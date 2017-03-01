Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage (5983 Views)

Another NYSC Corper ‘disgraces Herself’ On Facebook (see What She Wrote) / Church Advertises With Olajumoke Orisaguna's Photos (photo) / Fans Attack Basket Mouth For 'insulting' Nigerians On Facebook. (see Pics...) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



after advertising their single son to potential

female suitors.



Lol....ladies what do you think ?



Source :: A Kenyan family have social media by surpriseafter advertising their single son to potentialfemale suitors.Lol....ladies what do you think ?Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/family-advertises-their-single-son-on.html?m=0 1 Share

Where the ladies @??



Make I forward my resume...

I'll pass, not my type. 1 Like

Craze dey ya head

Kenya

This is what happens when you don dey "smell" house 1 Like

Kenyans

Na wa oo

kileyi

it must be just for fun. Na by force?

If he's such a prince charming someone should hv snapped him off since without the need for his family auctioning him on FB 1 Like

una well at all sef? 1 Like





Gay! Watin man go dey bath upandan for This one na gay. Gay! Watin man go dey bath upandan forThis one na gay.

Nothing person nor go see for Kenya

Kenya again 1 Like

You go just know say, all na for the laffs

Insecurity Can turn you to mumu.

so he no fit talk to woman ni

kenya and strange things. na only God know 1 Like

Kenya wont kill us oo

Oyind18:





Gay! Watin man go dey bath upandan for This one na gay. ... ...

Kenya for that matter .... Kenya for that matter ....

.



kenya should be given its own continent. I give up on this countrykenya should be given its own continent.

Lol... See requirements

All this over pampered last born sef, must they do everything for his at this his old age

Africans are backward.. na by force to marry?



Maybe the guy just want kids and have his freedom, no monitoring spirits

IF DIS IS TRUE DEN KENYANS R D BIGGESTCLOWNS ON EARTH.

It's time to kicked out the unhonorable Minister of home affairs