|Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by AdoraAmadi: 2:23pm
Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh wore hers in the stunning photo she shared yesterday to mark International Women's Day.
While Rosaline Meurer flaunted hers when she led Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband’s foundation, Big Church Foundation on a charity visit to LUTH - Lagos University Teaching Hospital.
Rosaline Meurer, Big Church Foundation Ambassador on Mother and Child, led the BCF team on a charity visit to the hospital after the foundation was contacted for support by an NGO that was catering for cancer patient, 2 year old baby Favour. The Foundation is headed by Olakunle Churchill.
Some Nigerians think the rings were bought for the ladies by the same man.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/rosaline-meurer--spotted.html
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by benedictnsi(m): 2:24pm
Hmmmmmm
This Churchill of a guy Sef.... So Tonto get Co-wife since and nobody knew.....
This people news don tire me Sef... Na dem know sha
4 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by Keneking: 2:25pm
1-1
Hers' is white and Tontos' is red.
Amazing coincidence
4 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by ShawttySoFyne(f): 2:25pm
That churchill is a silent killer.
18 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:26pm
Who cares, abegi make una allow us rest, the 2 of you are gold diggers and silly, the guy is banging / shagging both of you as he likes, keep digging and you get stuck in your hole, when you were both eating chicken, drinking wine, doing pre / pro-weddings and showing off in the social media, was l there, nonsense
5 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by Twaci(f): 2:27pm
Or could be from the same designer
1 Like
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by Gflat: 2:27pm
men are smart. playing two beautiful women.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by xpmode(m): 2:27pm
Really ?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 2:27pm
Yoruba demon reloaded
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by msgoga: 2:27pm
this churchill guy like wahala sha
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by ednut1(m): 2:28pm
which film this gal don act self
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:28pm
Churchill is the man!
Click LIKE if you agree
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by dragopipi: 2:28pm
bloggers wan finish tonto marriage
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by nairalandfreak: 2:28pm
Tonto one chance
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:28pm
Fear Gals wey dia names start with T, First it was Tiwa, then Toke now Tonto wink
Then Tboss grin
2 Likes
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by divicoded: 2:29pm
Nobody gives a Bleep
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by greeky: 2:29pm
Hmmm, wetin make I do put now ?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 2:29pm
He would only bleeped and not married tonto,so that he will continue with his pussy census
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by promisechild(m): 2:29pm
What a coincidence
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by msgoga: 2:29pm
i just dey pity tonto
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by nextstep(m): 2:29pm
Things that make you go hmmmm....
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by QueenSuccubus(f): 2:30pm
Pictures ain't clear...
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by Divay22(f): 2:30pm
.
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by unclezuma: 2:31pm
Please, where's the similarity in the rings?
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by winkmart: 2:31pm
RICH MEN EFF THE CLASSIQ CHEEKS
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by profhezekiah: 2:32pm
you people shall wan kill tonto dike
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by mercy38: 2:32pm
domestic violence is real http://www.societyforsafemotherhood.org/blog/?p=373
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by prela(f): 2:32pm
hmmmm.........bad guy ...........soft work
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by GreenMavro: 2:33pm
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:33pm
ednut1:
Is he my man part 1 and 2
Interesting movie!!!
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by Kaymaxine(m): 2:34pm
d guy sef wowo na!!!
if u want to be cheated on,let it be d likes of
john dumelo
chris attoh
RMD
jim iyke
chidi mokeme
alex ekubo(jonnie)
yemi black
obasanjo
|Re: Rosaline Meurer & Tonto Dikeh Wearing Similar Rings (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 2:34pm
winkmart:
What of poor men
