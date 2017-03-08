₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:12pm
A strong Kemen fan who still doesn't believe Kemen was evicted from the Big Brother Naija show just because he sexually violated fellow housemate TBoss has spoken up.
Kemen had groped TBoss and tonight in a heartfelt apology letter to TBoss and all women, accepted his wrongdoing and begged for forgiveness.
His fan, Oge seized the opportunity to make it known that Kemen was evicted, according to her, because Big brother is an organisation which became unhappy with Kemen, after they saw him as a threat to their secrecy.
Oge believes Biggie and his group had decided long ago to disgrace Kemen out of that house, so that if eventually Kemen decides to open his wide mouth after leaving the house, people will say he is saying things out of frustration.
She shared her conspiracy theory with 'a proof'. Read that below:
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/theres-conspiracy-theory-that-kemen-was.html
2 Likes
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Eleniyan15(m): 9:13pm
Rubbish!!!! chai the heat wey go finish me this nyt ehn na die oooo which kind fvking pre-paid meter be this Choi
Barcelona has finally rape PSG this is corruption sai baba must hear this
2 Likes
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by decatalyst(m): 9:17pm
No wonder...some ladies are better appreciated when their mouth are shut!
5 Likes
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Shortyy(f): 9:35pm
SMH
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Homeboiy: 9:39pm
This oge sef
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by LAFO(f): 9:49pm
See analysis
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by auntysimbiat(f): 10:26pm
Kemen Don cause sumtin oo
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Akshow: 10:50pm
Chai! Kemen don enter one chance.
In other news, psg is the most useless team on earth. How can u throw away a four goals lead?
9 Likes
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Jodforex(m): 10:50pm
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by keepingmum: 10:51pm
Too much watching bbn whilst sipping Daura kunu is the causer
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Jodforex(m): 10:51pm
Eleniyan15:
All you need do is get your self obonge syinix rechargeable fan....
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Scatterscatter(m): 10:52pm
Rubbish write up
The writer, Rubbish!
The OP, Rubbish!
The source, Rubbish!
The MOD that pushed this to FP, Rubbish!
The ones that will believe this rubbish, Rubbish !
Those that will see this as rubbish, Rubbish!
This should win the most senseless post of the year, RUBBISH!!!
11 Likes
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by babyfaceafrica: 10:52pm
I believe you
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by AkachukwuD(m): 10:52pm
Hahahah
I don't even know why am laughing.
Funny Girl
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by kalindaminda: 10:52pm
OP talk true. This is your Instagram right?
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by contactmorak: 10:54pm
ok
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Arewa12: 10:54pm
Op is right
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by flawlessT(f): 10:54pm
He was wrong and he realized it which he came up with an apology... Make that woman go find place sit down abeg... Mesef don follow forgive him base on say I be woman
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Ekpekus(m): 10:54pm
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by megareal(f): 10:55pm
I don't even get the analysis sef. I'm a conspiracy theorist, but even this one don pass me.
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by kuljustiz(f): 10:55pm
na wah!
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by praisekeyzz(m): 10:55pm
Ehen? Mrs narrator
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by CaptPlanet(m): 10:55pm
Oge just dull like Psg.
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by BestySam(m): 10:56pm
I agree to an extent. Remember, when biggie brought the fake housemates, he was the only housemate that suspected something fishy abut the introduction.
But last last TBoss is a witch.
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Ritieyalu(f): 10:56pm
please kindly watch the video,stop decieving yourself
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Enemyofpeace: 10:57pm
This oge I'm sure was waiting for her own share of 25million from kemen. Sorry it didn't work out
1 Like
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by bush112(m): 10:57pm
o
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by AfroSamurai: 10:58pm
Hmmm. Well let him lick his wound and move on. Enough said already.
And if I were him, I'd reach out to my fans and tell them to let sleeping dogs lie. I believe the truth always have a way of coming out, no matter whoever is trying to hide it.
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Nma27(f): 10:59pm
Akshow:D game was fixed, d referee was bribed.
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by Eleniyan15(m): 11:00pm
Jodforex:
never mind eshe we and NEpa for ikotun na 5&6....the light don do normal back go do advert for people wey dey live for igando you go sell,babami
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by oyeb15: 11:00pm
Big brother meas Big brother Devil .
|Re: "Kemen Was Evicted Because BBNaija Is A Cult With Secrets" - Lady Claims by AfroSamurai: 11:01pm
Nma27:FTBOY, you have a fan here.
