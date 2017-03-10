₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Freeze Shades Uche Maduagwu, Offers To Upgrade His Wardrobe With N10k / Uche Maduagwu: "Actress Tried To Rape Me In The Toilet In Enugu" / Single Nollywood Actresses No Longer Wear Panties To Location - Uche Maduagwu (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by okwuvic(m): 3:37am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FaWJVF0_XOs
Following the social media war of words with OAP daddy Freeze and actor, Uche Maduagwu a few hours back, media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, has stepped in to settle their issue.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRay-i9DbWt/
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by ChibuzoIkenna(m): 5:47am
I think this is fantastic!! Of all the women shaaa, it had to be #HnnAfrica Madam Kemi, am impressed!!!!
Tough times indeed do not last, TOUGH PEOPLE DO
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by OKorowanta: 5:56am
It's a lie!
So she get sense like this?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by brunofarad(m): 10:27am
When the fighter comes in to settle the fight between novel fighters .
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by kennygee(f): 10:28am
Aunty Kemi the ref has stepped in.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by ennysuccess(m): 10:28am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 10:28am
even though I no watch am
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by PqsMike: 10:28am
Hmmm.....thats nice
..big sister ...lolz
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by sylviaeo(f): 10:28am
N here comes aunty kemi
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by idbami2(m): 10:29am
Na Freeze and this woman suppose marry.. Chor Chor Chor, like parrot..
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Daniel058(m): 10:30am
People uses social media to become popular, by causing trouble
Eg
SKIBI(death rumor
SOMBORI OTOBO (say Apostle Suleman give am Belle
SUGAR BELLY ( I don forget how e happen
HOHEPII FREEZE ((pastor Accuser
CHIDIMMA OKEKE( sombori epp me wit the story
INCLUDING MADAM KEMI (Chai this one Taya me oo
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by dessz(m): 10:30am
m
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Cholls(m): 10:30am
My brother lala lala lala lala! lala lala lala lala! i see you in the corner
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by senrino(m): 10:30am
Here to read comments..
No get mb to waste for Anutie kemi head
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by hucienda: 10:30am
dis madam and drama ehn ...
abeg who get dat zuma meme?
cc: unclezuma
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Ola2004: 10:31am
Old woman wey no wan get sense...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRNsb7ZaJP4
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by sweatlana: 10:31am
Auntie kolo na him won settle fight?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by hammerF: 10:32am
SHAME DON FINISH 4 THIS WORLD, SEE WEREY WAY WAN SETTLE FIGHT, WHO FIGHT PASS KEMI FOR SOCIAL MEDIA...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Omagago(m): 10:33am
Anty Kemi taking some positive decisions this days o. Hope all is well?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Antoeni(m): 10:33am
Uche is too small to fight with freeze,uche should be focused and concentrate in his acting stuff
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Negotiate: 10:34am
na so
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:34am
Jobless witch
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by emmabest2000(m): 10:34am
Aunty three faces is here !
(1) Trouble maker
(2) Peace maker
(3) fill the no 3 ...
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by malakiS: 10:35am
she aint mad afterall
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by pennywys: 10:35am
First of all I booked a space
And then move on for the sake of the mod who ban me for a period of one month for commenting justly
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by obembet(m): 10:35am
U make sense for the first time madam but am not sure if any of them recognized u. .
Tell me advice u as well
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by jwena1(f): 10:35am
this uche must blow by fire by force
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Chanchit: 10:35am
When aunty Kemi begin settle fight for you, you need no one to tell you that you are useless.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by odogwu2007: 10:36am
I think kemi nd freeze should just get married #kemifreeze2017 drama king and queen
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Earth2Metahuman: 10:37am
A mad known chronic social media fighter wants to settle social media fight
End time is indeed here
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Speaks On Freeze & Uche Maduagwu Fight (Video) by Idydarling(f): 10:38am
what did she say pls?
