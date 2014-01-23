₦airaland Forum

E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 2:20pm
Five star music boss and K-Cee Limpopo younger brother Emoney aside been a hard working man is also a young man with a jaw dropping swag.

Emoney who ones boasted that God has blessed him that he can never be poor in this life ever again took to instagram to show off his beautifully decorated sitting room which left many of his followers wowed.

See pictures below...

Source https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdPb6sFVQB/

1 Like

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 2:22pm
I'm so inspired young boss.

Always looking up to you and your likes
and I'm so confident of a bright future.

Dream Chaser.
Young Money Forever.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 2:23pm
Thunder fire poverty......



It is well with me...... God has picked my call and he will definitely pick yours too..... gringringrin

Money must be made!!! Whether the devil like it or not....

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:31pm
This not having money, it is owning money and swimming in affluence. cool

1 Like

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 2:38pm
Emoney do not have money, He own money.

Wow

4 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 3:46pm
shocked shocked cheesy cheesy kiss kiss
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 3:57pm
Emeka onye chukwu goziri..ngozi kona fu!

1 Like

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 3:59pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:25pm
ChrisAirforce1:
Five star music boss and K-Cee Limpopo younger brother Emoney aside been a hard working man is also a young man with a jaw dropping swag.

Emoney who ones boasted that God has blessed him that he can never be poor in this life ever again took to instagram to show off his beautifully decorated sitting room which left many of his followers wowed.


What does he actually do for a living?

9 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 5:27pm
alignacademy:


What does he actually do for a living?
He's a successful business man

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by tintingz(m): 5:33pm
So what should we do?



6 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ralphmi(m): 5:33pm
Money good o
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Seunpaul01(m): 5:34pm
undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided undecided

Let me know the ways he has help improve someone standard. What charity organization does he have. Na to just dey show off.

4 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Gwan2(m): 5:34pm
OP na him open em mouth tell u say na gold b dat Abi anytin wey get dat kind colour ur brain dey interpret am as gold? undecided undecided undecided
.
Na em b say if u enter my room , u go blow whistle give efcc say na inside diamond I dey live.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by dannyvents: 5:34pm
Gworldwide:
Nice

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 5:34pm
nawa ooo
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by YourCoffin: 5:34pm
I bet his poo is flecked with gold like you know who
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by onyeezeigbo: 5:35pm
Life
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by castel428: 5:35pm
wetin be this guy work sef
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:35pm
ChrisAirforce1:
He's a successful business man

Thank you for clarifying.

I had assumed he was some kind of celebrity as I only see him in different "swag" pictures.
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 5:36pm
Recession is just a word...
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 5:36pm
happy for you bro e no easy
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 5:36pm
ChrisAirforce1:
I'm so inspired young boss.

Always looking up to you and your likes
and I'm so confident of a bright future.

Dream Chaser.
Young Money Forever.


Concentrate on your music and don't get distracted by questionable riches.

If you spend half of the time you spend on NL on your music, by now you should have released a successful album. If you don't get something doing with your life, in a few years, you'll be at the backstage packing instruments when your juniors go to perform.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ABUZINZU(m): 5:36pm
Get rich or die trying
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by castel428: 5:37pm
ChrisAirforce1:
He's a successful business man
mind sharing the kind of 'business' he is into

2 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by shadrach77: 5:37pm
E-money is not as rich as he wants people to belive he is. Not even as rich as Jagaban. All this is just show off

Apart from.the so called 5 Star music which has just four artistes in its stable, what else does he do for a living?

embarassed embarassed

5 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Youngtrice(m): 5:37pm
Like if you prefer the Okoyes sitting room.
Share for the Okonkwos

6 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Krak(m): 5:37pm
ChrisAirforce1:
He's a successful business man

You did not answer the question.

2 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 5:37pm
Ego amaka! smiley

Abeg, which work abi na buisness he dey do? undecided

2 Likes

Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 5:38pm
ok
Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Kennyodinye(m): 5:38pm
ChrisAirforce1:
I'm so inspired young boss.

Always looking up to you and your likes
and I'm so confident of a bright future.

Dream Chaser.
Young Money Forever.
Na by to Look Up, No go Hustle get Money

1 Like 1 Share

