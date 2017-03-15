₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,510 members, 3,407,025 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:18 PM

Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day (9214 Views)

Beverly Osu Celebrates International Women Day In Sexy Lingerie / Tiwa Savage Stunning Photo In Durban, South Africa / Yvonne Nelson Shows Off Sexy Figure In New Stunning Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by sugarbelly4: 4:55pm
Tonto Dikeh shared a new photo on her Instagram page, to celebrate the International Women's Day, which is today. The actress and mother posted the picture, with the following write up,

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYM089ju2O/?taken-by=tontolet

Happy International Women's Day; Celebrating the virtue and elegance of the modern women.
We are great and we shall all eat the good fruit of our labour; blessings and prosperity will be ours [Ps 128:2].
Dress by; @yutee1 @yuteerone
#InternationalWomensDay
#MamaKing
#LoveOfAMother

Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/03/-shares-stunning-photo-as.html

4 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by sugarbelly4: 4:55pm
15 Things Almost All Women Do After A Breakup… But #9 Never Helps Tonto is guilty of number 2 cheesy cheesy
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by mrsfavour(f): 5:18pm
Mama king is beautiful. happy women's day

3 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by sugarbelly4: 5:22pm
cheesy cheesy
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Nixiepie(f): 5:33pm
Slay queen wink

6 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Rokia2(f): 5:34pm
Beautiful indeed.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by themonk: 6:02pm
grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by SIRKAY98(m): 6:02pm
Please Madam Tonto
I wish to ask you that are you the type of Women the world is Celebrating Today?

(A) YES

(B) NO

I wish you a YES!

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Qmerit(m): 6:02pm
Beautiful.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Divay22(f): 6:02pm
Slay mama kiss kiss kiss
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by BestHyper(m): 6:02pm
Pretty woman
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by bigDickson(m): 6:02pm
Wer are ma f*cks?

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Nwachukwu1986(m): 6:03pm
ok
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Qmerit(m): 6:03pm
SIRKAY98:
H

H... for hurry...
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:03pm
Nice one she is beautiful kiss kiss. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by softMarket(m): 6:03pm
The day churchill will run mad is the day tonto will tell him that king is not his son grin grin


that she lied so promote him grin grin



FearWomen!!!

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by 2dream(m): 6:03pm
Just reading comment
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by DIKEnaWAR: 6:03pm
LookING for another man already?

Na now you go know the difference between kpekere and plantain chips.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Mrplendor: 6:04pm
Wow
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by megareal(f): 6:05pm
She is fine. But the contouring make up does ehhh.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by lammsohiman(m): 6:05pm
Why she come do face like person wet three days poo hang for her yansh
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Benjom(m): 6:05pm
Happy Women's Day
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by lonelydora(m): 6:06pm
The pride of a woman is her husband. Tonto, where is thy husband?



Meanwhile,

Slay Mama
Slay Queen
Facebook Famous
Pepper Dem Gang
But your CGPA is like Barcelona odd 1.07

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by skaramanga: 6:06pm
Tonto please get a job or movie role. This your divorce is making you desperate by the day. Leave the mirror and the make up box and do something meaningful

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by pyyxxaro: 6:06pm
Ok
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Jonasr: 6:08pm
Kokolet
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by 2shur: 6:08pm
Ive said it.
Women are nothing but fresh pussiies
Wa8tn 2 get fuckd.
Just imagine this shameless bich.
U wan dey form jenifer Lopez for naija abi.
Mumu wey bleach every part of hwr body.
Abegi
If u stay wit ppl like tonto.
Ud be forced to fuc outside
Cause she got bad breadth
Smelling pekus
Arrogance pride
Jealousy.
Strife.
Abegi
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by pyyxxaro: 6:09pm
adewumiopeyemi:
Nice one she is beautiful kiss kiss. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me


Which one be nairaland pool party again??

You de find people children when u go use dooo sacrifice abi

*kwontinèw* I de Iroko tree de observe u grin tongue

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by Shortyy(f): 6:09pm
She's now sharing pics upandan since she separated from Mr Church. What a dream come true
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by SlimHan(f): 6:09pm
Still sad about this girl's divorce.

Some girls get Distinction in destroying a happy home
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 6:09pm
Akuko! !!!
Re: Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:10pm
Lol watch out bro do u atend the last party in December beach party in elegush u Realy miss bro
pyyxxaro:



Which one be nairaland pool party again??

You de find people children when u go use dooo sacrifice abi

*kwontinèw* I de Iroko tree de observe u grin tongue

(0) (1) (Reply)

Pics: Celebs Attend Opening Of Don Jazzy's Bro, D'prince Nightclub In Lagos / Tuface And Annie Saying "I Do" @ D Registry With Pix / Kanye West Wears Kim Kardashian’s Leather SKIRT On Stage? (pics)

Viewing this topic: mustymatic(m), AdeolaFalilat(f), gbogzy1, Arsasee(m), eyinjuege, chillybrandy(f), LatestAmebo2, muyibaba222(m), Marthaodion(f), Gingerr(f), danose99(m), temitope06(m), Kayzybaba, nanidee(f), uzeba(m), Fattamyfattamy, 9too1, excelsiorfarm(m), augustineokoro, hency96(m), MULLAH123(m), mealdred, Zaheertyler(m), Jessidaisy4(f), lyntiffany(f), whoami123(f), Mzgracie(f), Chidegu, ladoney, royalads, lonzo(m), debonairprinx(m), empress101(f), upchair(m), sluvy4tune(m) and 87 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.