Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage

Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by mroop(m): 9:19pm
A Kenyan family have social media by surprise
after advertising their single son to potential
female suitors.

Lol....ladies what do you think ?

Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/03/family-advertises-their-single-son-on.html?m=0

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by BiafranBushBoy(m): 9:25pm
Where the ladies @??

Make I forward my resume...
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Shortyy(f): 9:32pm
I'll pass, not my type.

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by UniQuegrACE(f): 9:32pm
Craze dey ya head
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by ikbnice(m): 9:36pm
Kenya
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by decatalyst(m): 10:03pm
This is what happens when you don dey "smell" house grin grin

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by WebSurfer(m): 10:10pm
Kenyans
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by auntysimbiat(f): 10:14pm
Na wa oo
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by nikkypearl(f): 10:17pm
kileyi
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by folly22(f): 10:48pm
it must be just for fun. Na by force?
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by keepingmum: 10:48pm
If he's such a prince charming someone should hv snapped him off since without the need for his family auctioning him on FB

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by praisekeyzz(m): 10:48pm
una well at all sef?

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Jodforex(m): 10:48pm
grin
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Oyind18: 10:48pm
grin

Gay! Watin man go dey bath upandan for This one na gay.
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Ekpekus(m): 10:49pm
Nothing person nor go see for Kenya grin
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Hades2016(m): 10:51pm
Kenya again angry

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by loomer: 10:51pm
You go just know say, all na for the laffs
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by balancediet(m): 10:52pm
Insecurity Can turn you to mumu.
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by lefulefu(m): 10:52pm
so he no fit talk to woman ni
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Maziebuka01(m): 10:53pm
kenya and strange things. na only God know

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by smartmey61(m): 10:53pm
Kenya wont kill us oo grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by lefulefu(m): 10:54pm
Oyind18:
grin

Gay! Watin man go dey bath upandan for This one na gay.
...

Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by youngjoy(f): 10:54pm
grin Kenya for that matter ....
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by skillful01: 10:55pm
I give up on this country grin.

kenya should be given its own continent.
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Divay22(f): 10:55pm
Lol... See requirements grin grin grin grin
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Dextology: 10:56pm
All this over pampered last born sef, must they do everything for his at this his old age
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Oyind18: 10:58pm
lefulefu:

...
tongue
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by seunny4lif(m): 11:00pm
cheesy
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Opakan2: 11:02pm
Africans are backward.. na by force to marry?

Maybe the guy just want kids and have his freedom, no monitoring spirits
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by buchilino(m): 11:05pm
IF DIS IS TRUE DEN KENYANS R D BIGGESTCLOWNS ON EARTH.
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by Burgerlomo: 11:11pm
It's time to kicked out the unhonorable Minister of home affairs grin
Re: Kenyan Family Advertises Single Son On Facebook, See Requirements For Marriage by veacea: 11:14pm
nikkypearl:
kileyi

Eja osan

