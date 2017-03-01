₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by broseme: 5:30am
The people of Kala Ogbogolo community,Ahoada West LGA,Rivers state were attacked by the people of Egunugan community of Abua Odual LGA over a land dispute.Their houses and properties were destroyed the people of Egunugan community.
S.A to the Governor Wike on Emergency and Relieve Services Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe paid a visit to Kala Ogbogolo community to assess the degree of damage caused by the attack.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/egunugan-community-attack-kala.html?m=1
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by WhoRUDeceiving: 5:37am
Africans, killing themselves while their (INSTALLED) leaders are on medical "VACATION" paid for and by the same local champions killing themselves where the oil flows from.
Shame
2 Likes
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:46am
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Pharaoh9(m): 5:47am
Those Idiots just dey enter canoe without lifejacket, if anything happen now they go dey blame satan
1 Like
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by IamPatriotic(m): 5:49am
Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to?
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by RadicalP: 5:52am
Community fights are usually long lasting, reminds me of the ipetumodu vs ashipa fight in ife. The only way peace can be restored is if a higher authority mandates it.
Read the "Benjamin franklin effect" to understand why it is difficult to resolve issues like this.
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by RadicalP: 5:56am
IamPatriotic:oga Carry ur head and move out of this thread, everyday ppl like u say Igbo's are trouble makers, now who's looking for trouble?
3 Likes
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by RadicalP: 5:58am
Pharaoh9:life kini? Oga if u no sabi swim, na OYO u dey o, forget American film, na nija we dey.
Also that's likely a riverine community, 70% of the ppl suppose sabi swim, so ppl dey to help.
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Omagago(m): 6:24am
Only in Africa
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Pharaoh9(m): 7:44am
RadicalP:
Na because of the police I dey talk
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Olaolufred(m): 9:40am
FULANI HERDSMEN EVERYWHERE.
DESTROYING EVERYTHING ON THEIR WAY.
2 Likes
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by powerlightng: 9:48am
Many Nigerians are cursed with violence. They attack at every opportunity. Why not solve the problem like civilized individuals instead of behaving like their brains are filled with charcoal. Why not take the matter to court?
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by malakiS: 9:48am
kalakuta people shud calm down
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by jwena1(f): 9:49am
why we dey kill ourselves
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by akigbemaru: 9:51am
Clash.
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by nextprince: 9:54am
omenkaLives:
The best comment so far, but liepods hate the truth.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by emetutu: 9:56am
Wike call them to order
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by DjAduba(m): 9:58am
Ooo hausa-fulani again what nonsense is this. Modified: the supplies at work.
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by fmlala: 9:59am
Eyukuma Chineke!
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by TimeManager(m): 10:02am
Our Lagooner folks from the SE will never attach Christianity to this occurrence but will be rather quick to drag along Islam if it happens elsewhere.
Kiss the truth!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Noneroone(m): 10:10am
IamPatriotic:they are not fulani thats why heads havent started rolling.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by adoi: 10:10am
The southern people who claimed to want their own country are not even one, and have no regard for their constituted traditional authority. You don't hear issues regarding communal clashes in the core north because they are their brothers keepers. The southern people should work on themselves First before thinking of secession.
1 Like
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Ochibaisik(m): 10:12am
Peace is the ointment of the sons of God.Even in provocation let us always speak peace.Clashes shows our ignorance and destroys the remaining things we have laboured for.Peace I leave with you my peace I give you.
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by phemi01(m): 10:16am
land wey you go leave go.
1 Like
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by waldigit: 10:16am
broseme:
The land they are supposed to have lost since 1978
|Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by seanfer: 10:30am
Rivers state has never been one the only thing that bring them together is money they will get in politics. Abua people fighting Ahaoda ... Eleme fighting Okrika...
