|Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by ChangeIsCostant: 5:40pm
Here are photos of stranded passengers at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja following its closure. The Federal Government formally announced the closure of the Airport, Abuja, beginning from 12 a.m. Wednesday.
The airport will be close for six weeks to enable the rehabilitation of the runway, a decision that has raised concerns among stakeholders.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/photos-of-stranded-passengers-at-abuja.html
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by ChangeIsCostant: 5:41pm
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by chuks34(m): 5:44pm
Are dey not aware of the closure ?
52 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by furrr(m): 5:46pm
They deserve it
The closure has been announced several times
38 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Etumgbe(m): 5:46pm
But they were notified na or did they think Osinbajo was joking?
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by ChangeIsCostant: 5:46pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Yehman(m): 5:55pm
Hmmmmm
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:55pm
Ok. In order news countdown to nairaland pool party I going to be fun and intrested guys watch out.... Easter monday
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Gwan2(m): 5:56pm
We no dey hear word for dis country, to us everything na African time.
.
Govtment say closure will be 8th March, for our mind we don subconsciously calculate am as African time to be 10th March.
.
No wonder the country still dey celebrate manufacturing of prototyped bullet proof vest in diz jet age wen we suppose work on existing tech and advance it.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Ododoeye0020(m): 5:56pm
are they not in Nigeria for the psst weeks
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Nwachukwu1986(m): 5:57pm
i thought FG told them to pause travelling to US for now where this people going
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Jonasr: 5:57pm
Hmmm
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by recievesense: 5:57pm
where are the buses?
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Danialuone: 5:57pm
Was their no recession in Abuja or w hat ....because this place is like a market....now where is the recession.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by ominilongest(m): 5:57pm
so na everyone wey dey d pics dey stranded..mtcheeeww
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Blazed(m): 5:57pm
They are used the jokes from the government without knowing that this one is for real. lol
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by masterpiece86: 5:58pm
Most of this passengers are not current. They want to tell us they ain't aware of the closure months back...??
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by dalaman: 5:58pm
In Solomon Dalung' s voice "What are they looking for there? What took them there? ".
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Deem: 5:58pm
Nigerians likes to take issues for granted.That's why things ain't moving forward
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by mfm04622: 5:59pm
Please stop passing information you are not sure of! Abuja airport is not yet closed. It will close by midnight today. I know somebody that landed in Abuja today from Lagos. That crowd you see I normal for Abuja airport. Please close this thread as it is passing falsehood information
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Elnino4ladies: 6:00pm
Dem no the read news ni?
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Thisis2raw(m): 6:00pm
Didn't they get the notice that this airport will be shut for the next 6weeks?
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by BestHyper(m): 6:01pm
Chaiii
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:01pm
They should use alternative route
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:01pm
They should use alternative airports
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by onadana: 6:02pm
where they deaf all along?
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by DIKEnaWAR: 6:02pm
Stupid government bereft of ideas. Ponzi scheme of a government
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by IamUdo(m): 6:03pm
Federal govt sef just close airport like that. Abi PMB wan sneak in ...
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by sirpharrell(m): 6:04pm
Please you guys should stop spreading lies all n the name of getting hits and likes online. Do you even stop to ponder the damage some of these your fake news causes to your motherland?
These pictures are not pictures of stranded passengers but those are pictures of a typical day at Abuja airport. The second picture you posted is just the normal cabmen hustling for passengers at the departure exit.
I flew out of Abuja airport yesterday night and there ws a repeated announcement that the airport would still be open until midnight of today i.e a 24 hours extension. So why all these lies?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by Qmerit(m): 6:06pm
Nwachukwu1986:
So people go to Only USA ba?
After all Federal govt has denied the USA travelling report.
|Re: Photos Of Stranded Passengers At Abuja Airport Following Its Closure Today by unclezuma: 6:07pm
Somebody will still blame Arik and Aero just watch and see...
1 Like
