Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA
Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by Kingspin(m): 7:01am
Ile-Ife (Osun) – Prof. Grace Akinola, the acting Dean, Student Affairs (DSA), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, says only one group is recognised as Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) on the campus. Akinola made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife. She said that a muslin group alleged to be operating like extremist was not recognised and had been warned to stop their activities.
The officials, made the clarification after the OAU Muslim Community and University of Ife Muslim Graduates raised a disclaimer on a factional group of the MSSN. Speaking at the sideline of a retreat organised for newly elected leaders of the OAU Students’ Union, the acting DSA explained that a disciplinary panel had been set up to look into the development. Narrating her experience when she visited the students mosques, she said, “we first went to Awolowo mosque, when we got there, we met some demarcation in the mosque.
“There was one that we told them to open, they refused. We told them that if they don’t open it, we are going to force it open. “After 15 minutes, one of them just made a signal and the place was opened. We went there at exactly 11am. “When it was opened, there were 12 girls locked there and others in the room.
Meanwhile, the MSSN national came and said that was how Boko Haram started in Nigeria. “And they came to disown them that they don’t know about any evil they are perpetuating. The Muslim Community also disowned them,” she said. Akinola explained that efforts to shut the mosque had not been successful because of alleged intervention by an alumnus of OAU currently serving in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari. “We made moves to lock the mosque at that time. Even recently, they held a programme without taking permission from the university.
“Despite that we called them to order and warned them not to continue with the programme. “I think they have people supporting them and one of them is in the current cabinet of President Muhammad Buhari. “The university has set up a disciplinary committee to look into the matter.
They will have to face disciplinary action and whatever comes out of it, will be the final.” Akinola said. Mr Babatunde Oyatokun, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of OAU also debunked the rumour of Boko Haram, but confirmed that there was a MSSN disclaimer on the campus. He said that this ‘illegal group’ led by one AbdulRasheed Bakare neither registered nor was recognised by DSA, adding that the group had no logo and a constitution.
The CSO further said that the only registered body of MSSN was the one headed by Akeem Idowu as recognised by the MSSN at all levels from the branch to the national. “Earlier, before the commencement of disclaimer of illegal programme, they were invited on Feb. 14 at the instance of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Anthony Elujoba and a riot act was read to them.
“And despite this, they were still bold enough to hold the programme, so in view of this, we have reported to the management for further reaction, in which we are waiting for their response,” he said. The CSO clarified that the university management was taking necessary decision on the matter, saying that the group members were under surveillance.
“The way they flattered the matriculation oath means they were being indoctrinated and if university fails to expedite action on them, it might degenerate and turn to something else entirely,” he added. Mr Abiodun Olanrewaju, the University Public Relations Officer (PRO) reiterated the position of the DSA and CSO, saying that only the registered Muslim students group was recognised and permitted to operate within the university. While attributing the blame on some parents for abandoning their children in schools without bothering to check on them, he insisted that “there is nothing like Boko Haram on OAU campus.”
Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/alleged-extremist-group-oau-support-buharis-cabinet-member-dsa/
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by Xtopherprince(m): 7:06am
Another extremist group in the making.
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by Emyres(m): 7:11am
Muslims and Extremists self. Abeg make una stop them o. Another Boko Haram in the making.
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by sarrki(m): 7:15am
We are omoluabis
Not on omoluabi soil
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:16am
Instead of giving this children scholarship, they go about encouraging them to kill in the name of religion.... AFRICA CANT GROW
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by sarrki(m): 7:17am
Vanguard and hearsay
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by Raphael81(m): 7:20am
What do u expect from them, BTW I didn't bother myself with the long sermon [size=8pt][/size]
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by shukuokukobambi: 7:20am
I remember when akintola sports hall boys burnt the mats and kettles of some Alfas whose heads were getting bigger than their station. If OAU is still the OAU I know, na the students themselves go correct these mumu extremists head.
