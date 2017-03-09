₦airaland Forum

Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Dotng: 4:21am
The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, has said his administration’s effort to reconstruct the International Airport Road from Oshodi is being frustrated by the Federal Ministry of Works.

Ambode spoke at the Lagos House, Ikeja, on Monday, after carrying out an extensive inspection of some critical projects in the state, noting that the present state of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Road was a national disgrace and required immediate attention.



He said, “The road linking Oshodi to the International Airport is a national embarrassment. In the spirit of the regeneration and urbanisation that this administration has set out to achieve, we believe that the road must be repaired.

“We took it upon ourselves that the House of Assembly should approve the total reconstruction of the Airport Road from Oshodi to the International Airport in the 2017 budget. Every plan has been completed, but we are having challenges with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.”

Ambode also expressed frustration that six months after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the handing over of the Presidential Lodge in Marina, the state government had yet to gain access into the premises.

“We plan that by May 27, 2017, we should be able to invite Mr. President and other people to that Presidential Lodge for the final banquet and dinner to mark Lagos@50.

“As we speak, we have yet to gain entrance into that place and this is frustrating our programme. The approval of Mr. President should be honoured and the agencies concerned – the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the security services – should honour the promise made by Mr. President.”


http://punchng.com/fasholas-ministry-frustrating-us-says-ambode/

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Standing5(m): 4:26am
Journalism in Nigeria and Sensationalism

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by rfnextar(m): 4:38am
that is a proof of how fashola is so incompetent, maybe he is jealous of the governor's achievement

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by unclezuma: 4:51am
I don't believe any of it.

Fashola is working....

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Jengem: 4:52am
The rift between fashola and tinubu persists


Now we are seeing a new power shift at the center

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by papaejima1: 5:08am
Fashola, minister of darkness?

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by potent5: 5:31am
Fashola is a clear case of 'my mouth put me for wahala'. Six months after taking over Power and Transport he has been talking lesser and lesser by the day. Let's hope he doesn't become dumb before leaving the office.

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Bitterleafsoup: 5:33am
Hahahaha I have been vindicated!

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by plainol(m): 6:16am
Today me, I believe Nigeria is under a spell, because that airport road is the most important road to convincing foreigners that Nigeria is DEVELOPING and not an underdeveloped as being portrayed by that road.


Just do it, I don't care if it is the local government or federal government that does it. It's an eye sore.

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by saint047(m): 6:29am
This is not good for democracy

Tinubu must here this

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by vecman22(m): 8:09am
mad ipobs, food is ready ooo
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by dannythethug: 8:10am
Bode vs Shola

Heard Fashola sacked Ambode when he was the governor of Lagos state.

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Onpurpose: 8:10am
Ghen ghen

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by ipobarecriminals: 8:10am
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by ruggedised: 8:10am
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by seguno2: 8:10am
The fighting continues with Fashola by Tinubu through his surrogate, Ambode.
Definitely not for the people's benefit

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Tazdroid(m): 8:10am
In essence, the Triple Ministry is hindering Gov. Ambo's plans to give Lagos a makeover

Well, that's what happens when three ministries are merged into one

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Saintsquare(m): 8:10am
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by BestHyper(m): 8:11am
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Badgers14: 8:11am
Oops! Shots fired grin grin

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Jonasr: 8:12am
Buhari should come and hear this
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Charly68: 8:13am
Fasola shouldn't behave like Obj who because of political vendetta refused to approve the reconstruction of Lagos/Ibadan highway...though prided himself as the best president that Nigeria ever had but common people knows the truth.

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:14am
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by NaijaMutant(f): 8:14am
It's called Royal Rumble- Fashola vs Tinubu vis a viz Ambode grin
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by djbobby007: 8:14am
fashola want to fix d road but waiting for budget, if he allow ambo to fix d road it will take d shine off him

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Bumbae1(f): 8:14am
When will they fix that road embarassed

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by slikyslimsly: 8:14am
pls Mr ambode, stop this politics of hatred between you and fashola, there are numerous important roads across Lagos that needs your urgent attention. pls attend to those ones first, the FG is more away of the road now and will surely do something about it.

Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by Dildo(m): 8:15am
Is there any other area that fashola has done well?
Re: Fashola's Ministry Frustrating Us, Says Ambode by InvestinOwerri(m): 8:15am
Minister of darkness again?

