JeffreyJames:





If he hold ball,body dey sweet me! I swear I swear

It's very sad Pogba can not do a Neymar vs PSG

Jakasibo:

Ahhh my ticket won cut oo chelsea will win. chelsea will win.

MummyIMadeIt:

where can i watch this match online, plz link to site needed oo ,,.html http://www.olivertv.net/oleoletvcom_page001/watch/live/stream/soccer/chelsea/manchester/united/online/free/wwwoleoletvcomeNozNDTWz8ktydAzNdQvyU9JrNQvzk9OTi3STc5IzSlOTdTNTcwDMotLgEKleZklqSkAsLsSGw ,,.html

C'mon United!!! 1 Like

alexov:



We haven't won yet and ur body is paining u like this. I wonder what will happen when we win. and what make you think you will sin? and what make you think you will sin?

Hmmmmmmmmmmmm

mehn, pogba is Fucking annoying. he can't even put in a tackle. #spits







modified: Pogba is the laziest player I've ever seen in a united shirt. Even valdes worked harder





modified: Now he can't even block kante's shot. what a useless 89kobo fuckboy player!





modified: Bleep Costa, childish little brat.

Guy ya veli veli wicked, Yes I said it.

CorGier:



Neymar? Suarez? Lewandowski? Oga abeg no dey yarn dust. Siddon.

Emeskhalifa:

abeq make we start second half jhoor. got to show this chelsea say no be every body b arsenal wey bayern dey use do Bible chapter

imagine Arsenal chapter10 vs 2 .



Lol..... No be small Lol..... No be small 1 Like

Emeskhalifa:

Lol..... No be small....

Letter by Bayern tp Arsenal Lol..... No be small....Letter by Bayern tp Arsenal

alexov:



Calm down it was a second yellow that led to the red and costa's own was obviously a mistake and his first offence and cahill slipped and fell he didn't mean to trip the man utd player.

Chelshit zombie talking Chelshit zombie talking 1 Like

bettercreature:

Man u must maintain high line,they will score if they park the bus

United has got a long night

Neldrizzy:

and what make you think you will sin? The fact that we've got the numerical advantage and we're playing better than man utd. Anything can happen though. The fact that we've got the numerical advantage and we're playing better than man utd. Anything can happen though. 1 Like

Goalllll





Marvel1206 are you counting? 1 Like

Kante

Kanteeeeeeeeeeeeeee against manunited again 1 Like

Chukwudozzie:





Man U can't park the bus, the team is not structured for such feat. Lol they just scored Lol they just scored

ngolo kante!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"!"!!"!!!!!!!!!!!

there fada

What a wonderful goal!!!!!!!!!!"!!"!!!!

Goal!!!!

Who is the next yoonited bully to be given the next red card? na God go punish person wey say make yoonited no foul players.

Fuccking amateurs coached by a thug. No wonder all their players have been lost to injuries and suspension. 1 Like

Ngolo!! !

Na only man u kante dey score. I lov this guy 2 Likes

Kante for president

daamazing:

lets wait till final whistle na Goallllllllllllllll Goallllllllllllllll

kante was the best buy this season..no wonder Mikel ran away 1 Like

Small Kante con dey score

So far Kante as scored two goals and the two goals is against manutd. CFC ride on....

Mod dey sleep nii? It's 1:0 nau