|My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by snipesc3(m): 7:02am On Mar 10
My male dog is of age mow but only has sex drive for his sister n mother, see trouble. He will fight other females in heat that was brought for his pleasure, this dog na winch o! What can i do to increase his sex drive towards all bitches in heat. See photo of tje idiot
9 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by delishpot: 7:07am On Mar 10
Go look for female that looks like his mom and sister. your dog get his spec
48 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Virginkpekus(f): 7:53am On Mar 10
Lol
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Babtossdan(m): 8:11am On Mar 10
give am viagra, him go learn
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Spartacuss(m): 8:28am On Mar 10
He is an IMPOTENT. MALE Dogs goes crazy when they see a FEMALE dog on heat. Or maybe that female wasn't on heat then when you tried crossing them.
1 Like
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by petrov10: 8:32am On Mar 10
Eat the dog
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by simplex2: 1:09pm On Mar 10
At least the dog get conscience.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by TellBlazer(m): 4:52pm On Mar 10
The dog has sexual infection,take it to the vet doc.After series of injection it will start crossing other bitches.
1 Like
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by doingood: 5:14pm On Mar 10
D dog is born again. He want to make heaven. Hell is real.
39 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Stdaviding(m): 5:22pm On Mar 10
doingood:
Born again indeed, committing incest
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by mankan2k7(m): 8:13pm On Mar 10
d innocent dog no wan do bad thing, u people still they complain
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by willian10: 12:43am On Mar 11
Go give ham monkeytail bro
He ll almost climb u sef
Funny thread
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Timi141: 4:09am On Mar 11
Have you tried clown porn to get him excited?
Dogs like that kind of thing
2 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by PerfectlyPerfect(m): 7:41am On Mar 11
snipesc3:Lolz @the bolded.
Bruh, your dog is a pervert.
It's just like my female dog that I crossed and she aborted. That my ashawo dog had an abortion after I spent 45k to cross her.
Try renaming him to Buhari, he might agree to take the females to the other room
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by egorov(m): 1:08pm On Mar 11
It happens at times, male dogs tend to be selective when it comes to mating. I can bet with u that he can reject 3 females out of every 5u bring. He might only reject one or two. It happens. There's nothing u can do about it. And I will advice u against using sex enhancement drugs for him, u are killing him slowly. Just note the kind of females he likes. Ur dog has taste
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by wizi44: 8:38pm On Mar 11
post pictures of the mother and sister
1 Like
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 12:02am
It is gay
3 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by neonly: 12:02am
Call buhari
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Dronedude(m): 12:03am
Sorry bro, i think your dog may be a gay dog.
Have yiu tried taking it close to male dogs?
4 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Crauxx(m): 12:03am
Na recession cause am. Plus buhari don come back
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Yarduni: 12:03am
Might be gay
1 Like
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by IMASTEX: 12:04am
Give it our herbal tea. And see your dog runing after the female for more.
Lol. Jokes. We might go into research for that of animal na ooo. Meanwhile, the dog needs to be isolated from it sister & mother a bit to sexually starve him. This might wake it drives.
2 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 12:04am
Lol the idiot. Your dog don turn apostle o
1 Like
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Goldenheart(m): 12:04am
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by emeka2847: 12:05am
It's a sign of over-dependence and not trusting strange dogs.
From experience, allowing a dog to grow up with its mum causes behavioural issues stemming from over-dependence. You can try separating them for about 3 to 4 weeks. The annoyance brings some independence and general aggression including sexually aggression.
snipesc3:
If you are not lucky he might even refuse to pursue intruders simply because mummy does it all for him.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by iamtiredoflife: 12:05am
OP!!
Goto google and type "bosta"
then click on images.
Thank me later.
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by martineverest(m): 12:06am
See as the dog rezembo lalasticlala
The Dog is mamasexual
2 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by FSBoperator: 12:06am
The dog be like: I got 99 problems but a b1tch ain't one
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by IMASTEX: 12:06am
Yarduni:Lol. . .14 years things
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 12:06am
U are bringing olosho dogs for him when he's already in love...
14 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by Amira123(f): 12:06am
:DChai!.. That dog is a lover of incest.. If not how can you explain his attraction towards his mother & sister but not to other bitches?
2 Likes
|Re: My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) by tabithababy(f): 12:07am
Funny comment here and there :-
Viewing this topic: Skeendip, kennyone, godfatherx, stan4b(m), AuroraB(f), royalchallenge(m), Eruditerichy(m), Holuwaxheun(m), Dongreat(m), miredia(m), leksymaxy(m), mamaemeka(f), homirefacuny(m), Morganaliticus(m), nonny400(m), tundee2(m), aribs, donemitex1, TheRealGEJ, flyover30(m), Lorenz38200, ERONX(m), Earth2Metahuman, reservd(m), realGURU(f), ndlife, EvenInFreetown, Joettti, muyeindaclub(m), jacksonlows, Queen2016, BCISLTD, segunfat(m), Jobia(f), Cutealexio(m), akashi01 and 54 guest(s)
