



While Rosaline Meurer flaunted hers when she led Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband’s foundation, Big Church Foundation on a charity visit to LUTH - Lagos University Teaching Hospital.



Rosaline Meurer, Big Church Foundation Ambassador on Mother and Child, led the BCF team on a charity visit to the hospital after the foundation was contacted for support by an NGO that was catering for cancer patient, 2 year old baby Favour. The Foundation is headed by Olakunle Churchill.



Some Nigerians think the rings were bought for the ladies by the same man.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/rosaline-meurer--spotted.html Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh wore hers in the stunning photo she shared yesterday to mark International Women's Day.While Rosaline Meurer flaunted hers when she led Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband’s foundation, Big Church Foundation on a charity visit to LUTH - Lagos University Teaching Hospital.Rosaline Meurer, Big Church Foundation Ambassador on Mother and Child, led the BCF team on a charity visit to the hospital after the foundation was contacted for support by an NGO that was catering for cancer patient, 2 year old baby Favour. The Foundation is headed by Olakunle Churchill.Some Nigerians think the rings were bought for the ladies by the same man.