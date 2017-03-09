₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by aieromon(m): 8:25pm
Mkhi out
Martial in
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by ichommy(m): 8:26pm
Someone cannot follow Nairaland Score in Peace again?
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Tjohnnay: 8:27pm
xynerise:Nd dats an excuse? So u cnt beat dm too?
Smh
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:28pm
I ve said it before and i will say it again
Fellaini jazz is too powerful
What is he still doing on the field,
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by EBISABA(m): 8:36pm
Sori to say oo(to u who b Man utd fan) Man Utd na team or OmO..... Up gunners jare(I knw u wil talk)
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by krasican(m): 8:36pm
United experimenting on 3-6-1 formation becos of d chelsea game...dats good but i think few changes has to be made smalling shud make way for bailly young shud move to left wing back nd valencia shud stay at right wing back den mata to be in place of fellaini ..ibra is suspended so martial shud n d arrow head
De gea
bailly jones rojo
herrera pogba
valencia young
mikhitaryan mata
martial
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by opineflu(m): 8:38pm
new scores loading.....1:1 op don jonz
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 8:44pm
Its 1-1 naw
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by oshe11(m): 8:46pm
Man U be eating Ogbono soup like kilode
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by goodnewscliff(m): 8:48pm
Manu better beatem ohhhh.....2 goals to nothing na small thing
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by sweetboiy(m): 8:48pm
xynerise:lol...man u is dead
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by aieromon(m): 8:51pm
Full time
RST 1-1 MUN
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by fighal(m): 8:53pm
Monalisa185:Hi.. why did u stop posting on ur blog?
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Dexema(m): 8:54pm
Very poor match, I'm sure MFM's pitch in Agege is far better than Rostov's.
Old garage here we come.
One United.
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Proudlyngwa(m): 8:57pm
krasican:
3 - 6 - 1
Against a side like Rostov is an insult.
We should be using 4 3 3 to finish off teams like this.
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by yorhmienerd(m): 8:59pm
Aderola15 comman see ya useless team o
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Michaelpresh(m): 9:01pm
ManU and draw are like buhari and biafra
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Michaelpresh(m): 9:01pm
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Spells(m): 9:03pm
goodnewscliff:the March ended 1 1 na
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Pope22(m): 9:04pm
Michaelpresh:
We like am like that..
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Spells(m): 9:07pm
Manchester United have turned into womanchester united face...
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Aderola15(f): 9:07pm
yorhmienerd:
Iyamm watching AfricaMagic
Ah cannor comman goan die oooo
Beht you guys RAPED PSG fah
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by goodnewscliff(m): 9:12pm
Spells:y are dy fools...as loaded as manu...mt chewww
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Spells(m): 9:16pm
goodnewscliff:women are better than Manu now... They should b refered to as childrenchaster United.
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Infidan(m): 9:16pm
oh both won
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Olalekan27: 9:19pm
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Xzbit91: 9:29pm
Crownadex:
Why remove their love from your ticket? Don't you trust your team to produce magic?
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by seunny4lif(m): 9:30pm
Proudlyngwa:
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by Coldfeets: 9:35pm
Manure na corect draw prediction as from now onwards
|Re: FC Rostov Vs Manchester United: Europa League (1 - 1) - On 9th March 2017 by yorhmienerd(m): 9:50pm
Aderola15:Haha sharp geh
What you guys don't know is that GOD is a Barca fan, infact, we're planning to build another stadium in heaven. If not for our sickle cell president Buhari who refuse to sign the proposal before going on vacation
