₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,762,875 members, 3,416,492 topics. Date: Monday, 13 March 2017 at 10:58 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 (19135 Views)
Crystal Palace Vs Manchester United: FA Cup Final (1 - 2) On 21st May 2016 / Everton Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 2) On 23rd April 2016 / Shrewsbury Town Vs Manchester United : FA Cup (0 - 3) oN 22nd Feb 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) ... (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) ... (17) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Jacksparr0w127: 9:48pm
JeffreyJames:I swear
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:48pm
It's very sad Pogba can not do a Neymar vs PSG
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by drss(m): 9:48pm
Jakasibo:chelsea will win.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by dyze: 9:48pm
MummyIMadeIt:http://www.olivertv.net/oleoletvcom_page001/watch/live/stream/soccer/chelsea/manchester/united/online/free/wwwoleoletvcomeNozNDTWz8ktydAzNdQvyU9JrNQvzk9OTi3STc5IzSlOTdTNTcwDMotLgEKleZklqSkAsLsSGw,,.html
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by aieromon(m): 9:49pm
C'mon United!!!
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Neldrizzy(m): 9:49pm
alexov:and what make you think you will sin?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:49pm
Hmmmmmmmmmmmm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by cutelover19(m): 9:50pm
mehn, pogba is Fucking annoying. he can't even put in a tackle. #spits
modified: Pogba is the laziest player I've ever seen in a united shirt. Even valdes worked harder
modified: Now he can't even block kante's shot. what a useless 89kobo fuckboy player!
modified: Bleep Costa, childish little brat.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Pussickpunk(m): 9:50pm
Guy ya veli veli wicked, Yes I said it.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by drss(m): 9:50pm
CorGier:
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by iyamchee(m): 9:51pm
Emeskhalifa:.
Lol..... No be small
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by iyamchee(m): 9:52pm
Emeskhalifa:.
Lol..... No be small....
Letter by Bayern tp Arsenal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by AndrewFarms(m): 9:52pm
alexov:
Chelshit zombie talking
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Chukwudozzie(m): 9:53pm
bettercreature:
Man U can't park the bus, the team is not structured for such feat.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:53pm
United has got a long night
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by alexov(m): 9:53pm
Neldrizzy:The fact that we've got the numerical advantage and we're playing better than man utd. Anything can happen though.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Jacksparr0w127: 9:54pm
Goalllll
Marvel1206 are you counting?
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by tayoxx(m): 9:55pm
Kante
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by mightyleks(m): 9:55pm
Kanteeeeeeeeeeeeeee against manunited again
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by bettercreature(m): 9:55pm
Chukwudozzie:Lol they just scored
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Shittaakeem(m): 9:55pm
ngolo kante!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"!"!!"!!!!!!!!!!!
there fada
What a wonderful goal!!!!!!!!!!"!!"!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Davidblen(m): 9:55pm
Goal!!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by cstr150: 9:55pm
Who is the next yoonited bully to be given the next red card? na God go punish person wey say make yoonited no foul players.
Fuccking amateurs coached by a thug. No wonder all their players have been lost to injuries and suspension.
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by abimbawealth(f): 9:55pm
Ngolo!! !
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Emekus92(m): 9:55pm
Na only man u kante dey score. I lov this guy
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by fredoooooo: 9:55pm
Kante for president
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by flawlessT(f): 9:56pm
daamazing:Goallllllllllllllll
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Slymonster(m): 9:56pm
kante was the best buy this season..no wonder Mikel ran away
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Ireboya(m): 9:56pm
Small Kante con dey score
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by Agimor(m): 9:56pm
So far Kante as scored two goals and the two goals is against manutd. CFC ride on....
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by ginajet(f): 9:56pm
Mod dey sleep nii? It's 1:0 nau
|Re: Chelsea Vs Manchester United FA Cup (1 - 0) On 13th March 2017 by CaptPlanet(m): 9:56pm
Kante!!
