it lightly with anyone that "Jam talks" about his "IF" Song . See more below
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRWKYOil5Aw/?taken-by=davidoofficial
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYXuWiF3Hw/?taken-by=davidoofficial
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Amoyinoluwa24: 4:55pm
IF
1 Like
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by NwamaziNwaAro: 5:08pm
OP you can't take my shine, I am FTC.
And I dedicate it to the mods that specialize in banning me.
I am a Nairaland serial ex-convict
And just like the penal system in Nigeria
Banning me didn't correct me it only hardened me.
Well;
I go still dey yarn,
unless you bring DSS to do what they did to Tuface to me....
I also dedicate this to Nnamdi Kanu, Stephanie Otobo, Kemen Ekerrete, Oge Okoye, Apostle Johnson Suleiman, Uche Maduagwu, Deep Freezer, Oga Mavrodi, Seun Egbegbe
and lastly
Davido
Who have made Nairaland busy during my hiatus.
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by pirees: 5:27pm
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Rokia2(f): 5:32pm
He obviously don't give a single fu....ck. He didn't reply in a harsh way like Timaya would.
Goes to show he's not butt hurt over some invisible people comments.
9 Likes
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Ogashub(m): 6:04pm
So why is this making front page.. How is this of importance
2 Likes
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by PERFECT2(m): 6:04pm
Davido knows Maths na.
Let a singer represent EX DAVIDO....
Find X
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by lonelydora(m): 6:04pm
Ok
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by brunofarad(m): 6:04pm
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Jonasr: 6:05pm
Davido no know maths
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by burkingx: 6:05pm
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by bigDickson(m): 6:05pm
Hmmmn who is davido...?? Ah no sabi am
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by DIKEnaWAR: 6:05pm
Still reading to understand.
2 Likes
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:05pm
. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Dubby6(m): 6:06pm
Davido pls correct urself
That one no sabi Maths or English
Wtf was he writing there?
Pls dat IF still dey sweet me, I won't tolerate any trash 4rm a hater of d song
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by SlimHan(f): 6:06pm
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by DirtyGold: 6:06pm
Mtcccccccew
Here's something interesting instead:
Husband & his wife went to court for Divorce.
Judge : you have 3 kids...How will you divide them?
Husband had a long discussion with his wife & said
"Okay judge, we will come next year with 1 more kid"
The story doesn't end here....
9 months later....They got twins
7 Likes
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Nwachukwu1986(m): 6:06pm
i thought has quit music?
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by MeoClark(m): 6:06pm
you don't have to know maths all you have to know is money..
cool money
;Dyou don't have to know maths all you have to know is money..
cool money
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Lawlahdey(f): 6:07pm
That one tha said some people are doing international music.. You mean they are doing international back-up singer??
The day Africans begin to take pride in their own is when it will be said that colonialism has truly perished.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by DollarAngel(m): 6:07pm
That's the Gospel truth, Davido just maneuvered his way his way.
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Shortyy(f): 6:07pm
That nigga that looks like a turtle
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 6:07pm
Feels good
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Mrplendor: 6:07pm
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by Kovic08(m): 6:08pm
Obviously people don't get the reason why he said "this one no know maths"
Davido is telling the guy that he get 2.6million view under two weeks while diamond is 5.2million in a month...
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by maynation(f): 6:08pm
That niggah just murdered english language
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by FILEBE(m): 6:08pm
Some people are just so jobless following his fellow human being up and down like a voluntary slave.
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by carzola(m): 6:08pm
**In davido's voice**
30 billion for the account oo
[size=8pt][/size]
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by cummando(m): 6:08pm
With him head wey be like Pythagoras theorem!
All squared
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by softMarket(m): 6:08pm
One crazy girl in my compound was singing that song (IF) last night
so when she got to the part "30 billion for the acct oh baby"....she started poking me! And said "you senior davido oh!!"
anyways, i gave her a dirty slap!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Between Davido And His Fans On Instagram by nokiaba3(m): 6:09pm
Me I Dont Just Like Dat Diamond Platinum Of A Guy, Dont Know Why
3 Likes
