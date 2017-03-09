Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Commits Suicide After Gambling Against Barca in UCL (Video) (2743 Views)

please stop gambling!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWw_gTKUleQ





A man commits suicide after gambling against barca in the second leg of the round of 16 champions league game.

In Fela's word, he "die wronfully" 1 Like

so bad.. this is why people need to quit gambling.



This is crazy, suicide because of football match and lost bet, can't even miss a meal because of anything not to talk of contemplating suicide, addictiveness of our youth nowadays to drug and bet needs to controlled if possible. Lord have mercy. 2 Likes

This one him voice dy sound like craze clown.. I don't believe this sh!t 5 Likes



Well duck failed to load... .. Wow..dat's also something to die for, farewell broWell duck failed to load... ..

How much him loose wey e kill himself?



Me wey loose over 3000euros in 4days I no kill myself. 2 Likes



Liars Liars

Looks so stage managed. Videoing right from the entrance... The voice doesn't sound convincing one bit.



But so bad if it's real.



In fact, he must go and rest in peace. 2 Likes 1 Share

The mumu should have rather killed himself than commit suicide.



Wharapity! 1 Like

he die well be that

Farewell to him if it is true

Arsenal fan noni

Staged. When you witness this kind of scenario, the language you speak will be nothing but silence, confusion and extreme panic. It's a joke and a poorly constructed one. What's with the swear words and local fake accent? They probably need to upgrade their acting skills. Perhaps a real suicide will actually be funny when we see that dude real reaction.

Prank,

Fake shiiit





On valentines day PSG showed Barca love



Nw today international women's Day

Barcelona raped them

If I dey there God know say... if hammer dey my hand I go hit am join.. Stupid boy.... Idiota.

Na wash

Maybe PSG fans, players, coaches, trainers etc can watch this fake crap for comedic relief.

FAKE

If you lose that amount of money Nairaland will be the least place to visit and shame go catch you to talk am. If you lose that amount of money Nairaland will be the least place to visit and shame go catch you to talk am. 1 Like

looks fake. suicide is not something u do instantly jare

Chai!.....wetin him go tell baba GOD now

WEHDONE SIR.! #Staged

[b][/b]poo mehn Barca match! Lmao.... staged video.

Why was his camera on when he went to jude's room?

At that point in time....i dont think he would even remember he has a phone. The only msg his brain will send to him is "guy shout"

As fake as d match.