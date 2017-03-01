Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today (10795 Views)

The airport will be close for six weeks to enable the rehabilitation of the runway, a decision that has raised concerns among stakeholders.



Are dey not aware of the closure ? 52 Likes



The closure has been announced several times They deserve itThe closure has been announced several times 38 Likes

But they were notified na or did they think Osinbajo was joking? 32 Likes 1 Share

Govtment say closure will be 8th March, for our mind we don subconsciously calculate am as African time to be 10th March.

No wonder the country still dey celebrate manufacturing of prototyped bullet proof vest in diz jet age wen we suppose work on existing tech and advance it. We no dey hear word for dis country, to us everything na African time.Govtment say closure will be 8th March, for our mind we don subconsciously calculate am as African time to be 10th March.No wonder the country still dey celebrate manufacturing of prototyped bullet proof vest in diz jet age wen we suppose work on existing tech and advance it. 11 Likes 1 Share

are they not in Nigeria for the psst weeks 1 Like

i thought FG told them to pause travelling to US for now where this people going

where are the buses?

Was their no recession in Abuja or w hat ....because this place is like a market....now where is the recession. 2 Likes 1 Share

so na everyone wey dey d pics dey stranded..mtcheeeww

They are used the jokes from the government without knowing that this one is for real. lol 1 Like

Most of this passengers are not current. They want to tell us they ain't aware of the closure months back...?? 2 Likes

In Solomon Dalung' s voice "What are they looking for there? What took them there? ". 1 Like

Nigerians likes to take issues for granted.That's why things ain't moving forward 1 Like

Please stop passing information you are not sure of! Abuja airport is not yet closed. It will close by midnight today. I know somebody that landed in Abuja today from Lagos. That crowd you see I normal for Abuja airport. Please close this thread as it is passing falsehood information 2 Likes

Dem no the read news ni?

Didn't they get the notice that this airport will be shut for the next 6weeks?

They should use alternative route

They should use alternative airports

where they deaf all along? where they deaf all along?

Stupid government bereft of ideas. Ponzi scheme of a government

Federal govt sef just close airport like that. Abi PMB wan sneak in ...

Please you guys should stop spreading lies all n the name of getting hits and likes online. Do you even stop to ponder the damage some of these your fake news causes to your motherland?



These pictures are not pictures of stranded passengers but those are pictures of a typical day at Abuja airport. The second picture you posted is just the normal cabmen hustling for passengers at the departure exit.



I flew out of Abuja airport yesterday night and there ws a repeated announcement that the airport would still be open until midnight of today i.e a 24 hours extension. So why all these lies? 3 Likes

Nwachukwu1986:

i thought FG told them to pause travelling to US for now where this people going

So people go to Only USA ba?

After all Federal govt has denied the USA travelling report. So people go to Only USA ba?After all Federal govt has denied the USA travelling report.