He just loves utd
(0) (1) (2) ... (8) (9) (10) (11) (12) (13) (14) ... (17) (Reply)
BBM: Beating Barca Mercilessly / Chelsea Vs Southampton (3 - 1 ) On 1st December 2013 / Russia Vs Wales : Euro 2016 (0 - 3) On 20th June 2016
Viewing this topic: Edwin111, Rexious(m), NLbully(m), Googleus(m), olajay86(m), Hoddor, stanleyy2k(m), lifezone247(m), flawlessT(f), Enouwem(m), Negotiate, tensazangetsu20(m), adbokus(m), akahp(m), temmydee181(m), lanetrips, sheguy(m), alexov(m), Donmoris212, Infoay, newfound2012, kheengjay(m), ezewealth(m), kesikeller(m), annie74(f), golamike, mujahib6199(m), gram, Ajpharm(m), Nma27(f), Assadiq9, jesutofunmi13(m), TUDEXautoCARE(m), studyexec, sammysax4u, Nnannapat(m), vickvan(m), shinebabe(f), Ateeku06, kelvyn7(m), arcnomec(m), fighal(m), edwife(f), habeylinco(m), dablazor, katerine7(f), Machini(m), ominilongest(m), Daxwell19(m), Xtaceeey, comrChris(m), dhamstar(m), cydophobia(m), Tonymegabush1(m), byrron(m), Tunami(m), Godful, haibe(m), Segedinho, kclub83(m), baranzy(m), Neemrod(m), rouge007, Harrisonwo(m), michaelbelgium(m), fujirice, handelex, elkarim05(m), cheeboi(m), tainot2002(m), trigar12(m), donblade85555(m), Juliusgoje(m), yemmit90, glogirlie(f), slytubadth(m), Crownadex(m), chidiebere123(m), dyze, sojayy(m), Sohot1(m), Monk92(m), Onyiridike(f), stevedeey(m), akmillion, babfet, promohouse, IBNgemini, Sollykay41(m), Libkid(m), mvem(m), abimbawealth(f), nepapole(m), effizyd(m), obaeko(m), westlife79(m), chidaike(m), Swizken7, mightyleks(m), nursemyke, SlyCharlie(m), benpedro(m), Daemonsanti(m), oko4lucky(m), dotcomnamename, isseymiyake, Prince202020(m), mctowel01, kenboss, Unlimited22, Topstarr, venahoro(m), joshoua13(m), Newsreporta, breatheagain(m), Seunpaul01(m), kabytexin, BoleAndFish, Airoflaw(m), lizaloizaa, nifemi2011, Gman4real(m), MrCEO69(m), angeltolly(f), NewKay, abeloureal, orlahtohbadt(m), sommy03, peteredo, jimmiedave(m), samirchudi(m), DGenius1(m), kennyosein(m), permsec, oluwatomisin93(m), TALENTINNO, StevDesmond(m), naxyrick, slyman1(m), Davidblen(m), oshyno(m), Petdagr8t(m), Ewilonco, BerryAnny(m), samo123, jhydebaba(m), blexyz1, Donlexino, Horllamideh(m), ipledge10(m), seankay(m), THEconqueror, Ibrahim79mantu, elmahmoud, ezra01(m), smartmachine(m), Kanoute(m), Namzy(m), fafambo, zihotu, luvola(m), Demex40(m), Drienzia, Lewis32, Appguru(m), bqlekan(m), Ken4Christ, goddypee(m), Yorobastard(m), liveth21, OgaEngr, Oba22, wwhale(m), Mitchely, dhevid(m), chibekej, HARDDON, Branzy(m), OlaSammie, Kimtahee, Seunsherif(m), Engrobiorah(m), JeffreyJames(m), nnamokenna(m), otokx(m), Vernor(m), nogasimplicity, Akposkool(m), Dondbuzor, greaterlove(m), samsard(m), Emekus92(m), oluwaniyi66(m), onyyy, ginajet(f), monsieurpetit(m), aralomo1, Chizzyjforce, joezy23(m), mekleelex200(m), Hitechzone, Calito4real(m), souloho19(m), chukxy, LajaLaba, smallJagaban, opymx, Zetra(m), xboi97, Marthaodion(f), lodphil(m), Sicillian, drefe2real, jaygee1, okoisubra(m), bigsam1992(m), ojay2053(m), shukuokukobambi, Allylic, rationalmind(m), clickwtB, peesleem(m), Viking007(m), Segadem(m) and 203 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 5