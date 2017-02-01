



Y'All will agree that success is SWEET!!!



https://www.instagram.com/p/BRaNSgghCJg/ The Okoye brothers recently moved into their homes in Parkview, Ikoyi. It's three different houses, in 3 different compounds but similar stunning design. Peter and Paul have both shared their own interior, Jude is not left out, he equally shared his own interior.Y'All will agree that success is SWEET!!! 4 Likes