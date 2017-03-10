₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by searchng4love: 2:10pm
(Reuters) - Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday he would need more rest and health tests after coming home from nearly two months of medical leave in Britain during which his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, stamped his authority on economic policy.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/uk.mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUKKBN16H16W
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Aburi001: 2:19pm
Welcome Bubu, at least Fayose will not ask for a phone call anymore
To those he died for , he has resurrected for so...what next?
To those he traveled for, he is returned home for more arrests and probes.
To them he went for vacation , he is resuming work soon. Perhaps, after the 2nd trip to London.
To them he fell sick for, he is partially healed now
To them he refused to call, Kontinue ranting.....
To the corrupt, your worse nightmare just landed
To the frustrated cabals, your heart attack is boarding
To the haters, I feel sorry for you all, check ur BPs
To the lovers, enjoy life to the FULLEST for life is Good.
The trust is that PMB is a fulfilled man dead or alive. We the young generation should pray we attain his feat, age and achievements in life.
God bless PMB.
God bless Nigeria.
God bless each and everyone of us.
36 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by searchng4love: 2:19pm
Sarrki lare
This man should just go ahead and take a well deserved rest..
NOTE
You may need a blood transfusion if you have: A severe infection or liver disease that stops your body from properly making blood or some parts of blood. An illness that causes anemia, such as kidney disease or cancer. Medicines or radiation used to treat a medical condition also can cause anemia.
Who needs a blood transfusion? - Blood Transfusion Reactions, Risks ...
www.medicinenet.com/.../mobileart.asp?...
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Drabeey(m): 2:19pm
I LOVE YOU PMB.
God bless you
NOW HATERS CAN WELL DIE IN .....
drabreey was HERE
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by 9jakohai(m): 2:19pm
Ok
He had a blood transfusion. That is not a good indicator of how sick he is.
Clickbait
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by onosprince(m): 2:20pm
So Buhari is now a vampire that deals wit blood
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by sportskid(m): 2:20pm
My God blood transfusion? Na who blood them give am?
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by FakeAccount(m): 2:20pm
"Today Is Friday"... Share this message to 20 people and you will get another Friday in 7 days. It really works. One of my friends ignored this message and he got Saturday in 24 hours. Thank you.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Kennitrust: 2:20pm
desperate power seeker. is it impossible for a President to resign?
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by ednut1(m): 2:20pm
resign and bcome a hero abeg. but trust our leaders they wont. na mario tins ibi loma kusi.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Firstcitizen: 2:20pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by lonelydora(m): 2:20pm
I just wish Buhari will shun politics and take good care of himself instead of trying to prove to Nigerians that he's 'hale and hearty'.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by darocha1(m): 2:20pm
Free the guy na
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Pidgin2(f): 2:20pm
The old man is still sick, but the evil cabal will not let him rest.
Papa Buhari resign for your good
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by AngelicBeing: 2:20pm
Buhari, rest in the villa, allow Osibanjo to continue with governance and steer the ship of the Nation forward, this back and forth is not good for the country & potential investors
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by illicit(m): 2:20pm
ok
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Nairadays: 2:21pm
I just the pity the Man. Really wish him well.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by idbami2(m): 2:21pm
Baba wey lean bfre, him come extra lean.. I hope say na correct blood dem give am..
Baba, come, I go pray fr yyou..
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Keneking: 2:21pm
Ok...
Click like if he meant ...donation of blood sample
So Baba now has a new blood running in his veins, chai, Baba now has fresh blood to deliver.
Sai Buhari
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by EzigboNwanma(f): 2:21pm
Ok we have heard
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by jossy4joseph(m): 2:22pm
It is well with him
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by LKO(m): 2:22pm
He really looked frail. Wish him good health. But Nigeria really need a smart and 21st century compliant President.
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by Moblord(m): 2:22pm
Ehya Jet recovery my oga..
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by mescan(m): 2:22pm
Ok following
|Re: President Buhari Had Blood Transfusion In The UK by omogidi234(m): 2:22pm
Anything about Baba must hit front page. May God heal him.
