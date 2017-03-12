Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Pets / My Male Dog Refuses To Mount Females In Heat (Photos) (8483 Views)

My male dog is of age mow but only has sex drive for his sister n mother, see trouble. He will fight other females in heat that was brought for his pleasure, this dog na winch o! What can i do to increase his sex drive towards all bitches in heat. See photo of tje idiot 9 Likes

your dog get his spec Go look for female that looks like his mom and sister.your dog get his spec 48 Likes 3 Shares

Lol

give am viagra, him go learn 2 Likes 1 Share

He is an IMPOTENT. MALE Dogs goes crazy when they see a FEMALE dog on heat. Or maybe that female wasn't on heat then when you tried crossing them. 1 Like

Eat the dog 16 Likes 3 Shares

At least the dog get conscience. 16 Likes 1 Share

The dog has sexual infection,take it to the vet doc.After series of injection it will start crossing other bitches. 1 Like

D dog is born again. He want to make heaven. Hell is real. 39 Likes 6 Shares

D dog is born again. He want to make heaven. Hell is real.

Born again indeed, committing incest Born again indeed, committing incest 23 Likes 6 Shares

d innocent dog no wan do bad thing, u people still they complain 5 Likes 2 Shares



He ll almost climb u sef

Funny thread Go give ham monkeytail broHe ll almost climb u sefFunny thread 4 Likes 1 Share



Dogs like that kind of thing Have you tried clown porn to get him excited?Dogs like that kind of thing 2 Likes

My male dog is of age mow but only has sex drive for his sister n mother, see trouble. He will fight other females in heat that was brought for his pleasure, this dog na winch o! What can i do to increase his sex drive towards all bitches in heat. See photo of the idiot Lolz @the bolded.

Bruh, your dog is a pervert.

It's just like my female dog that I crossed and she aborted. That my ashawo dog had an abortion after I spent 45k to cross her.

Try renaming him to Buhari, he might agree to take the females to the other room Lolz @the bolded.Bruh, your dog is a pervert.It's just like my female dog that I crossed and she aborted. That my ashawo dog had an abortion after I spent 45k to cross her.Try renaming him to Buhari, he might agree to take the females to the other room 23 Likes 1 Share

It happens at times, male dogs tend to be selective when it comes to mating. I can bet with u that he can reject 3 females out of every 5u bring. He might only reject one or two. It happens. There's nothing u can do about it. And I will advice u against using sex enhancement drugs for him, u are killing him slowly. Just note the kind of females he likes. Ur dog has taste 14 Likes 2 Shares

post pictures of the mother and sister 1 Like

It is gay 3 Likes

Call buhari

Sorry bro, i think your dog may be a gay dog.



Have yiu tried taking it close to male dogs? 4 Likes

Na recession cause am. Plus buhari don come back 5 Likes 1 Share

Might be gay 1 Like

Give it our herbal tea. And see your dog runing after the female for more.

Lol. Jokes. We might go into research for that of animal na ooo. Meanwhile, the dog needs to be isolated from it sister & mother a bit to sexually starve him. This might wake it drives. 2 Likes

Lol the idiot. Your dog don turn apostle o 1 Like





From experience, allowing a dog to grow up with its mum causes behavioural issues stemming from over-dependence. You can try separating them for about 3 to 4 weeks. The annoyance brings some independence and general aggression including sexually aggression.



My male dog is of age mow but only has sex drive for his sister n mother, see trouble. He will fight other females in heat that was brought for his pleasure, this dog na winch o! What can i do to increase his sex drive towards all bitches in heat. See photo of tje idiot

If you are not lucky he might even refuse to pursue intruders simply because mummy does it all for him. It's a sign of over-dependence and not trusting strange dogs.From experience, allowing a dog to grow up with its mum causes behavioural issues stemming from over-dependence. You can try separating them for about 3 to 4 weeks. The annoyance brings some independence and general aggression including sexually aggression.If you are not lucky he might even refuse to pursue intruders simply because mummy does it all for him. 14 Likes 1 Share



Goto google and type "bosta"

then click on images.

Thank me later. OP!!Goto google and type "bosta"then click on images.Thank me later.

See as the dog rezembo lalasticlala



The Dog is mamasexual 2 Likes



The dog be like: I got 99 problems but a b1tch ain't one The dog be like: I got 99 problems but a b1tch ain't one 24 Likes 1 Share

Yarduni:

Might be gay Lol. . .14 years things Lol. . .14 years things

U are bringing olosho dogs for him when he's already in love... 14 Likes

:DChai!.. That dog is a lover of incest.. If not how can you explain his attraction towards his mother & sister but not to other bitches? 2 Likes