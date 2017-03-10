Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) (3485 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaWJVF0_XOs



Following the social media war of words with OAP daddy Freeze and actor, Uche Maduagwu a few hours back, media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has stepped in to settle their issue.



Following the social media war of words with OAP daddy Freeze and actor, Uche Maduagwu a few hours back, media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has stepped in to settle their issue.

I think this is fantastic!! Of all the women shaaa, it had to be #HnnAfrica Madam Kemi, am impressed!!!!



Tough times indeed do not last, TOUGH PEOPLE DO



So she get sense like this? It's a lie!So she get sense like this? 1 Like

When the fighter comes in to settle the fight between novel fighters . 2 Likes

Aunty Kemi the ref has stepped in. 1 Like

even though I no watch am even though I no watch am



..big sister ...lolz







Meanwhile







N here comes aunty kemi

Na Freeze and this woman suppose marry.. Chor Chor Chor, like parrot.. 2 Likes





People uses social media to become popular, by causing trouble

My brother lala lala lala lala! lala lala lala lala! i see you in the corner

Here to read comments..



No get mb to waste for Anutie kemi head

dis madam and drama ehn ...



abeg who get dat zuma meme?



cc: unclezuma







Old woman wey no wan get sense... Meanwhile Igbo men caught this Fulani boy with a fake gun that he uses to rob innocent traders

Auntie kolo na him won settle fight?

SHAME DON FINISH 4 THIS WORLD, SEE WEREY WAY WAN SETTLE FIGHT, WHO FIGHT PASS KEMI FOR SOCIAL MEDIA...

Anty Kemi taking some positive decisions this days o. Hope all is well?

Uche is too small to fight with freeze,uche should be focused and concentrate in his acting stuff

Jobless witch





Aunty three faces is here !
(1) Trouble maker
(2) Peace maker
(3) fill the no 3 ...

she aint mad afterall

First of all I booked a space



And then move on for the sake of the mod who ban me for a period of one month for commenting justly

U make sense for the first time madam but am not sure if any of them recognized u. .



Tell me advice u as well

this uche must blow by fire by force

When aunty Kemi begin settle fight for you, you need no one to tell you that you are useless.

I think kemi nd freeze should just get married #kemifreeze2017 drama king and queen

A mad known chronic social media fighter wants to settle social media fight



End time is indeed here