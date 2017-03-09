Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) (8575 Views)

Graphic Pictures From Bayelsa Decide. / Two Students Murdered By Fulani Herdsmen Today (graphic Pictures) / Lady Bites Off Manhood Of Rapist In Lagos (Graphic Pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)















Source and photo credits https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1247359112016727&id=100002279494046&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1247359112016727%3Atl_objid.1247359112016727%3Athid.100002279494046%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1491029999%3A5710168041448795259 R.I.P. 1 Share

1 Share

1 Share

Dozens Of Hausa's Massacred In Ife





Is Time You Come Back Home.



* Very atrocious and hapless incident, I pray it never happens again. You murdered the Hausas, overjoyed and yet blame them for your crimes. Many have been slayed but only 5 were reported. (By your deceitful media platforms)



* Thereupon you fabricated contrastive narrations about the incident 2 paint black them (Hausa).



* My message to the none indigenes: You should never go on reprisal attack thus killing innocent people. It is time you return home and develop your inherent domain.



" Yes you can and Yes you will make it in your belonging territory. "





“Whoever kills a person [unjustly]…it is as though he has killed all mankind. And whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved all mankind.” (Qur’an, 5:32)





Enough is Enough 13 Likes 2 Shares

Bad

How do we know they are Hausa and not Yoruba?



It is amazing that Yorubas ain't no longer cowards. Wow! the new generation Yoruba actually stands and fights. 20 Likes

Africans are barbaric. Why kill your fellow human because of their ethnic or religious beliefs 12 Likes 1 Share

Y'all need to stop spamming the whole forum with these pics. It's very unnecessary and it makes no sense



You make it appear like it's an achievement . 5 Likes 1 Share

and no single one of them is wearing "baba riga" with the hausa cap? Ok 3 Likes

To what end?

What devil resides in some Nigerians that they sniff out life wen there is a disagreement over a piece of suya or d correct way to speak,or over a change of N60!

Life means nothing to many frustrated nigerians any longer. 7 Likes

Sad the kind of country we live in.

Nobody will be arrested. Nobody will be prosecuted.





I hope the powers that be aren't trying to cause problems for Osibanjo.



Start an ethnic war and claim he is incapable of managing the crisis.



Nigerians must be watchful at this time and avoid any reappraisals as there are many powerful forces unhappy with the rising popularity of Osibanjo. 8 Likes

YoungBlackRico:

You folks don't get it. There is a monster in all of us, but just because some people allow their human part be in charge doesn't mean they are dummies. I don't see this kind of gilbrish when abookis go loco up there in the North.



PS: Please, let them go on reprisal attack. No one is going to tell your leaders up there before they send trucks to come pack the few remaining ones. If they meet them alive, that is. You must think this is any other Yoruba land.



©YBR

Am calling for peace while you're insisting on war. Do you think reprisal attack means Hausa revenging in Ife?

Then you intelligence quotient is very low. Am calling for peace while you're insisting on war. Do you think reprisal attack means Hausa revenging in Ife?Then you intelligence quotient is very low.



This is bad. Heart is heavy right now. Some of those that were killed are simply transacting their business.

BAD!!!! Why? Killing again!!!!This is bad. Heart is heavy right now. Some of those that were killed are simply transacting their business.BAD!!!! 5 Likes

This is so wrong...so so so wrong 4 Likes

This is quite shameful!



When do we start behaving like barbarians in yoruba land. He who lives in glass house, they say doesn't throw stones because our kins men equally live in the northern part of nigeria .



There is nothing to glory in killing our fellow human (countrymen) . We should strive to keep the peace 7 Likes

I won't rejoice over human lives wastage however no one has monopoly on violence.... Pushing people to the wall will ensure they turn back to face "the force pushing them with.greater force"... uhhhhmmm 7 Likes

Human life taken just like that. Why would anybody want to be part of a country like this bikonu?



I need a referendum abeg wetin be this? 5 Likes 1 Share

MXrep:



NO, I pray hausas are killed. Hausas are the killers in both enugu and Lagos, i don't know why you should not direct your rage towards that direction like me right now. Everything is not about nairaland ethnic gibberish little man

Nah nah, I know your motive kid. You were rejoicing this morning, but disappointed its the other way round. Sorry Nah nah, I know your motive kid. You were rejoicing this morning, but disappointed its the other way round. Sorry 5 Likes