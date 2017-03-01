₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:56pm
I don't know how true is this but according to Yusuf Garba,President Buhari was spotted yesterday in London.He wrote......
'President Muhammad Buhari this afternoon,the 8th of March 2017, in London. He looks good to resume back his duties very soon. Our social contract is still outstanding. Let the good work continue. Nigeria need to be delivered fully. Quick recovery and Long shall live Mr. President'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/president-buhari-spotted-in-london.html?m=1
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:56pm
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Built2last: 8:57pm
Before you insult this man. Remember he is someone's father. Wish him better days.
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:58pm
This recession part 2 go sweet die
he heard that osinbajo is doing fine and naira don appreciate, now he wants to come and destroy the good works
THE STOCKFISH IS COMING HOME TOMORROW
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 9:00pm
All iz well...
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by darkmarky(m): 9:02pm
Lol.... Wailers now will shut up
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Jabioro: 9:05pm
Make him come before I go talk.. Day go break now another story go enter, if na lied I lie make I sleep well tonight..
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 9:06pm
Another. horrible week loading for wailing zombies. ..PMB to return to Nigeria tomorrow, apostle booty and his Tomato girl, Ngirila locked up, another EFCC raid, more EFCC raid, more confused liepob suckling Osinbajo feet more EFCC raids, Buratia orders liepob to wait for 4000 years for beerfraud or else ....more EFCC raids Court orders interim forfeiture of assets.... how is wailing zombie suppose to live?
Please wailing zombies swallow the entire pack to survive this week
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by brightmexy(m): 9:10pm
Hmm
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by sleeknick(m): 9:11pm
The chef in the first pic tho... Be like...this beans sweet oh. Not even noticing a president...
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 9:12pm
OK
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 9:17pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Oh he is no longer ugwu but he has become stockfish? Please has Osinbanjo's feet finally secreted milk for you sucklers of his feet? You are an unfortunate individual with a bad head... posting only nasty conment from day to night like a jobless man. . . like this guy
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Vizzim(m): 9:19pm
Glory be to God. Lemme come-back then humbly resign because of health related issues.
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by jamex93(m): 9:19pm
baba go collect breeze
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:22pm
vedaxcool:see painment
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Anabelfed: 9:27pm
Who saw him
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by kateskitty(f): 9:27pm
This man is just enjoying tax payers money anyhow
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 9:27pm
Wow..... frankistien is alive!! !!
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Alitair(m): 9:28pm
CROWNWEALTH019:As in eh
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by sasko(m): 9:28pm
CROWNWEALTH019:E pain am no be small
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by realGURU(f): 9:28pm
Shame to ipob, shiite, reno, kanu, fayose, gej , pdp
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by stinggy(m): 9:28pm
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Tbillz(m): 9:28pm
He will now come back n start struggling to beat Osibanjo achievement, like when we the middle class was struggling to take 1st position back then in grammar school....30secs will testify
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by FriendNG: 9:28pm
Today Is wailers no go sleep. Pele.
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Owamudia: 9:28pm
hhahahaha
We shall see...
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by psucc(m): 9:28pm
Let tomorrow comes. Stop the fight.
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 9:28pm
alanta
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 9:29pm
Was he only spotted by Garba Shehu? No other Nigerian spotted him?
You mean to tell me that a President of Buhari's clout would go out and the aura around him wouldn't draw peeps to take selfies with him?
Looks to me like he was driven to that point, dropped, took a pic or two and then driven back to Abuja house.
Next we would see is : Buhari watching Arsenal match
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by UnknownT: 9:29pm
So the cabal has finally succeeded in bringing him back?
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by thuggCheetah(m): 9:29pm
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Spells(m): 9:29pm
He should better come and start strolling in the streets of Nigeria oh
|Re: President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) by Nairadays: 9:29pm
If true, Good. I really wish for your quick recovery sir.
God Bless Nigeria.
