Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by contactmorak: 2:19pm
Akwa Ibom-based Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven has raised alarm about an unidentified Nigerian who pretends to be her on Instagram to defraud unsuspecting people.


"Again again and again we find people trying to fraud all of you by pretending to be me to scam you for money !!!!! This time a man from Nigeria has been very creative on Instagram !!! He is contacting people asking them to support our work by sending money to his personal account in Zenith bank in Nigeria !! I hope the Nigerian police are reading this !! He is so stupid to give out his name and bank details! Please help me to report this fake Instagram profile"

http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/03/photos-nigerian-man-poses-as-danish-aid.html

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by contactmorak: 2:19pm
hmm
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by Dickson080(m): 2:25pm
That guy na mumu shaa

9 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by Jostico(m): 2:29pm
grin Fulani hacker.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by pat1612(m): 2:32pm
So nobody in their right sense if even wanna do something for poor and helpless people in Nigeria will donate because of all this scams. angry angry angry

This people should be exposed and jailed for crime against humanity angry

Just my view no offence intended grin grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by unclezuma: 5:40pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by last35: 5:40pm
Imagine!

Ipods are so daft!

15 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by sazkiy: 5:41pm
Jostico:
grin Fulani hacker.
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by sleeknick(m): 5:42pm
Brilliant but poorly executed grin
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by ngwababe: 5:42pm
Chai
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by Evaberry(f): 5:42pm
I'm looking for mentions pls
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by Emekamex(m): 5:42pm
last35:
Ipods

6 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by ogapatapata24: 5:43pm
There is no difference between him and this hausa boy caught trying to rob people with a fake gun

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by prodiga: 5:43pm
we will soon locate BMC HQ my people n they won't see us coming

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by HIRAETH(f): 5:43pm
famousbowale:
coolBarcelona the boss of comebacks
E Don do na

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by emeijeh(m): 5:43pm
Abeg NCAN dat name Imhokhuede na from which state?
Sounds like former khaki governors' state of origin
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by Baroba(m): 5:43pm
Na these fools dey hack into people's Facebook asking for money to be wired via western Union.. animals
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by Jaytecq(m): 5:44pm
k
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by ipobarecriminals: 5:45pm
grin sad Edo people dem angry sad
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by adewumiopeyemi(m): 5:46pm
With the name. Na dem the hardworking people.. hahahahah
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by agrovick(m): 5:46pm
It's the dindinrins who send the money that I blame, does the account details tally with the aid worker's name?
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by ChinonsoDike2: 5:46pm
Blacks are wild beasts. Subhumans with no empathy.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by sotall(m): 5:48pm
ok
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by sotall(m): 5:48pm
ok.....ok,.....ok
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by JustinSlayer69: 5:49pm
last35:
Imagine!

Ipods are so daft!

LOL.... don't be tribalistic, sir grin

But where is the guy from? angry

People like him would build houses from illicit money and then celebrate it during Thanksgiving

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by RealHaute: 5:50pm
Nigerians again. I just tire.
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by dominique(f): 5:51pm
Some people are cursed
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by NubiLove(m): 5:51pm
She should report the account on instagram.
Re: Nigerian Man Posing As Anja Ringgren Loven, Danish Aid Worker On IG Dupes People by JustinSlayer69: 5:51pm
agrovick:
It's the dindinrins who send the money that I blame, does the account details tally with the aid worker's name?

Not really 'dindinrins", whites just trust you to be honest most of the time.

My goods bought on Amazon in UK & US are often just left on the porch

but the word "NIGERIA" on this Instagram post would have likely blown a loud siren in their heads angry

