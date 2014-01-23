₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,950 members, 3,411,076 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) (18160 Views)
E-Money Shows Off His Simple Phones / E-money Shows Off His Bedroom (Photo) / E-money Shows Off His Three Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)
|E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 2:20pm
Five star music boss and K-Cee Limpopo younger brother Emoney aside been a hard working man is also a young man with a jaw dropping swag.
Emoney who ones boasted that God has blessed him that he can never be poor in this life ever again took to instagram to show off his beautifully decorated sitting room which left many of his followers wowed.
See pictures below...
Source https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdPb6sFVQB/
1 Like
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 2:22pm
I'm so inspired young boss.
Always looking up to you and your likes
and I'm so confident of a bright future.
Dream Chaser.
Young Money Forever.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 2:23pm
Thunder fire poverty......
It is well with me...... God has picked my call and he will definitely pick yours too.....
Money must be made!!! Whether the devil like it or not....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 2:31pm
This not having money, it is owning money and swimming in affluence.
1 Like
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 2:38pm
Emoney do not have money, He own money.
Wow
4 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ennysuccess(m): 3:46pm
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by NegeduGrace(f): 3:57pm
Emeka onye chukwu goziri..ngozi kona fu!
1 Like
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 3:59pm
Lalasticlala thinks otherwise
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:25pm
ChrisAirforce1:
What does he actually do for a living?
9 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ChrisAirforce1(m): 5:27pm
alignacademy:He's a successful business man
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by tintingz(m): 5:33pm
So what should we do?
6 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ralphmi(m): 5:33pm
Money good o
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Seunpaul01(m): 5:34pm
Let me know the ways he has help improve someone standard. What charity organization does he have. Na to just dey show off.
4 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Gwan2(m): 5:34pm
OP na him open em mouth tell u say na gold b dat Abi anytin wey get dat kind colour ur brain dey interpret am as gold?
.
Na em b say if u enter my room , u go blow whistle give efcc say na inside diamond I dey live.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by dannyvents: 5:34pm
Gworldwide:
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Emeskhalifa(m): 5:34pm
nawa ooo
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by YourCoffin: 5:34pm
I bet his poo is flecked with gold like you know who
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by onyeezeigbo: 5:35pm
Life
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by castel428: 5:35pm
wetin be this guy work sef
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:35pm
ChrisAirforce1:
Thank you for clarifying.
I had assumed he was some kind of celebrity as I only see him in different "swag" pictures.
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 5:36pm
Recession is just a word...
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 5:36pm
happy for you bro e no easy
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by OkoYiboz: 5:36pm
ChrisAirforce1:
Concentrate on your music and don't get distracted by questionable riches.
If you spend half of the time you spend on NL on your music, by now you should have released a successful album. If you don't get something doing with your life, in a few years, you'll be at the backstage packing instruments when your juniors go to perform.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by ABUZINZU(m): 5:36pm
Get rich or die trying
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by castel428: 5:37pm
ChrisAirforce1:mind sharing the kind of 'business' he is into
2 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by shadrach77: 5:37pm
E-money is not as rich as he wants people to belive he is. Not even as rich as Jagaban. All this is just show off
Apart from.the so called 5 Star music which has just four artistes in its stable, what else does he do for a living?
5 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Youngtrice(m): 5:37pm
Like if you prefer the Okoyes sitting room.
Share for the Okonkwos
6 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Krak(m): 5:37pm
ChrisAirforce1:
You did not answer the question.
2 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 5:37pm
Ego amaka!
Abeg, which work abi na buisness he dey do?
2 Likes
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 5:38pm
ok
|Re: E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) by Kennyodinye(m): 5:38pm
ChrisAirforce1:Na by to Look Up, No go Hustle get Money
1 Like 1 Share
Denrele Denies Being Charley Boy’s Gay Lover / Maheeda Goes Wet And Nekkked In Her Kitchen (+18 Pictures) / Which Do Guys Prefer Petit Women Or The Curvy Women???
Viewing this topic: Jacksonville, chenzen(m), amtheone(m), thobbie007(m), samm(m), Nicemike2, Thryphosa(m), airex(m), damilareoye(m), kindness111(f), aottravels(m), datemax, erenax, OseIbhadode93, beeboy09(m), Joyoustimmy, Ododoeye0020(m), Aringon(m), 4larhhh(f), Hanibal(m), Eguaikide(m), slimzy91(m), Lovelyboy007, olurotimi(m), isoprano, lumidee4907, feron17(m), eMidas(m), legrande69, inspektor(m), drealtruth(m), junibobo(m), skyp(m), IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m), Bibiangel(f), Thayay(m), ipledge10(m), kopji007(m), BANTADDA, perps24(f), RickyRoSss, quaid(m), kindla(f), kakashi12, Bigframe, Goahead(m), Tallcutie(f), momodub, Nathdoug(m), kenniology(m), Daskeepol(m), leoshouse(m), duchilock, poshest(f), jessy1990(f), xender(m), shaklisco, Sexina851(f), Shigabs(m), Khalifa22, martinsadnan11(m), abdullahI24(m), DAramis, ssphobia(m), walenack(m), okeyjoel89(m), adeadio1, charlesazeh(m), Revolva(m), Ogexchi(f), StPete, olurebiolusegun(m), Chuks10579(m), balancediet(m), Infamous(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), opera4t, olasunkhanmi and 135 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15