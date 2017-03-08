Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Wives Not Cooks Saga : See What The Smart Women Think (screenshots) (13058 Views)

With the exception of few of them who don't know their left from the right and those whose only occupation is to sell what's between their legs most Nigerian women are smart and won't let those "omega" girls ruin their homes.

A woman is not just a wife she is a mother and even in the animal world the absence of females is the pasdport to starvation, yes they are that important .



To the men we must learn to appreciate these women



They change their names to ours, leave their family to help us start our own, get pregnant for us and disfigure their bodies and some times loose their lives in the process of bring forth our offspring's



I join other men around to Globe to appreciate the monarch of heaven for the good women who still enjoy cooking for their families.



May history be kind to us today and always



See screenshots of what the smart ones have to say .......



Even though I have a cook, if I read anywhere that my wife supported the #WifeNotCook nonsense, I will not only trend #HusbandNotATM but will also hire a model that can cook 'hot' meals for me. 66 Likes

Billyonaire:

Even though I have a cook, if I read anywhere that my wife supported the #WifeNotCook nonsense, I will not only trend #HusbandNotATM but will also hire a model that can cook 'hot' meals for me.

1. If you believe #wifenotcook is a 'nonsense' trend/ something your wife shouldn't support, why do you have a cook?

2. Is getting a cook who cooks 'hot' meals supposed to be a punishment?





P.S.: All these #wifenotcook and #husbandnotATM trending is wash....



A number of homes have cooks/ helps who cook and are financed by the wives.



Again the tags might mean that a wife/husband is worth more than cooking & spending. 1. If you believe #wifenotcook is a 'nonsense' trend/ something your wife shouldn't support, why do you have a cook?2. Is getting a cook who cooks 'hot' meals supposed to be a punishment?P.S.: All these #wifenotcook and #husbandnotATM trending is wash....A number of homes have cooks/ helps who cook and are financed by the wives.Again the tags might mean that a wife/husband is worth more than cooking & spending. 7 Likes

bukatyne:





1. If you believe #wifenotcook is a 'nonsense' trend/ something your wife shouldn't support, why do you have a cook?

2. Is getting a cook who cooks 'hot' meals supposed to be a punishment?











1. Because she is a hard working programmer but must cook my meal whenever she is in the country.

2. It is not a punishment, it is a threat and real one.



Note: Just hearing that statement alone #WifeNotACook, I will activate the threat and I mean it. Run your home the way you like, but here I am the Sheriff. 1. Because she is a hard working programmer but must cook my meal whenever she is in the country.2. It is not a punishment, it is a threat and real one.Note: Just hearing that statement alone #WifeNotACook, I will activate the threat and I mean it. Run your home the way you like, but here I am the Sheriff. 42 Likes 2 Shares

I agree with Atiku 2 Likes 1 Share

Billyonaire:





1. Because she is a hard working programmer but must cook my meal whenever she is in the country.

2. It is not a punishment, it is a threat and real one.



Note: Just hearing that statement alone #WifeNotACook, I will activate the threat and I mean it. Run your home the way you like, but here I am the Sheriff.

1. So when she is outside the country, she is still your wife even if she can't perform the duty of cooking.

2. Really? Lols! 1. So when she is outside the country, she is still your wife even if she can't perform the duty of cooking.2. Really? Lols! 5 Likes

Acidosis:

I agree with Atiku

Does Titi his wife cook for him?



Drama Drama! Does Titi his wife cook for him?Drama Drama! 4 Likes

bukatyne:





1. So when she is outside the country, she is still your wife even if she can't perform the duty of cooking.

2. Really? Lols!

My annoyance is not about even cooking. I have a cook, but if a wife has a mindset that she is not a cook, guy it is time to increase the amber alert. My annoyance is not about even cooking. I have a cook, but if a wife has a mindset that she is not a cook, guy it is time to increase the amber alert. 25 Likes 1 Share

bukatyne:





Does Titi his wife cook for him?



Drama Drama!

Atiku has grown ups who are old enough to cook for their dad and mom.



I have never met his wife Titi so I wouldn't know whether she alternates cooking with her daughters and chef/cook. Atiku has grown ups who are old enough to cook for their dad and mom.I have never met his wife Titi so I wouldn't know whether she alternates cooking with her daughters and chef/cook.





Abeg make it go COOK better fresh fish soup for my husband who is returning today Nonsense.Abeg make it go COOK better fresh fish soup for my husband who is returning today 13 Likes

This is the wrongest manner to portray the roles women play in the society





I mean what do some people mean by "women get pregnant, disfigure their bodies, blah blah.



Men didn't create women, women are naturally made to conceive and lose their usual shape in a while, and have children but it's by choice, marriage is not an obligation.



Some people marry but mutually agree not to have children. For those who have children, there are a lot of materials on how to stay healthy and active even while pregnant. After delivery, it may take a while but dedication and a good schedule can get the woman back her shape, and an even better one e.g Omotola, Genevieve, Kim K, and so on, examples of mothers who don't look the part



Finally, wives should be really appreciated all the same for the experience and hardship which they endure day in day out. Some men cannot do what they do on a daily basis,



Bottom line, there's so much ado about nothing 5 Likes 2 Shares

Don't be deceived. Some of these women still cook for their husbands 8 Likes

Yeah? Well... The day you remove "cooking" from your responsibilities as a wife, you cease being a wife! I'm sorry!!! 13 Likes

Funny and hypocritical that men that are against this trend were the one that insulted buhari for his statement 7 Likes 1 Share





Which one is WifeNotcook then what is still doing in your house I don't understand what they are talking about o.....Which one is WifeNotcookthen what is still doing in your house 3 Likes





so simple wivesnotcooks........say hello to second wifeso simple 5 Likes

this generation is something else. 2 Likes





#My Wıfe not cook..then #my wıfe chop slap 2 Likes



*runs out of thread* Wetin come make me enter this kind thread?*runs out of thread* 1 Like

you can't cook? no dowry for you

Wife ought to cook for thier husband that the fact. We can only say husband assist your wife in times of need.

wife not cook well maid cook turn wife.



So make i marry wife dey chop meat pie. 3 Likes 1 Share

ugochukwufrenzy:

#My Wıfe not cook..then #my wıfe chop slap

Hahaha e neva reach like that na Hahaha e neva reach like that na

Even ladies who cook for their boyfriends are there forming wife not cook to deceive the gullible ones. 8 Likes

Paranoid women feeling insecure as if cooking is something that is demeaning.... 4 Likes

Buhari did not do this and that



Wife: simple cooking become issue...







Cooking is marriage Jor.



Thank God for my wife, she love cooking.

She can cook for the world.

This is all i can say. . .









What ever happened to the popular saying that the way to a man's heart is thru his.......

Both home and abroad, women still cook for their families.







2 Likes