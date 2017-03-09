₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by FriendNG: 1:10am
R.I.P.
Source and photo credits https://mobile.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1247359112016727&id=100002279494046&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1247359112016727%3Atl_objid.1247359112016727%3Athid.100002279494046%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1491029999%3A5710168041448795259
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by FriendNG: 1:11am
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by FriendNG: 1:11am
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by FriendNG: 1:16am
Dozens Of Hausa's Massacred In Ife
Is Time You Come Back Home.
* Very atrocious and hapless incident, I pray it never happens again. You murdered the Hausas, overjoyed and yet blame them for your crimes. Many have been slayed but only 5 were reported. (By your deceitful media platforms)
* Thereupon you fabricated contrastive narrations about the incident 2 paint black them (Hausa).
* My message to the none indigenes: You should never go on reprisal attack thus killing innocent people. It is time you return home and develop your inherent domain.
" Yes you can and Yes you will make it in your belonging territory. "
“Whoever kills a person [unjustly]…it is as though he has killed all mankind. And whoever saves a life, it is as though he had saved all mankind.” (Qur’an, 5:32)
Enough is Enough
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by DickDastardly(m): 1:26am
Bad
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by ChimaAdeoye: 1:27am
How do we know they are Hausa and not Yoruba?
It is amazing that Yorubas ain't no longer cowards. Wow! the new generation Yoruba actually stands and fights.
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by Raiders: 1:28am
Africans are barbaric. Why kill your fellow human because of their ethnic or religious beliefs
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by Jetleeee: 1:33am
Y'all need to stop spamming the whole forum with these pics. It's very unnecessary and it makes no sense
You make it appear like it's an achievement .
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by MXrep: 1:36am
and no single one of them is wearing "baba riga" with the hausa cap? Ok
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by doctokwus: 1:43am
To what end?
What devil resides in some Nigerians that they sniff out life wen there is a disagreement over a piece of suya or d correct way to speak,or over a change of N60!
Life means nothing to many frustrated nigerians any longer.
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by PapaBrowne(m): 1:44am
Sad the kind of country we live in.
Nobody will be arrested. Nobody will be prosecuted.
I hope the powers that be aren't trying to cause problems for Osibanjo.
Start an ethnic war and claim he is incapable of managing the crisis.
Nigerians must be watchful at this time and avoid any reappraisals as there are many powerful forces unhappy with the rising popularity of Osibanjo.
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by FriendNG: 1:50am
YoungBlackRico:
Am calling for peace while you're insisting on war. Do you think reprisal attack means Hausa revenging in Ife?
Then you intelligence quotient is very low.
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by Pointblank09: 1:52am
Why? Killing again!!!!
This is bad. Heart is heavy right now. Some of those that were killed are simply transacting their business.
BAD!!!!
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by SalamRushdie: 1:54am
This is so wrong...so so so wrong
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by tafabaloo: 1:58am
This is quite shameful!
When do we start behaving like barbarians in yoruba land. He who lives in glass house, they say doesn't throw stones because our kins men equally live in the northern part of nigeria .
There is nothing to glory in killing our fellow human (countrymen) . We should strive to keep the peace
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by modath(f): 2:03am
I won't rejoice over human lives wastage however no one has monopoly on violence.... Pushing people to the wall will ensure they turn back to face "the force pushing them with.greater force"... uhhhhmmm
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by nku5: 2:04am
Human life taken just like that. Why would anybody want to be part of a country like this bikonu?
I need a referendum abeg wetin be this?
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by Poweredbrew: 2:05am
MXrep:
Nah nah, I know your motive kid. You were rejoicing this morning, but disappointed its the other way round. Sorry
|Re: Ife: Dead Bodies Of Victims Of Yoruba-Hausa Clash In Osun (Graphic Pictures) by Poweredbrew: 2:08am
MXrep:
The way you keep editing your post is very funny. Show me where anyone said you are full of hate for retaliating any Fulani killings in the east. I am waiting...
