Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses (5476 Views)

Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack / Man Chops Off Relative’s Hand Over Land Dispute (graphic Photo) / Nigerian Man Kills US Woman Over Money Dispute (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





S.A to the Governor Wike on Emergency and Relieve Services Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe paid a visit to Kala Ogbogolo community to assess the degree of damage caused by the attack.



Source: The people of Kala Ogbogolo community,Ahoada West LGA,Rivers state were attacked by the people of Egunugan community of Abua Odual LGA over a land dispute.Their houses and properties were destroyed the people of Egunugan community.S.A to the Governor Wike on Emergency and Relieve Services Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe paid a visit to Kala Ogbogolo community to assess the degree of damage caused by the attack.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/egunugan-community-attack-kala.html?m=1

broseme:

More more more

More

Africans, killing themselves while their (INSTALLED) leaders are on medical "VACATION" paid for and by the same local champions killing themselves where the oil flows from.



Shame 2 Likes

Those Idiots just dey enter canoe without lifejacket, if anything happen now they go dey blame satan 1 Like

Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to? 10 Likes 4 Shares

Community fights are usually long lasting, reminds me of the ipetumodu vs ashipa fight in ife. The only way peace can be restored is if a higher authority mandates it.





Read the "Benjamin franklin effect" to understand why it is difficult to resolve issues like this.

IamPatriotic:

Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to. oga Carry ur head and move out of this thread, everyday ppl like u say Igbo's are trouble makers, now who's looking for trouble? oga Carry ur head and move out of this thread, everyday ppl like u say Igbo's are trouble makers, now who's looking for trouble? 3 Likes

Pharaoh9:

Those Idiots just dey enter canoe without lifejacket, if anything happen now they go dey blame satan life kini? Oga if u no sabi swim, na OYO u dey o, forget American film, na nija we dey.



Also that's likely a riverine community, 70% of the ppl suppose sabi swim, so ppl dey to help. life kini? Oga if u no sabi swim, na OYO u dey o, forget American film, na nija we dey.Also that's likely a riverine community, 70% of the ppl suppose sabi swim, so ppl dey to help.

Only in Africa

RadicalP:

life kini? Oga if u no sabi swim, na OYO u dey o, forget American film, na nija we dey.



Also that's likely a riverine community, 70% of the ppl suppose sabi swim, so ppl dey to help.



Na because of the police I dey talk Na because of the police I dey talk

FULANI HERDSMEN EVERYWHERE.



DESTROYING EVERYTHING ON THEIR WAY. 2 Likes

Many Nigerians are cursed with violence. They attack at every opportunity. Why not solve the problem like civilized individuals instead of behaving like their brains are filled with charcoal. Why not take the matter to court?

kalakuta people shud calm down

why we dey kill ourselves

Clash.

omenkaLives:

Just look at how scanty the activity on the thread is. Had this happened elsewhere, those social misfits that flaunt their hate everywhere they step into, like some Olympics gold medal, would have been all over the place shamelessly clinking glasses and patting one another on the back for being stupid.



So sad the forum now seems to have a preponderance of those set of people and with the tacit approval of the mods, the situation is getting worse by the day.



God help us.

The best comment so far, but liepods hate the truth. The best comment so far, but liepods hate the truth. 1 Like 1 Share

Wike call them to order

Ooo hausa-fulani again what nonsense is this. Modified: the supplies at work.

Eyukuma Chineke!

Our Lagooner folks from the SE will never attach Christianity to this occurrence but will be rather quick to drag along Islam if it happens elsewhere.

Kiss the truth! 1 Like 1 Share

IamPatriotic:

Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to? they are not fulani thats why heads havent started rolling. they are not fulani thats why heads havent started rolling. 1 Like 1 Share

The southern people who claimed to want their own country are not even one, and have no regard for their constituted traditional authority. You don't hear issues regarding communal clashes in the core north because they are their brothers keepers. The southern people should work on themselves First before thinking of secession. 1 Like

Peace is the ointment of the sons of God.Even in provocation let us always speak peace.Clashes shows our ignorance and destroys the remaining things we have laboured for.Peace I leave with you my peace I give you.

land wey you go leave go. 1 Like

broseme:

The people of Kala Ogbogolo community,Ahoada West LGA,Rivers state were attacked by the people of Egunugan community of Abua Odual LGA over a land dispute.Their houses and properties were destroyed the people of Egunugan community.



S.A to the Governor Wike on Emergency and Relieve Services Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe paid a visit to Kala Ogbogolo community to assess the degree of damage caused by the attack.



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/egunugan-community-attack-kala.html?m=1

The land they are supposed to have lost since 1978 The land they are supposed to have lost since 1978