|Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by CastedDude: 7:06am
A driver identified as George Olorunmaiye has allegedly ran away with his employer's car in Abuja. A report also revealed that the said man is a Uber driver working in the FCT...Any information about his whereabouts should be forwarded to the appropriate authorities.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/uber-driver-flees-with-his-employers.html
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by CastedDude: 7:07am
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by HungerBAD: 7:07am
Petty Thief.
So his dream is to steal a car and make it big?small minded criminal.
A friend of mine has 7 cars doing this Uber thing, and he has some kind of track or something on them, as he can tell where all his cars are anytime.
The owner of this car should have done the same thing.
To the WRITER below me.
Let us just say something happens to President Buhari. Would that buy you a house in Lekki?would it put money into your account?work on trying to better yourself, instead of carrying so much hate in you.
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by CROWNWEALTH019: 7:08am
chai! BUHARI deserves to wither...
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by CastedDude: 7:08am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by cobadit(m): 7:11am
Ok
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by malware: 7:12am
I knw that this uber nonsense no go last for naija
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by momentarylapse: 7:22am
That driver is a future naija governor or senator! Na so most of them dey take start!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Imoh555(m): 8:17am
He is gonna be a big boy somewhere now with the car turning up with cheap girls
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by africandollar: 8:18am
The owner must be a learner...next time make sure you (1) Get at least two guarantors to vouch for the driver, (2) Locate the driver's house preferably where he stays with his family if he has one and (3) Get a tracker installed on your car to track it's whereabouts at any point in time, some of the tracker types available now even allows you to immobilize the car.
Next time do your due diligence and don't just drop a car for Uber without safeguarding it cos Uber don't give a sh*t what these 'mad' drivers do to or with your car as long as they (Uber) are making money.
4 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by dessz(m): 8:18am
I don't know why I hate uber.....oh maybe its cos on any app I use they keep showing useless uber ads fūckkkkk.anyway am neither shocked nor surprised after all in every 12 there is a Judas.
2 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by nmreports: 8:19am
HungerBAD:
Car tracker right?.
If it is, I dont think it guarantees safety because it can be compromised too.
But better sha.
2 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by smalls001: 8:19am
Trackers can be manipulated or tampered with....
HungerBAD:
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Bumbae1(f): 8:19am
See the guy face
She make big mistake ...
only in nigeria Uber drivers be feeling funky
Hope she finds him or bye bye car
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Mikelowe: 8:19am
Pierocash:
you don't need to type dis
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Realali(m): 8:19am
See the fool head why would you hurt someone how help you to make a living ungreatful soul they would find you in the name of God
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Pavore9: 8:20am
Pierocash:
Every tribe have its share of both honest and crooked people.
2 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by quiverfull(m): 8:20am
They should go and wait for him in his home state. These kinds of petty thief don't think beyond that.
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by UncleJudax(m): 8:21am
Pierocash:so much hate in the land. na wah for una.
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by eluquenson(m): 8:22am
See his face...thief
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by eluquenson(m): 8:23am
malware:Myopic reasoning...smh
1 Like
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Donald3d(m): 8:23am
Abegi ! when i see things like this i am not quick to judge.
Before I determined never to work for anybody again and just do freelance .
I worked for a company where I was given an "official Laptop".
I had to go for my Uncle's burial and I was permitted to go with the laptop anywhere i went.
Something happened sha and I couldnt communicate with the office or resume work on the specified date.And they couldn't reach me too.
That how they claimed I absconded with their laptop.
If not that i got the job through my dads friend it would have escalated.
This is a company that pays late ,they are still owing me 45k till today.
I dropped my resignation not quite long after all the crazy oppression.
They are lucky I have Jesus ,if not dem for no see that laptop again.
Nigerian companies are soo annoying .
Be independent if you are skilled and talented !!!
5 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:23am
smalls001:That's if they know where the trackers are kept
3 Likes
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Kobicove(m): 8:24am
Why do we Nigerians have so much dishonesty running in our blood?!
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Gten(m): 8:24am
Poverty mentality, how long can you last on the proceeds of the car.
|Re: Uber Driver Flees With His Employer's Car In Abuja. See Photos by Taiw(m): 8:25am
The employer should not be bothered since he has done comprehensive insurance.
