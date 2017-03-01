₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by TunezMedia: 9:50am
This time last year, Wizkid caused a stare on social media after he announced his new crib in Los Angeles, United States.
Tho the singer didn't share photos of his new home, a few of his friends and colleagues have been sharing snapshots of different parts of the house. One of the such friend, South African music star, Dj Maphorisa has shared more shots of the magnificent edifice.
It is a three-story Victorian-style building with a swimming pool and a large infield area. Tho the exact price of purchase has never been revealed, a realtor disclosed that houses in the same neighborhood go for prices as high as 10 to 15 million dollars, Wizkid's crib is also believed to be in that same price range.
See more photos of the mansion below ....
http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/photos-of-wizkid-multi-million-dollar.html

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Vickiweezy(m): 9:53am
Daddy Yo!
God punish poverty.

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Jostico(m): 10:04am
Not like I'm jealous You can't deceive everybody the same time that's a track mumble

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by princesweetman2(m): 11:07am
THE RESULT OF HARDWORK
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Donald7610: 11:07am
Loneliness is the most terrible poverty.
Who you epp bro?

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by opethom(m): 11:07am
You mean a rented mansion for his photoshoot?? Anty Linda wizkid yaf start again o

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by AngelicBeing: 11:07am
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by ceejay80s(m): 11:07am
HIS MANSION OR HIS RENTED APARTMENT? NAIRALAND UNA DON START
very soon we go hear say e owe landlord like he did here in lagos

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Dygeasy(m): 11:07am
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:08am
ehen, does he have 1 in lagos?
na question
,
moreover dz looks like guest house for ilorin. celebs and fake life

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Thisboysef(m): 11:08am
Daddy Yo and flexing be like......
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Divay22(f): 11:08am
Same place he sang Baba Nla......

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Choiszman(m): 11:08am
Old news na

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by SageTravels: 11:09am
BABA NLA.
RIDE ON......
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Turaki4Presiden: 11:09am
Jostico:
Lol...might even be a rented house

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by chinex276(m): 11:09am
Barca forever

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by cremedelacreme: 11:09am
I am not hating, but where is the mansion? Apart from the swimming pool, the house looks like the houses on my street in Okokomaiko

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by martineverest(m): 11:09am
Lies... Who still buy these lies? Los Angeles is not ikoyi.... He can't afford such his in LA
Wasn't this house the reason him and Lynda clashed after xposing him?

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by kenoz(m): 11:09am
Wow
Its beautiful
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Defaramade(m): 11:09am
ceejay80s:

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by B2Spirits: 11:09am
Auntie Linda won't like this

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by championeh(m): 11:09am
This same way i got a rented 3 Bedroom Flat at Dawaki.......
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by mooregan(m): 11:09am
His house or rented Apartment??
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Hoddor: 11:09am
I'm on my way...........

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Stelvin101(m): 11:10am
Now that I have seen it, what do I do with it? Some of these azzholes who call themselves bloggers needs to go back to school and learn
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by uchelouis45(m): 11:10am
Attention. Buhari didn't call Osibanjo on his birthday

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by princeemmma(m): 11:10am
owo ni keke ihinrere
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Omudia11: 11:10am
Bloggers stop these lies. Wizkid is rich but that house is nowhere close to $10- $15m.
Even a $3m home far outclasses his
Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by Iztklerh(m): 11:10am
this life is governed by the spiritual...the physical is just the cover up....results of someone not sleeping a bicycle.....

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by itiswellandwell: 11:11am
Poverty is a bastard

Re: Photos Of Wizkid's Mansion In Los Angeles by ceejay80s(m): 11:11am
Defaramade:e pain am!!!!!

