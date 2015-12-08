₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Marvel1206: 1:58pm
Kemi Adeosun(born 9 March 1967) has been the Minister of Finance of Nigeria since 11 November 2015.
Source: www.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kemi_Adeosun
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:00pm
use less economist
LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Jacksparr0w127: 2:03pm
Happy birthday to her
She looks younger tho
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Marvel1206: 2:12pm
Jacksparr0w127:Younger or older?
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Jacksparr0w127: 2:13pm
Marvel1206:younger. Like early/mid 40s
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Keneking: 2:15pm
Which means Buhari would call her today...
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Marvel1206: 2:16pm
Jacksparr0w127:Hmmm if you say so
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by AngelicBeing: 2:17pm
Keneking:Leave Bubu alone , he just called me now at my base, he is in a massage session now with 3 Jamaican models, he says all of you should listen to Osibanjo and allow him to rest, Buhari is coming back December 2018
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by lilmax(m): 2:54pm
this one knows nothing about finance....
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by chinoify: 2:54pm
Expect your own London call, dont forget to tell Femi Adespokesliar what you discussed with bubu.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by onihaxy: 2:54pm
Hbd
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 2:54pm
i want to fork her
madam primary school home economics teacher managing the economy called kemi adeosun
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by chynie: 2:54pm
In igbo language
''OLANIYI''
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by bukynkwuenu: 2:54pm
hbd kemi
may God expand your brain and deal with the cluelessness in your life
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by frisky2good(m): 2:55pm
Call and sing to her
Keneking:
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by 2dream(m): 2:55pm
Hbd
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by nerovito(m): 2:55pm
now that you are telling us about birthday, should I be expecting cake soon
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by mago77(f): 2:55pm
This woman that killed our economy
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by TheDEVlLHimseIf: 2:55pm
Buhari call loading...
these incompetent charlatans should stop all these jamboree and face work because the masses are not happy
useless scallywag bastards
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by landuhelen: 2:56pm
fine woman @50
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by OLAFIMIX: 2:56pm
Nothing to write here,just click like bottom. E dakun pls help me
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Tazdroid(m): 2:56pm
Wow, felicitations to her and her family.
Nairalanders should at least desist from blasting her for any inefficiency just for today
When the clock strikes 12 midnight, RESUMÉ SIL VOUS PLAIT!
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by 2dream(m): 2:56pm
TheDEVlLHimseIf:
<3
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Omoakinsuyi(m): 2:57pm
Oga dey hospital for UK dey battle prostate cancer, all him workers dey throwey birthday party here and there...Diaris God oooo
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by adecz: 2:57pm
HBD madam clueless, invisible minister.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by GreenMavro: 2:57pm
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by ahamonyeka(m): 2:58pm
All of una just dey celebrate birthday.
Mesef I go celebrate my own birthday too this month.e be like say month of March is for great people.
Anyways,happy birthday to all of us wey dem born for March.
Oya take this Kemi.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Hemanwel(m): 2:58pm
Very soon, we'll hear: "President Buhari called from London to congratulate Finance Minister"..
It's so funny how our President - President of the most populous black nation - suddenly becomes a Call Center Agent in London.
As for the misnomer, Adeosun, how has her phonetics helped the economy?? Things aren't just right with this administration.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by 2dream(m): 2:58pm
Marvel1206:
both
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by Ioannes(m): 2:58pm
Happy birthday madam.
Long life and prosperity.
We know you're working hard to fix the economy.
Nigerians need you and your great team to think outside the box.
We have confidence in you. Ride on mama.
|Re: Kemi Adeosun Celebrates Her 50th Birthday Today by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 2:59pm
Keneking:
