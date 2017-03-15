Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Shares Stunning Photo As She Celebrates International Women's Day (9214 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRYM089ju2O/?taken-by=tontolet



Happy International Women's Day; Celebrating the virtue and elegance of the modern women.

We are great and we shall all eat the good fruit of our labour; blessings and prosperity will be ours [Ps 128:2].

Dress by; @yutee1 @yuteerone

#InternationalWomensDay

#MamaKing

#LoveOfAMother



Mama king is beautiful. happy women's day 3 Likes

Slay queen 6 Likes

Beautiful indeed.

Please Madam Tonto

I wish to ask you that are you the type of Women the world is Celebrating Today?



(A) YES



(B) NO



I wish you a YES! 6 Likes 1 Share

Beautiful.

Slay mama

Pretty woman

Wer are ma f*cks? 7 Likes 1 Share

ok

SIRKAY98:

H

H... for hurry... H... for hurry...

. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me Nice one she is beautiful. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me







that she lied so promote him







FearWomen!!! The day churchill will run mad is the day tonto will tell him that king is not his sonthat she lied so promote himFearWomen!!! 2 Likes

Just reading comment

LookING for another man already?



Na now you go know the difference between kpekere and plantain chips.

Wow

She is fine. But the contouring make up does ehhh.

Why she come do face like person wet three days poo hang for her yansh

Happy Women's Day

The pride of a woman is her husband. Tonto, where is thy husband?







Meanwhile,



Slay Mama

Slay Queen

Facebook Famous

Pepper Dem Gang

But your CGPA is like Barcelona odd 1.07 1 Like

Tonto please get a job or movie role. This your divorce is making you desperate by the day. Leave the mirror and the make up box and do something meaningful 1 Like

Ok

Kokolet

Ive said it.

Women are nothing but fresh pussiies

Wa8tn 2 get fuckd.

Just imagine this shameless bich.

U wan dey form jenifer Lopez for naija abi.

Mumu wey bleach every part of hwr body.

Abegi

If u stay wit ppl like tonto.

Ud be forced to fuc outside

Cause she got bad breadth

Smelling pekus

Arrogance pride

Jealousy.

Strife.

Abegi

adewumiopeyemi:

Nice one she is beautiful . In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday for more information Pm me



Which one be nairaland pool party again??



You de find people children when u go use dooo sacrifice abi



*kwontinèw* I de Iroko tree de observe u Which one be nairaland pool party again??You de find people children when u go use dooo sacrifice abi*kwontinèw* I de Iroko tree de observe u 2 Likes

She's now sharing pics upandan since she separated from Mr Church. What a dream come true

Still sad about this girl's divorce.



Some girls get Distinction in destroying a happy home

Akuko! !!!