. See more below



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRWKYOil5Aw/?taken-by=davidoofficial

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYXuWiF3Hw/?taken-by=davidoofficial Davido is not taking it lightly with anyone that "Jam talks" about his "IF" Song. See more below

IF 1 Like





Goes to show he's not butt hurt over some invisible people comments. He obviously don't give a single fu....ck. He didn't reply in a harsh way like Timaya would.

So why is this making front page.. How is this of importance 2 Likes

Davido knows Maths na.



Let a singer represent EX DAVIDO....

Find X

Ok

Lol 2 Likes

Davido no know maths

Hmmmn who is davido...?? Ah no sabi am

Still reading to understand. 2 Likes

Davido pls correct urself

That one no sabi Maths or English

Wtf was he writing there?



Pls dat IF still dey sweet me, I won't tolerate any trash 4rm a hater of d song



Davido pls correct urself

That one no sabi Maths or English

Wtf was he writing there?

Pls dat IF still dey sweet me, I won't tolerate any trash 4rm a hater of d song





i thought has quit music?

you don't have to know maths all you have to know is money..



cool money

That one tha said some people are doing international music.. You mean they are doing international back-up singer??

The day Africans begin to take pride in their own is when it will be said that colonialism has truly perished.

That's the Gospel truth, Davido just maneuvered his way his way.

That nigga that looks like a turtle

Feels good Feels good

Obviously people don't get the reason why he said "this one no know maths"



Obviously people don't get the reason why he said "this one no know maths"

Davido is telling the guy that he get 2.6million view under two weeks while diamond is 5.2million in a month...

That niggah just murdered english language

Some people are just so jobless following his fellow human being up and down like a voluntary slave.







30 billion for the account oo







With him head wey be like Pythagoras theorem!

All squared

One crazy girl in my compound was singing that song (IF) last night



so when she got to the part "30 billion for the acct oh baby"....she started poking me! And said "you senior davido oh!!"







anyways, i gave her a dirty slap!