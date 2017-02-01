₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 10:07am
The Okoye brothers recently moved into their homes in Parkview, Ikoyi. It's three different houses, in 3 different compounds but similar stunning design. Peter and Paul have both shared their own interior, Jude is not left out, he equally shared his own interior.
Y'All will agree that success is SWEET!!!
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 10:07am
See these ones showing his private cinema. After seeing these ones, you'll just pack out of ur house
Poverty na disease!
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Mrjo(m): 10:09am
For where?
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by LatestAmebo2: 10:13am
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Negotiate: 11:19am
heaven please!!!!
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by cosby02(m): 11:19am
Ok..... Nairaland news
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 11:20am
Poverty don suffer for these guys hand!
Money must be made.
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 11:20am
good
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Badgers14: 11:20am
cosby02:
You hating already
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Richie0974: 11:20am
I guess it's the season of interior show off for the Okoyes.
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 11:20am
Woooooooooooow
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Badgers14: 11:20am
Isn't this the same interior his brother paul showed off yesterday
Or did they use a similar plan to build their houses?.
Congrats to them tho
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by orjikuramo(m): 11:20am
Jesus is Lord!
God have mercy......
M determined to be great
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Thisboysef(m): 11:20am
End time house
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Ursino(f): 11:20am
Thunder fire poverty!
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by idbami2(m): 11:20am
I dey come, make me sef show my own.. ..
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 11:20am
lalasticlela:
in Timaya's voice "I concur"
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by BruzMoney(m): 11:21am
show off brothers
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by wizjaybee(m): 11:22am
Chai,this guys are temping me to steal
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by helphelp: 11:22am
Wow
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by icankel: 11:22am
Lovely
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by Thisboysef(m): 11:22am
Wack, mah grandpa house even make sense pass dis one sef.
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:22am
So childish.... Why oppress poor Nigerians
Isn't this tthe same with the one we saw(Peter's) yesterday?
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by dapsoneh: 11:22am
K
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 11:23am
olaolulazio:I dey tell you *in Marvis's voice*
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by evexx1(f): 11:23am
Cool!
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 11:23am
Why did I even go to school sef?
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by dessz(m): 11:24am
m
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by mackmanuel: 11:24am
God abeg nw
|Re: Jude Okoye Shows The Interior Of His House (Photos) by chimalisco19(m): 11:24am
rubbish!!
