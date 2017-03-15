₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by sugarbelly4: 4:55pm
Tonto Dikeh shared a new photo on her Instagram page, to celebrate the International Women's Day, which is today. The actress and mother posted the picture, with the following write up,
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYM089ju2O/?taken-by=tontolet
Happy International Women's Day; Celebrating the virtue and elegance of the modern women.
We are great and we shall all eat the good fruit of our labour; blessings and prosperity will be ours [Ps 128:2].
Dress by; @yutee1 @yuteerone
#InternationalWomensDay
#MamaKing
#LoveOfAMother
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/-shares-stunning-photo-as.html
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by sugarbelly4: 4:55pm
15 Things Almost All Women Do After A Breakup… But #9 Never Helps Tonto is guilty of number 2
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by mrsfavour(f): 5:18pm
Mama king is beautiful. happy women's day
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by sugarbelly4: 5:22pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Nixiepie(f): 5:33pm
Slay queen
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Rokia2(f): 5:34pm
Beautiful indeed.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by themonk: 6:02pm
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by SIRKAY98(m): 6:02pm
Please Madam Tonto
I wish to ask you that are you the type of Women the world is Celebrating Today?
(A) YES
(B) NO
I wish you a YES!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Qmerit(m): 6:02pm
Beautiful.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Divay22(f): 6:02pm
Slay mama
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by BestHyper(m): 6:02pm
Pretty woman
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by bigDickson(m): 6:02pm
Wer are ma f*cks?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Nwachukwu1986(m): 6:03pm
ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Qmerit(m): 6:03pm
SIRKAY98:
H... for hurry...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:03pm
Nice one she is beautiful . In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by softMarket(m): 6:03pm
The day churchill will run mad is the day tonto will tell him that king is not his son
that she lied so promote him
FearWomen!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by 2dream(m): 6:03pm
Just reading comment
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by DIKEnaWAR: 6:03pm
LookING for another man already?
Na now you go know the difference between kpekere and plantain chips.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Mrplendor: 6:04pm
Wow
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by megareal(f): 6:05pm
She is fine. But the contouring make up does ehhh.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by lammsohiman(m): 6:05pm
Why she come do face like person wet three days poo hang for her yansh
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Benjom(m): 6:05pm
Happy Women's Day
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by lonelydora(m): 6:06pm
The pride of a woman is her husband. Tonto, where is thy husband?
Meanwhile,
Slay Mama
Slay Queen
Facebook Famous
Pepper Dem Gang
But your CGPA is like Barcelona odd 1.07
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by skaramanga: 6:06pm
Tonto please get a job or movie role. This your divorce is making you desperate by the day. Leave the mirror and the make up box and do something meaningful
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by pyyxxaro: 6:06pm
Ok
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Jonasr: 6:08pm
Kokolet
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by 2shur: 6:08pm
Ive said it.
Women are nothing but fresh pussiies
Wa8tn 2 get fuckd.
Just imagine this shameless bich.
U wan dey form jenifer Lopez for naija abi.
Mumu wey bleach every part of hwr body.
Abegi
If u stay wit ppl like tonto.
Ud be forced to fuc outside
Cause she got bad breadth
Smelling pekus
Arrogance pride
Jealousy.
Strife.
Abegi
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by pyyxxaro: 6:09pm
adewumiopeyemi:
Which one be nairaland pool party again??
You de find people children when u go use dooo sacrifice abi
*kwontinèw* I de Iroko tree de observe u
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Shortyy(f): 6:09pm
She's now sharing pics upandan since she separated from Mr Church. What a dream come true
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by SlimHan(f): 6:09pm
Still sad about this girl's divorce.
Some girls get Distinction in destroying a happy home
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 6:09pm
Akuko! !!!
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:10pm
Lol watch out bro do u atend the last party in December beach party in elegush u Realy miss bro
pyyxxaro:
