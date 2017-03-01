Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People (7606 Views)

"Again again and again we find people trying to fraud all of you by pretending to be me to scam you for money !!!!! This time a man from Nigeria has been very creative on Instagram !!! He is contacting people asking them to support our work by sending money to his personal account in Zenith bank in Nigeria !! I hope the Nigerian police are reading this !! He is so stupid to give out his name and bank details! Please help me to report this fake Instagram profile"



http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-nigerian-man-poses-as-danish-aid.html Akwa Ibom-based Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven has raised alarm about an unidentified Nigerian who pretends to be her on Instagram to defraud unsuspecting people.

That guy na mumu shaa 9 Likes

This people should be exposed and jailed for crime against humanity



Just my view no offence intended So nobody in their right sense if even wanna do something for poor and helpless people in Nigeria will donate because of all this scams.This people should be exposed and jailed for crime against humanityJust my view no offence intended 1 Like 1 Share

Ipods are so daft! 15 Likes

Brilliant but poorly executed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4 There is no difference between him and this hausa boy caught trying to rob people with a fake gun

we will soon locate BMC HQ my people n they won't see us coming 1 Like

Abeg NCAN dat name Imhokhuede na from which state?

Sounds like former khaki governors' state of origin

Na these fools dey hack into people's Facebook asking for money to be wired via western Union.. animals

Edo people dem Edo people dem

With the name. Na dem the hardworking people.. hahahahah

It's the dindinrins who send the money that I blame, does the account details tally with the aid worker's name?

Blacks are wild beasts. Subhumans with no empathy. 1 Like

LOL.... don't be tribalistic, sir



But where is the guy from?



People like him would build houses from illicit money and then celebrate it during Thanksgiving 1 Like 1 Share

Nigerians again. I just tire.

Some people are cursed

She should report the account on instagram.