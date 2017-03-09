₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,820 members, 3,407,861 topics. Date: Thursday, 09 March 2017 at 09:00 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) (2743 Views)
Man Commits Suicide In Lagos On Wedding Eve, Drops Suicide Message For Sister / Man Commits Suicide In Gombe After Parents Refuse Choice Of Wife (graphic Pic) / Woman Commits Suicide After Son Caught Her In Bed, Sexing Co-Worker (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by smitez(m): 1:46am
A man commits suicide after gambling against barca in the second leg of the round of 16 champions league game.
please stop gambling!!
if the video doesn't open, click on this link to watch.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWw_gTKUleQ
please mods take this to front page
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Pointblank09: 2:02am
In Fela's word, he "die wronfully"
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by drol: 2:11am
so bad.. this is why people need to quit gambling.
mods please do the needful
Cc: Lalasticlala , mynd44
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by senboy204(m): 2:13am
This is crazy, suicide because of football match and lost bet, can't even miss a meal because of anything not to talk of contemplating suicide, addictiveness of our youth nowadays to drug and bet needs to controlled if possible. Lord have mercy.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Kentura(m): 2:25am
This one him voice dy sound like craze clown.. I don't believe this sh!t
5 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by lordjonn: 2:37am
Wow..dat's also something to die for, farewell bro
Well duck failed to load... ..
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by loomer: 2:48am
How much him loose wey e kill himself?
Me wey loose over 3000euros in 4days I no kill myself.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by obinna58(m): 2:56am
Liars
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by stnkembu(m): 3:02am
Looks so stage managed. Videoing right from the entrance... The voice doesn't sound convincing one bit.
But so bad if it's real.
In fact, he must go and rest in peace.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by dannythethug: 8:48am
The mumu should have rather killed himself than commit suicide.
Wharapity!
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Negotiate: 8:48am
he die well be that
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by sotall(m): 8:48am
Farewell to him if it is true
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Angelb4: 8:49am
Arsenal fan noni
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Dongreat(m): 8:49am
Staged. When you witness this kind of scenario, the language you speak will be nothing but silence, confusion and extreme panic. It's a joke and a poorly constructed one. What's with the swear words and local fake accent? They probably need to upgrade their acting skills. Perhaps a real suicide will actually be funny when we see that dude real reaction.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Dam5reey(m): 8:50am
Prank,
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by maddman: 8:51am
Fake shiiit
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Papykush: 8:51am
After putting 20k on PSG
On valentines day PSG showed Barca love
Nw today international women's Day
Barcelona raped them
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Hustlerlomo(m): 8:51am
If I dey there God know say... if hammer dey my hand I go hit am join.. Stupid boy.... Idiota.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by MVLOX(m): 8:52am
Na wash
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by iluvpomo: 8:53am
Maybe PSG fans, players, coaches, trainers etc can watch this fake crap for comedic relief.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by soath(m): 8:54am
FAKE
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by Dongreat(m): 8:54am
loomer:
If you lose that amount of money Nairaland will be the least place to visit and shame go catch you to talk am.
1 Like
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by cartimor: 8:55am
loomer:still depends how much you have left in the bank but suicide is never the best way
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by ednut1(m): 8:56am
looks fake. suicide is not something u do instantly jare
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by makdcash(m): 8:56am
Chai!.....wetin him go tell baba GOD now
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by koolcat: 8:56am
WEHDONE SIR.! #Staged
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by chekz169: 8:59am
[b][/b]poo mehn Barca match! Lmao.... staged video.
Why was his camera on when he went to jude's room?
At that point in time....i dont think he would even remember he has a phone. The only msg his brain will send to him is "guy shout"
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by nepapole(m): 8:59am
As fake as d match.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) by FTBOY: 9:00am
it was staged and so amateurish. but it's what i wish for barca haters all the same.+
(0) (Reply)
2015/2016 Jamb Cbt Result Out. Check And Upgrade Your Result.call 08166938958 / This Is Your Opportunity / Student Nabbed For Giving Colleague Cake Laced With Indian Hemp
Viewing this topic: webbo(m), obitee69(m), salpingidis(m), Qasim6(m), iluvpomo, curlarpy, neonly, cartimor, tkays(m), mike96(m), LagosismyHome(f), mayorG04, chebyshev(m), Freiden(m), bettercreature(m), shipnclear, januzaj(m), walcruise(m), maryikpaha, whiskystan, gift01, ldpele(m), obaataaokpaewu, Enyimbamercedes, makdcash(m), lamalang(m), powerben(m), IamOpemipo(m), koolcat, ednut1(m), walebabs3, 14teenK(m), Handsomeemmy(m), crown777(m), doctuw(m), femojie(m), mahjor(m), Ratiolak(m), ipobarecriminals, maballack(m), Lataability(m), chloedogie, juniior(m), femiephraim(m), davidtbom, babniyen(m), Jenniferjames16, gidig(m), eniaforolo, ajoo17(m), adenlemmanuel(m), firebrand011077(m), eghuan1(m), SolutionsGuy, Lexzycane(m), stephen1992a(m), geopreneur(m), PAULDDON1(m), Olodapsing(m), Phemmy82, chidiadivictor(m), Alphamale2017(m), okeyngene, eniwhy, cloudview(m), Hero18(m), Folatem, jhidey08(m), dustydee, mooregan(m), tee4all(m), Cunninlinguist, yosmen, Lstar4real(m), happney65, umuokezie(m), cmecproblem(m), adeniyi65(m), youngexzy, ufedob(f), dveteran, hemmynence, josieboy, shakor400, farouk2much(m), emerged01(m), Txsharp(m), georgementday(m), tonykel1(m), markpips, jeamie(m), FTBOY, Abudu2000(m), Danielomisco(m), chekz169, ChuzzyBlog, hizmahe(m), henryifunanya, mrsheddy(m), brightworld2(m), sharon37o8(f), enigma2007(m), trustee20, Namzy(m), 50shot, dchem(m), ogwomba(m) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10