Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student (4316 Views)

Nigerians React To Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Post About Sleeping With His Students / Corper Gbadamosi Mayowa Brags About Sleeping With His Students In Edo (Photos) / NYSC Member Got People Talking As She Bares Cleavage In Her Uniform (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall that the Ministry of Women Affairs in Edo State took up the case, he has now reportedly been arrested by the police.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/nysc-member-who-bragged-about-sleeping.html



Cc; lalasticlala An Edo corps member, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa sparked outrage last month after he shared a disgusting photo of himself and one of his underage students and bragged about sleeping with her.Recall that the Ministry of Women Affairs in Edo State took up the case, he has now reportedly been arrested by the police.Cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Good 2 Likes

I thought the idiot has been arrested since.



Ordinary 1 year service, you can't stay responsible. Busy spoiling small small girls. Thunder knack you for any where you dey! 11 Likes

Dat corp member too mumu for my liking• chai!! !! 5 Likes

Is this how devil dey take play free kick on person destiny



too bad 9 Likes

The boy stupidly walked into the shadow of death with his two legs 11 Likes

His name alone says it all

Don't even quote me please 10 Likes

His name alone says it all

Don't even quote me please 4 Likes

d guy and stupidity are twins... doing bad tin and b proud of it 3 Likes

Evergreen4:

The boy stupidly walked into the shadow of death with his two legs not just stupid bt very extremely stupid not just stupid bt very extremely stupid 3 Likes

That was very dumb. How could he have said that rubbish on fb in this jet age.



Why would he indulge in such even. I won't even get erection at the sight of little girls, I will feel so bad and guilty. 5 Likes

Serves him right. 1 Like

That guy needs brain test.me,evn whn i sleep with 12yr old girls i dnt tell anybody 2 Likes

Good for him

i hope dey get to roast his balls

Great decision

And that's how this guy's case starts to dey done small small, and his village witches will be somewhere now singing, "it's our work oo, soft work."



A supposed educated man - with little or no wisdom. 4 Likes

I hope they arrested his dicck with him. It may escape, they should chain it...nah Yoruba demon.

Welcome to kuje prison I am the president and Paramount ruler here.. Take off your clothes and enjoy our beans meal

He did that under the influence of alcohol

This is the strength of Social Media Justice(SMJ) when applied properly. Congratulations to everyone involved...



The guy carried shovel, went to graveyard, dug six feet and jumped inside... All by himself... 2 Likes

Finally

.

Bloody afonja.He should be castrated

Na person dey use him hand cast himself





U cup don full, oya make dm gays fvck ya anus for der 1 Like

Chai....



Just 14 years is OK



Remain this man in pix below...



Pls arrest him for child abuse 2 Likes

long overdue.

He will now blame the devil for hacking his account and uploading the pictures!

Another dumb ediot killed himself with social media

Good to know