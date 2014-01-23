Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / E-Money Shows Swag In His Gold Sitting Room (Photos) (18160 Views)

E-Money Shows Off His Simple Phones / E-money Shows Off His Bedroom (Photo) / E-money Shows Off His Three Kids (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Emoney who ones boasted that God has blessed him that he can never be poor in this life ever again took to instagram to show off his beautifully decorated sitting room which left many of his followers wowed.



See pictures below...



Source Five star music boss and K-Cee Limpopo younger brother Emoney aside been a hard working man is also a young man with a jaw dropping swag.Emoney who ones boasted that God has blessed him that he can never be poor in this life ever again took to instagram to show off his beautifully decorated sitting room which left many of his followers wowed.See pictures below...Source https://www.instagram.com/p/BRdPb6sFVQB/ 1 Like

I'm so inspired young boss.



Always looking up to you and your likes

and I'm so confident of a bright future.



Dream Chaser.

Young Money Forever. 8 Likes 1 Share









It is well with me...... God has picked my call and he will definitely pick yours too.....



Money must be made!!! Whether the devil like it or not.... Thunder fire poverty......It is well with me...... God has picked my call and he will definitely pick yours too.....Money must be made!!! Whether the devil like it or not.... 4 Likes 1 Share

This not having money, it is owning money and swimming in affluence. 1 Like

Emoney do not have money, He own money.



Wow 4 Likes

Emeka onye chukwu goziri..ngozi kona fu! 1 Like

Lalasticlala thinks otherwise

ChrisAirforce1:

Five star music boss and K-Cee Limpopo younger brother Emoney aside been a hard working man is also a young man with a jaw dropping swag.



Emoney who ones boasted that God has blessed him that he can never be poor in this life ever again took to instagram to show off his beautifully decorated sitting room which left many of his followers wowed.





What does he actually do for a living? What does he actually do for a living? 9 Likes

alignacademy:





What does he actually do for a living? He's a successful business man 4 Likes 2 Shares









So what should we do? 6 Likes

Money good o





Let me know the ways he has help improve someone standard. What charity organization does he have. Na to just dey show off. Let me know the ways he has help improve someone standard. What charity organization does he have. Na to just dey show off. 4 Likes

Abi anytin wey get dat kind colour ur brain dey interpret am as gold?

.

Na em b say if u enter my room , u go blow whistle give efcc say na inside diamond I dey live. OP na him open em mouth tell u say na gold b datAbi anytin wey get dat kind colour ur brain dey interpret am as gold?Na em b say if u enter my room , u go blow whistle give efcc say na inside diamond I dey live. 2 Likes 1 Share

Gworldwide:

Nice

nawa ooo

I bet his poo is flecked with gold like you know who

Life

wetin be this guy work sef

ChrisAirforce1:

He's a successful business man

Thank you for clarifying.



I had assumed he was some kind of celebrity as I only see him in different "swag" pictures. Thank you for clarifying.I had assumed he was some kind of celebrity as I only see him in different "swag" pictures.

Recession is just a word...

happy for you bro e no easy

ChrisAirforce1:

I'm so inspired young boss.



Always looking up to you and your likes

and I'm so confident of a bright future.



Dream Chaser.

Young Money Forever.



Concentrate on your music and don't get distracted by questionable riches.



If you spend half of the time you spend on NL on your music, by now you should have released a successful album. If you don't get something doing with your life, in a few years, you'll be at the backstage packing instruments when your juniors go to perform. Concentrate on your music and don't get distracted by questionable riches.If you spend half of the time you spend on NL on your music, by now you should have released a successful album. If you don't get something doing with your life, in a few years, you'll be at the backstage packing instruments when your juniors go to perform. 10 Likes 1 Share

Get rich or die trying

ChrisAirforce1:

He's a successful business man mind sharing the kind of 'business' he is into mind sharing the kind of 'business' he is into 2 Likes





Apart from.the so called 5 Star music which has just four artistes in its stable, what else does he do for a living?



E-money is not as rich as he wants people to belive he is. Not even as rich as Jagaban. All this is just show offApart from.the so called 5 Star music which has just four artistes in its stable, what else does he do for a living? 5 Likes

Like if you prefer the Okoyes sitting room.

Share for the Okonkwos 6 Likes

ChrisAirforce1:

He's a successful business man

You did not answer the question. You did not answer the question. 2 Likes





Abeg, which work abi na buisness he dey do? Ego amaka!Abeg, which work abi na buisness he dey do? 2 Likes

ok