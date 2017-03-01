₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,608 members, 3,410,123 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:54 AM

Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses (5476 Views)

Ekiti Land Dispute: Man Beheaded In Reprisal Attack / Man Chops Off Relative’s Hand Over Land Dispute (graphic Photo) / Nigerian Man Kills US Woman Over Money Dispute (Picture) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by broseme: 5:30am
The people of Kala Ogbogolo community,Ahoada West LGA,Rivers state were attacked by the people of Egunugan community of Abua Odual  LGA over a land dispute.Their houses and properties were destroyed the people of Egunugan community.

S.A to the Governor Wike on Emergency and Relieve Services  Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe paid a visit to Kala Ogbogolo community to assess the degree of damage caused by the attack.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/egunugan-community-attack-kala.html?m=1

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by broseme: 5:30am
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/egunugan-community-attack-kala.html?m=1

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by broseme: 5:30am
broseme:
More
more

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by broseme: 5:32am
More

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by WhoRUDeceiving: 5:37am
Africans, killing themselves while their (INSTALLED) leaders are on medical "VACATION" paid for and by the same local champions killing themselves where the oil flows from.

Shame

2 Likes

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by SamuelAnyawu(m): 5:46am
sad sad
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Pharaoh9(m): 5:47am
Those Idiots just dey enter canoe without lifejacket, if anything happen now they go dey blame satan

1 Like

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by IamPatriotic(m): 5:49am
Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to?

10 Likes 4 Shares

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by RadicalP: 5:52am
Community fights are usually long lasting, reminds me of the ipetumodu vs ashipa fight in ife. The only way peace can be restored is if a higher authority mandates it.


Read the "Benjamin franklin effect" to understand why it is difficult to resolve issues like this.
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by RadicalP: 5:56am
IamPatriotic:
Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to.
oga Carry ur head and move out of this thread, everyday ppl like u say Igbo's are trouble makers, now who's looking for trouble?

3 Likes

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by RadicalP: 5:58am
Pharaoh9:
Those Idiots just dey enter canoe without lifejacket, if anything happen now they go dey blame satan
life kini? Oga if u no sabi swim, na OYO u dey o, forget American film, na nija we dey.

Also that's likely a riverine community, 70% of the ppl suppose sabi swim, so ppl dey to help.
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Omagago(m): 6:24am
Only in Africa
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Pharaoh9(m): 7:44am
RadicalP:
life kini? Oga if u no sabi swim, na OYO u dey o, forget American film, na nija we dey.

Also that's likely a riverine community, 70% of the ppl suppose sabi swim, so ppl dey to help.


Na because of the police I dey talk
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Olaolufred(m): 9:40am
FULANI HERDSMEN EVERYWHERE.

DESTROYING EVERYTHING ON THEIR WAY.

2 Likes

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by powerlightng: 9:48am
Many Nigerians are cursed with violence. They attack at every opportunity. Why not solve the problem like civilized individuals instead of behaving like their brains are filled with charcoal. Why not take the matter to court?
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by malakiS: 9:48am
kalakuta people shud calm down
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by jwena1(f): 9:49am
why we dey kill ourselves sad
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by akigbemaru: 9:51am
Clash.
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by nextprince: 9:54am
omenkaLives:
Just look at how scanty the activity on the thread is. Had this happened elsewhere, those social misfits that flaunt their hate everywhere they step into, like some Olympics gold medal, would have been all over the place shamelessly clinking glasses and patting one another on the back for being stupid.

So sad the forum now seems to have a preponderance of those set of people and with the tacit approval of the mods, the situation is getting worse by the day.

God help us.

The best comment so far, but liepods hate the truth.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by emetutu: 9:56am
Wike call them to order
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by DjAduba(m): 9:58am
Ooo hausa-fulani again what nonsense is this. Modified: the supplies at work.
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by fmlala: 9:59am
Eyukuma Chineke!
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by TimeManager(m): 10:02am
Our Lagooner folks from the SE will never attach Christianity to this occurrence but will be rather quick to drag along Islam if it happens elsewhere.
Kiss the truth!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Noneroone(m): 10:10am
IamPatriotic:
Which of the two communities is of the fulani tribe, or is it not only Hausa/Fulani that forment trouble because PMB gave them the liberty to?
they are not fulani thats why heads havent started rolling.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by adoi: 10:10am
The southern people who claimed to want their own country are not even one, and have no regard for their constituted traditional authority. You don't hear issues regarding communal clashes in the core north because they are their brothers keepers. The southern people should work on themselves First before thinking of secession.

1 Like

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by Ochibaisik(m): 10:12am
Peace is the ointment of the sons of God.Even in provocation let us always speak peace.Clashes shows our ignorance and destroys the remaining things we have laboured for.Peace I leave with you my peace I give you.
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by phemi01(m): 10:16am
land wey you go leave go.

1 Like

Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by waldigit: 10:16am
broseme:
The people of Kala Ogbogolo community,Ahoada West LGA,Rivers state were attacked by the people of Egunugan community of Abua Odual  LGA over a land dispute.Their houses and properties were destroyed the people of Egunugan community.

S.A to the Governor Wike on Emergency and Relieve Services  Hon Bereni Ben Irisofe paid a visit to Kala Ogbogolo community to assess the degree of damage caused by the attack.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/egunugan-community-attack-kala.html?m=1

The land they are supposed to have lost since 1978
Re: Egunugan People Attack Kala People In Rivers Over Land Dispute, Destroy Houses by seanfer: 10:30am
Rivers state has never been one the only thing that bring them together is money they will get in politics. Abua people fighting Ahaoda ... Eleme fighting Okrika...

(0) (1) (Reply)

A Nigerian - Iwuchukwu Amara Tochi- Executed In Singapore / Chidimma Okeke blackmailer. Eche The Evil Genius ( Cynthia Osokogu's Killer ) / Lesbian Suicide Pact - 'Bose Ore & Frances Hamilton Were Longtime Lovers

Viewing this topic: fairlyusedpant, adesilver(m), Wfaluse, anthony86(m), halimatokunade, nice2000, Vorp, Naijalabel(m), serikiYCU(m), Randy91(m), nopains, Bsharp, WaterDrunkard, Siddeek, tino22(m), kaycee0147(m), blues2022, kaykay1980, NinaArsenal(f) and 36 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.