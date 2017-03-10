Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK (12412 Views)

EXPOSED: Do You Know President Buhari Had Divorced Aisha His Wife, 3 Times / President Buhari Had The Gucci Shoes Before Now - Bashir Ahmad / Why Buhari Had To Abandon His Campaign Promises-lai Mohamed (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

(Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he would need more rest and health tests after coming home from nearly two months of medical leave in Britain during which his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, stamped his authority on economic policy.



Shortly after arriving back from London, the 74-year former general told officials he was feeling "much better" but wanted to rest over the weekend, raising questions about his ability to run Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation.



Osinbajo, a lawyer who is seen as more business-friendly than Buhari, played an active role in driving policy changes in Africa's top oil producer during the president's seven-week absence.



The Nigerian stock market jumped to a one-month high when Buhari returned, but trimmed gains after his comments about his continued ill-health raised fears of policy confusion and a power vacuum.



Dressed in a dark kaftan and Muslim prayer cap, Buhari walked stiffly but unaided from his plane after it landed at an air force base in the northern city of Kaduna.



After greeting a handful of provincial and military officials, he boarded a helicopter to Abuja to address Osinbajo and his top military and security commanders in a brief speech.



"I deliberately came back towards the weekend so that the Vice President will continue and I will continue to rest," Buhari said at the presidential villa. "All I need is to do further follow-ups within some weeks."



He said he was "conscious" of the needs of the economy, mired in its first recession in 25 years due to a collapse in oil revenues, but failed to clarify Osinbajo's role or the extent of his powers now Buhari is back home.



Buhari had formally made him acting president when he left for treatment, but that appointment can only stand when the President is out of the country.



Buhari also did not reveal details of his sickness.



"I couldn't recall when last I had a blood transfusion," he said. About his treatment in London he added: "Blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and forth."



Buhari has travelled to Britain several times to consult doctors since his election two years ago.



Officials have refused to disclose details, saying only that he had undergone routine tests. This fuelled speculation that his health was worse than publicly admitted.



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/uk.mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUKKBN16H16W





To those he died for , he has resurrected for so...what next?



To those he traveled for, he is returned home for more arrests and probes.



To them he went for vacation , he is resuming work soon. Perhaps, after the 2nd trip to London.



To them he fell sick for, he is partially healed now



To them he refused to call, Kontinue ranting.....



To the corrupt, your worse nightmare just landed



To the frustrated cabals, your heart attack is boarding



To the haters, I feel sorry for you all, check ur BPs



To the lovers, enjoy life to the FULLEST for life is Good.



The trust is that PMB is a fulfilled man dead or alive. We the young generation should pray we attain his feat, age and achievements in life.



God bless PMB.



God bless Nigeria.



God bless each and everyone of us. Welcome Bubu, at least Fayose will not ask for a phone call anymoreTo those he died for , he has resurrected for so...what next?To those he traveled for, he is returned home for more arrests and probes.To them he went for vacation , he is resuming work soon. Perhaps, after the 2nd trip to London.To them he fell sick for, he is partially healed nowTo them he refused to call, Kontinue ranting.....To the corrupt, your worse nightmare just landedTo the frustrated cabals, your heart attack is boardingTo the haters, I feel sorry for you all, check ur BPsTo the lovers, enjoy life to the FULLEST for life is Good.The trust is that PMB is a fulfilled man dead or alive. We the young generation should pray we attain his feat, age and achievements in life.God bless PMB.God bless Nigeria.God bless each and everyone of us. 36 Likes 5 Shares





This man should just go ahead and take a well deserved rest..



NOTE

You may need a blood transfusion if you have: A severe infection or liver disease that stops your body from properly making blood or some parts of blood. An illness that causes anemia, such as kidney disease or cancer. Medicines or radiation used to treat a medical condition also can cause anemia.

Who needs a blood transfusion? - Blood Transfusion Reactions, Risks ...

www​.medicinenet.com/.../mobileart.asp?... Sarrki lareThis man should just go ahead and take a well deserved rest..NOTEYou may need a blood transfusion if you have: A severe infection or liver disease that stops your body from properly making blood or some parts of blood. An illness that causes anemia, such as kidney disease or cancer. Medicines or radiation used to treat a medical condition also can cause anemia.Who needs a blood transfusion? - Blood Transfusion Reactions, Risks ...

I LOVE YOU PMB.



God bless you





NOW HATERS CAN WELL DIE IN .....









drabreey was HERE

Ok



He had a blood transfusion. That is not a good indicator of how sick he is.



Clickbait

So Buhari is now a vampire that deals wit blood 1 Like

My God blood transfusion? Na who blood them give am?

"Today Is Friday"... Share this message to 20 people and you will get another Friday in 7 days. It really works. One of my friends ignored this message and he got Saturday in 24 hours. Thank you. 4 Likes 1 Share

desperate power seeker. is it impossible for a President to resign? 1 Like

resign and bcome a hero abeg. but trust our leaders they wont. na mario tins ibi loma kusi. 6 Likes 1 Share

ok

I just wish Buhari will shun politics and take good care of himself instead of trying to prove to Nigerians that he's 'hale and hearty'. 9 Likes 1 Share

Free the guy na

The old man is still sick, but the evil cabal will not let him rest.



Papa Buhari resign for your good 1 Like

Buhari, rest in the villa, allow Osibanjo to continue with governance and steer the ship of the Nation forward, this back and forth is not good for the country & potential investors

ok

I just the pity the Man. Really wish him well. 1 Like

Baba wey lean bfre, him come extra lean.. I hope say na correct blood dem give am..



Baba, come, I go pray fr yyou.. 1 Like





Click like if he meant ...donation of blood sample



So Baba now has a new blood running in his veins, chai, Baba now has fresh blood to deliver.



Sai Buhari Ok...Click like if he meant ...donation of blood sampleSo Baba now has a new blood running in his veins, chai, Baba now has fresh blood to deliver.Sai Buhari

Ok we have heard

It is well with him

He really looked frail. Wish him good health. But Nigeria really need a smart and 21st century compliant President.

Ehya Jet recovery my oga..

STOCKFISH

Ok following