Who get time for rubbish? Even Dubai no carry the thing for head like these mumus. Africans will be carrying middle eastern bullshit for head like gala. Is the story of Jesus and Mohammed better than that of sango and Ogun ni?
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by brunofarad(m): 7:23am
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by DickDastardly(m): 7:24am
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by stinggy(m): 7:24am
sarrki:Shut up and read this part
we first went to Awolowo mosque, when we got there, we met some demarcation in the mosque.
Did this happen on Nupe soil? Why are you being unreasonable?
A serious issue is brooding up with evidence(s) and instead of condemning it, all you could shout is "not on omoluabi soil". Which religious activity were they practising that they can't conduct in the open?
Same way you were defending ab00ki's excesses on the ile-ife thread yesterday.
I'm beginning to doubt if you're yoruba afterall, the truth will soon be blown open
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by frenchwine(m): 7:24am
Extremism is synonymous with _____________?
By the way I think it's expedient that the MODs, supermod and oga at the top should introduce a block button on NL.
I don't know if it's just me but I always feel like vomiting whenever i come across posts from Sarrki and a few other BMC charlatans.
Jeez, zero brain.
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by Tazdroid(m): 7:25am
We take religion to a different level as if na we bring am come Africa. We should endeavour to take a middle course in our affairs
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by ColonelDrake(m): 7:25am
Moslems chai.
Please, y'all savage should keep your madness and extremism far away from Yourba land. These moslems are the ones who soil Yoruba's good name everywhere and give these osus the temerity to taunt usand pour insults and invective on us as a people and as a tribe. Yoruba moslems should shove their extremism down their pathetic ass.. Zero tolerance for fundamentalism in Yoruba land!
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by leokennedi(m): 7:26am
Put them to halt biko
We don't want this to boil down to "Muslim Vikings"
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by jmichlins(m): 7:26am
shukuokukobambi:amadioha and Edo nnewi have more beautiful legends than these. Biko tell them
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by shukuokukobambi: 7:27am
jmichlins:
Its very annoying I dey tell you
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by Xone3(f): 7:28am
O ga o
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by burkingx: 7:28am
BUHARI'S CABINET MEMBER....
NEXT TIME WE GO HEAR
A CIVIL SERVANT UNDER BUHARI'S ADMINISTRATION
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by lollmaolol: 7:28am
Extremism will always lead to destruction.
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by YoungBlackRico: 7:29am
Still on this matter?
©YBR
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by AntiWailer: 7:29am
Why not mention the person's name ?
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by SuperS1Panther: 7:30am
Are they in school to acquire knowledge or to foment religious trouble?
They should all be arrested and locked away in Shaki Prison (I dunno if there is any there sha), just like the Crowned Prince of Kuje Prison.
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by ColonelDrake(m): 7:30am
shukuokukobambi:
What you wrote hurts me to the bones especially @bolded.
There is something fundamentally wrong with the black race!
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by NaijaMutant(f): 7:30am
Just see how they are already handling this matter, you saw 12 girls locked up in a mosque and couldn't react because they had a support from Buhari's cabinet member
If it were to be elsewhere DSS, SARS, Army, Air Force, Navy, Civil defence and even EFCC would have swung into action to raid the place.
Those 12 girls are likely to be Christians who are forcefully being converted into Islam.
Every evil in the land must be connected to Buhari and his cabals.
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by HolarQD(m): 7:30am
shukuokukobambi:
Bros as in eh the thing don tire me oooooo
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by YoungBlackRico: 7:31am
stinggy:Lol, that guy can be very irritating.
©YBR
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by lawal28c: 7:32am
shukuokukobambi:....
Smiles,d sun of obatala has spoken.bt why diz goats just dey spoil d good name of islam?
Chai....
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by ColonelDrake(m): 7:32am
Pierocash:I will gldadly endore this mehn...Every sane organization should ban these piece of shits called moooselem
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by thepresence: 7:32am
Re: Alleged Extremist Group In OAU Has Support Of Buhari's Cabinet Member – DSA by datola: 7:34am
They should be dealt with according to the law.
