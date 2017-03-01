₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by ObiOmaMu: 9:10am
An Edo corps member, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa sparked outrage last month after he shared a disgusting photo of himself and one of his underage students and bragged about sleeping with her.
Recall that the Ministry of Women Affairs in Edo State took up the case, he has now reportedly been arrested by the police.
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by PenisCaP: 9:11am
Good
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by coolcharm(m): 9:14am
I thought the idiot has been arrested since.
Ordinary 1 year service, you can't stay responsible. Busy spoiling small small girls. Thunder knack you for any where you dey!
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Ahmed0336(m): 9:20am
Dat corp member too mumu for my liking• chai!! !!
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Young03: 9:24am
Is this how devil dey take play free kick on person destiny
too bad
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Evergreen4(m): 9:29am
The boy stupidly walked into the shadow of death with his two legs
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Chikelue2000(m): 9:30am
His name alone says it all
Don't even quote me please
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by sod09(m): 9:31am
d guy and stupidity are twins... doing bad tin and b proud of it
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Chikelue2000(m): 9:31am
Evergreen4:not just stupid bt very extremely stupid
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Speedyconnect8: 9:34am
That was very dumb. How could he have said that rubbish on fb in this jet age.
Why would he indulge in such even. I won't even get erection at the sight of little girls, I will feel so bad and guilty.
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by JacksonD7: 9:41am
Serves him right.
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Pierohandsome: 9:45am
That guy needs brain test.me,evn whn i sleep with 12yr old girls i dnt tell anybody
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by mamatayour(f): 10:14am
Good for him
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Imoy(m): 10:35am
i hope dey get to roast his balls
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Keneking: 10:44am
Great decision
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Fairgodwin(m): 10:44am
And that's how this guy's case starts to dey done small small, and his village witches will be somewhere now singing, "it's our work oo, soft work."
A supposed educated man - with little or no wisdom.
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by ShitHead: 10:44am
I hope they arrested his dicck with him. It may escape, they should chain it...nah Yoruba demon.
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by ennysuccess(m): 10:44am
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Ogashub(m): 10:44am
Welcome to kuje prison I am the president and Paramount ruler here.. Take off your clothes and enjoy our beans meal
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by SeniorZato(m): 10:44am
He did that under the influence of alcohol
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Xaddy(m): 10:44am
This is the strength of Social Media Justice(SMJ) when applied properly. Congratulations to everyone involved...
The guy carried shovel, went to graveyard, dug six feet and jumped inside... All by himself...
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by hucienda: 10:45am
Finally
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Pearly255(f): 10:45am
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Omoakinsuyi(m): 10:45am
Bloody afonja.He should be castrated
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Tjohnnay: 10:45am
Na person dey use him hand cast himself
U cup don full, oya make dm gays fvck ya anus for der
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by obembet(m): 10:45am
Chai....
Just 14 years is OK
Remain this man in pix below...
Pls arrest him for child abuse
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Chanchit: 10:45am
long overdue.
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Pavore9: 10:45am
He will now blame the devil for hacking his account and uploading the pictures!
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by Earth2Metahuman: 10:45am
Another dumb ediot killed himself with social media
Good to know
|Re: Edo Corper, Gbadamosi OluwaMayowa, Arrested For Sleeping With His Student by LatestAmebo2: 10:45am
good
