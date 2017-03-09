₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Dotng: 4:21am
Fashola’s ministry frustrating us, says Ambode
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Standing5(m): 4:26am
Journalism in Nigeria and Sensationalism
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by rfnextar(m): 4:38am
that is a proof of how fashola is so incompetent, maybe he is jealous of the governor's achievement
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by unclezuma: 4:51am
I don't believe any of it.
Fashola is working....
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Jengem: 4:52am
The rift between fashola and tinubu persists
Now we are seeing a new power shift at the center
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by papaejima1: 5:08am
Fashola, minister of darkness?
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by potent5: 5:31am
Fashola is a clear case of 'my mouth put me for wahala'. Six months after taking over Power and Transport he has been talking lesser and lesser by the day. Let's hope he doesn't become dumb before leaving the office.
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Bitterleafsoup: 5:33am
Hahahaha I have been vindicated!
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by plainol(m): 6:16am
Today me, I believe Nigeria is under a spell, because that airport road is the most important road to convincing foreigners that Nigeria is DEVELOPING and not an underdeveloped as being portrayed by that road.
Just do it, I don't care if it is the local government or federal government that does it. It's an eye sore.
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by saint047(m): 6:29am
This is not good for democracy
Tinubu must here this
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by vecman22(m): 8:09am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by dannythethug: 8:10am
Bode vs Shola
Heard Fashola sacked Ambode when he was the governor of Lagos state.
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Onpurpose: 8:10am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by ipobarecriminals: 8:10am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by ruggedised: 8:10am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by seguno2: 8:10am
The fighting continues with Fashola by Tinubu through his surrogate, Ambode.
Definitely not for the people's benefit
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Tazdroid(m): 8:10am
In essence, the Triple Ministry is hindering Gov. Ambo's plans to give Lagos a makeover
Well, that's what happens when three ministries are merged into one
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Saintsquare(m): 8:10am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by BestHyper(m): 8:11am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Badgers14: 8:11am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Jonasr: 8:12am
Buhari should come and hear this
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Charly68: 8:13am
Fasola shouldn't behave like Obj who because of political vendetta refused to approve the reconstruction of Lagos/Ibadan highway...though prided himself as the best president that Nigeria ever had but common people knows the truth.
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:14am
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by NaijaMutant(f): 8:14am
It's called Royal Rumble- Fashola vs Tinubu vis a viz Ambode
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by djbobby007: 8:14am
fashola want to fix d road but waiting for budget, if he allow ambo to fix d road it will take d shine off him
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Bumbae1(f): 8:14am
When will they fix that road
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by slikyslimsly: 8:14am
pls Mr ambode, stop this politics of hatred between you and fashola, there are numerous important roads across Lagos that needs your urgent attention. pls attend to those ones first, the FG is more away of the road now and will surely do something about it.
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Dildo(m): 8:15am
Is there any other area that fashola has done well?
|Re: Fashola’s Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by InvestinOwerri(m): 8:15am
Minister of darkness again?
