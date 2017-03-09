Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 (7965 Views)

Mkhi out



Martial in

Someone cannot follow Nairaland Score in Peace again?

xynerise:



You call Rostov "Common"?

Dude, these guys beat Bayern, Ajax and Anderlecht.

Well, you know nothing about football Nd dats an excuse? So u cnt beat dm too?





Smh Nd dats an excuse? So u cnt beat dm too?Smh

I ve said it before and i will say it again

Fellaini jazz is too powerful

What is he still doing on the field,

Sori to say oo(to u who b Man utd fan) Man Utd na team or OmO..... Up gunners jare(I knw u wil talk)

United experimenting on 3-6-1 formation becos of d chelsea game...dats good but i think few changes has to be made smalling shud make way for bailly young shud move to left wing back nd valencia shud stay at right wing back den mata to be in place of fellaini ..ibra is suspended so martial shud n d arrow head



De gea



bailly jones rojo





herrera pogba

valencia young

mikhitaryan mata



martial 2 Likes

new scores loading.....1:1 op don jonz

Its 1-1 naw

Man U be eating Ogbono soup like kilode 1 Like 1 Share

Manu better beatem ohhhh.....2 goals to nothing na small thing

Well, you know nothing about football lol...man u is dead lol...man u is dead

Full time



RST 1-1 MUN

Monalisa185:

goallll!!!! Obago!!! Hi.. why did u stop posting on ur blog? Hi.. why did u stop posting on ur blog?

Very poor match, I'm sure MFM's pitch in Agege is far better than Rostov's.

Old garage here we come.

One United. 1 Like

krasican:

3 - 6 - 1

Against a side like Rostov is an insult.

Against a side like Rostov is an insult.

We should be using 4 3 3 to finish off teams like this.

Aderola15 comman see ya useless team o

ManU and draw are like buhari and biafra

man u and draws are like buhari and biafra

goodnewscliff:

the March ended 1 1 na

Michaelpresh:

man u and draws are like buhari and biafra

We like am like that..

Manchester United have turned into womanchester united face...

yorhmienerd:

Ader.ola15 comman see ya useless team o

Iyamm watching AfricaMagic



Ah cannor comman goan die oooo



Iyamm watching AfricaMagic

Ah cannor comman goan die oooo

Beht you guys RAPED PSG fah

Spells:

the March ended 1 1 na

y are dy fools...as loaded as manu...mt chewww

goodnewscliff:

women are better than Manu now... They should b refered to as childrenchaster United.

oh both won

Crownadex:

I always stand 4 Man United .... pls man u apart 4rm ticket u r truly my 1 and only club

Why remove their love from your ticket? Don't you trust your team to produce magic?

Proudlyngwa:





That useless PSG,

They made my night longer and my bed bigger, I was just rotating like a ceiling fan in annoyance 1 Like

Manure na corect draw prediction as from now onwards