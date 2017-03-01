Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Strolling On The Street Of London (Photos) (16615 Views)

'President Muhammad Buhari this afternoon,the 8th of March 2017, in London. He looks good to resume back his duties very soon. Our social contract is still outstanding. Let the good work continue. Nigeria need to be delivered fully. Quick recovery and Long shall live Mr. President'.





Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/president-buhari-spotted-in-london.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share

Before you insult this man. Remember he is someone's father. Wish him better days. 18 Likes 2 Shares









All iz well... 4 Likes 1 Share

Lol.... Wailers now will shut up 5 Likes

Make him come before I go talk.. Day go break now another story go enter, if na lied I lie make I sleep well tonight.. 6 Likes

Another. horrible week loading for wailing zombies. ..PMB to return to Nigeria tomorrow, apostle booty and his Tomato girl, Ngirila locked up, another EFCC raid, more EFCC raid, more confused liepob suckling Osinbajo feet more EFCC raids, Buratia orders liepob to wait for 4000 years for beerfraud or else ....more EFCC raids Court orders interim forfeiture of assets.... how is wailing zombie suppose to live?



The chef in the first pic tho... Be like...this beans sweet oh. Not even noticing a president... 1 Like

Oh he is no longer ugwu but he has become stockfish? Please has Osinbanjo's feet finally secreted milk for you sucklers of his feet? You are an unfortunate individual with a bad head... posting only nasty conment from day to night like a jobless man. . . like this guy Oh he is no longer ugwu but he has become stockfish? Please has Osinbanjo's feet finally secreted milk for you sucklers of his feet? You are an unfortunate individual with a bad head... posting only nasty conment from day to night like a jobless man. . . like this guy 20 Likes 1 Share

Glory be to God. Lemme come-back then humbly resign because of health related issues. 2 Likes

baba go collect breeze 1 Like

Who saw him

This man is just enjoying tax payers money anyhow 3 Likes

Wow..... frankistien is alive!! !! 3 Likes

Shame to ipob, shiite, reno, kanu, fayose, gej , pdp 1 Like

He will now come back n start struggling to beat Osibanjo achievement, like when we the middle class was struggling to take 1st position back then in grammar school....30secs will testify 2 Likes

Today Is wailers no go sleep. Pele.

We shall see...

Let tomorrow comes. Stop the fight.

You mean to tell me that a President of Buhari's clout would go out and the aura around him wouldn't draw peeps to take selfies with him?

Looks to me like he was driven to that point, dropped, took a pic or two and then driven back to Abuja house.

Next we would see is : Buhari watching Arsenal match Was he only spotted by Garba Shehu? No other Nigerian spotted him?You mean to tell me that a President of Buhari's clout would go out and the aura around him wouldn't draw peeps to take selfies with him?Looks to me like he was driven to that point, dropped, took a pic or two and then driven back to Abuja house.Next we would see is : Buhari watching Arsenal match 4 Likes

So the cabal has finally succeeded in bringing him back? So the cabal has finally succeeded in bringing him back? 1 Like

He should better come and start strolling in the streets of Nigeria oh 2 Likes