|Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by ThisIsNaijaBlog: 2:23pm
The two pretty actresses, Stephanie Okereke Linus and Juliet Ibrahim both stepped out in this same floral flo ball dress recently.
Who do you think rocked it better?
http://www.thisisnaija.com/2017/03/stephanie-okereke-vs-juliet-ibrahim-who.html?m=1
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Keneking: 2:26pm
1-1
Juliet's pitch is good, but Stephanie's stadium is far better
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by xpmode(m): 2:29pm
The two wore it
7 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by ceenote: 2:29pm
Rubbish
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by dragopipi: 2:29pm
juliet for the men dem
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by xpmode(m): 2:29pm
Keneking:
Why you am almost there
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by CROWNWEALTH019: 2:29pm
TONTO DIKE
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by edoboy33(m): 2:30pm
Juliet Ibrahim is backstardly endowed thou
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Yewandequeen(f): 2:30pm
I can't pick.
They both killed the outfit.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by salamiali23: 2:30pm
Whalahi! This girls finoo. Dan barawo ba kawaii.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by msgoga: 2:30pm
you already know its stephy
5 Likes
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by brightworld2(m): 2:30pm
both
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Taofezzy: 2:30pm
Juliet on point
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by greeky: 2:30pm
all hail queen curvy juliet
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by basty: 2:30pm
What a ma business?
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by donephi(m): 2:31pm
Non of them rocked the dress rather the dress rocked them.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by friendly101: 2:31pm
the two
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by AngelicBeing: 2:31pm
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by DollarAngel(m): 2:32pm
My GrandMa
Meanwhile Rostov's pitch looks like Rooney's hair.
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by kayultimate(m): 2:32pm
Both
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by SuperBlack: 2:32pm
Is that How they are celebrating the return Buhari?
Ayam not Understanding this Post.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by shamecurls(m): 2:32pm
Ramsey Noah a the way!
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by lawalosky: 2:32pm
Ibrahim my crutsh,as for okereke beautiful but her legs more fair than her face,,
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Divay22(f): 2:32pm
Stephy
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Wiseandtrue(f): 2:33pm
Steph abeg but Juliet Ibrahim is prettier
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by princeonx: 2:36pm
Hiaa, ohhhh. U just dey your own ppl dey ask you question.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by BabaOlowo: 2:36pm
Obviously, It is 1-1 goaless Draw!
1 Like
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Kaymaxine(m): 2:36pm
aisha buhari
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by mccoy47(m): 2:36pm
Stephanie overkilled it joor!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by sexymoma(f): 2:37pm
abeg wait!! dem dey borrow pose cloth ni
cos im not understanding.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by marynPearl(f): 2:37pm
Juliet.
|Re: Stephanie Okereke Vs Juliet Ibrahim: Who Rocked It Better? by Perfecter4real(m): 2:38pm
Stephanie Nailed it.
Front page??
Faints!
1 Like 1 Share
