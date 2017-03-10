₦airaland Forum

President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by searchng4love: 2:10pm
(Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he would need more rest and health tests after coming home from nearly two months of medical leave in Britain during which his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, stamped his authority on economic policy.

Shortly after arriving back from London, the 74-year former general told officials he was feeling "much better" but wanted to rest over the weekend, raising questions about his ability to run Africa's biggest economy and most populous nation.

Osinbajo, a lawyer who is seen as more business-friendly than Buhari, played an active role in driving policy changes in Africa's top oil producer during the president's seven-week absence.

The Nigerian stock market jumped to a one-month high when Buhari returned, but trimmed gains after his comments about his continued ill-health raised fears of policy confusion and a power vacuum.

Dressed in a dark kaftan and Muslim prayer cap, Buhari walked stiffly but unaided from his plane after it landed at an air force base in the northern city of Kaduna.

After greeting a handful of provincial and military officials, he boarded a helicopter to Abuja to address Osinbajo and his top military and security commanders in a brief speech.

"I deliberately came back towards the weekend so that the Vice President will continue and I will continue to rest," Buhari said at the presidential villa. "All I need is to do further follow-ups within some weeks."

He said he was "conscious" of the needs of the economy, mired in its first recession in 25 years due to a collapse in oil revenues, but failed to clarify Osinbajo's role or the extent of his powers now Buhari is back home.

Buhari had formally made him acting president when he left for treatment, but that appointment can only stand when the President is out of the country.

Buhari also did not reveal details of his sickness.

"I couldn't recall when last I had a blood transfusion," he said. About his treatment in London he added: "Blood transfusions, going to the laboratories and so on and forth."

Buhari has travelled to Britain several times to consult doctors since his election two years ago.

Officials have refused to disclose details, saying only that he had undergone routine tests. This fuelled speculation that his health was worse than publicly admitted.


https://www.google.com.ng/amp/uk.mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUKKBN16H16W

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Aburi001: 2:19pm
Welcome Bubu, at least Fayose will not ask for a phone call anymore grin

To those he died for , he has resurrected for so...what next?

To those he traveled for, he is returned home for more arrests and probes.

To them he went for vacation , he is resuming work soon. Perhaps, after the 2nd trip to London.

To them he fell sick for, he is partially healed now

To them he refused to call, Kontinue ranting.....

To the corrupt, your worse nightmare just landed

To the frustrated cabals, your heart attack is boarding

To the haters, I feel sorry for you all, check ur BPs

To the lovers, enjoy life to the FULLEST for life is Good.

The trust is that PMB is a fulfilled man dead or alive. We the young generation should pray we attain his feat, age and achievements in life.

God bless PMB.

God bless Nigeria.

God bless each and everyone of us.

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by searchng4love: 2:19pm
Sarrki lare

This man should just go ahead and take a well deserved rest..

NOTE
You may need a blood transfusion if you have: A severe infection or liver disease that stops your body from properly making blood or some parts of blood. An illness that causes anemia, such as kidney disease or cancer. Medicines or radiation used to treat a medical condition also can cause anemia.
Who needs a blood transfusion? - Blood Transfusion Reactions, Risks ...
www​.medicinenet.com/.../mobileart.asp?...
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Drabeey(m): 2:19pm
I LOVE YOU PMB.

God bless you


NOW HATERS CAN WELL DIE IN .....




drabreey was HERE
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by 9jakohai(m): 2:19pm
Ok

He had a blood transfusion. That is not a good indicator of how sick he is.

Clickbait
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by onosprince(m): 2:20pm
So Buhari is now a vampire that deals wit blood grin

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by sportskid(m): 2:20pm
My God blood transfusion? Na who blood them give am?
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by FakeAccount(m): 2:20pm
"Today Is Friday"... Share this message to 20 people and you will get another Friday in 7 days. It really works. One of my friends ignored this message and he got Saturday in 24 hours. Thank you.

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Kennitrust: 2:20pm
desperate power seeker. is it impossible for a President to resign?

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by ednut1(m): 2:20pm
resign and bcome a hero abeg. but trust our leaders they wont. na mario tins ibi loma kusi.

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Firstcitizen: 2:20pm
ok
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by lonelydora(m): 2:20pm
I just wish Buhari will shun politics and take good care of himself instead of trying to prove to Nigerians that he's 'hale and hearty'.

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by darocha1(m): 2:20pm
Free the guy na
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Pidgin2(f): 2:20pm
The old man is still sick, but the evil cabal will not let him rest.

Papa Buhari resign for your good

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by AngelicBeing: 2:20pm
Buhari, rest in the villa, allow Osibanjo to continue with governance and steer the ship of the Nation forward, this back and forth is not good for the country & potential investors sad
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by illicit(m): 2:20pm
ok
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Nairadays: 2:21pm
I just the pity the Man. Really wish him well.

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by idbami2(m): 2:21pm
Baba wey lean bfre, him come extra lean.. I hope say na correct blood dem give am..

Baba, come, I go pray fr yyou..

Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Keneking: 2:21pm
Ok...

Click like if he meant ...donation of blood sample cheesy cheesy cheesy

So Baba now has a new blood running in his veins, chai, Baba now has fresh blood to deliver.

Sai Buhari shocked shocked shocked
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:21pm
Ok we have heard
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by jossy4joseph(m): 2:22pm
It is well with him
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by LKO(m): 2:22pm
He really looked frail. Wish him good health. But Nigeria really need a smart and 21st century compliant President.
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Moblord(m): 2:22pm
Ehya Jet recovery my oga..
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:22pm
STOCKFISH
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by mescan(m): 2:22pm
Ok following
Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by omogidi234(m): 2:22pm
Anything about Baba must hit front page. May God heal him.

