As shared by Joro Olumofin.











The lady who sent the screenshots says she is a good Christian and a sickle cell patient so having an abortion is out of the question. She also doesn't have money to take care of the baby and wants to know how to make the man own up.



I love this man for his wisdom. Let me see any girl that will comman tell me nonsense... I love this man for his wisdom. Let me see any girl that will comman tell me nonsense... 16 Likes

And besides, I'm impotent, my sperms don't carry power 31 Likes

Lmfao!

All my children are adopted.





Serves the FishBrain right for dating a married Moron_ 22 Likes 1 Share

Baba don claim impotency Baba don claim impotency 2 Likes

What does an impotent man needs a 'campus babe' for? Except his fingers do ejaculate. Let him be man enough. 1 Like

What is "epic" here? This is just a man being irresponsible for running away from the consequence of his action...... 19 Likes 1 Share

Guess "EPIC" now has a new meaning 3 Likes

Good day sir...



*I will continue tomorrow * Good day sir...*I will continue tomorrow * 2 Likes 1 Share

Guess "EPIC" now has a new meaning

Epic display of stupidity from both of them. 19 Likes

Good day sir...



*I will continue tomorrow * pardon? pardon? 1 Like

Very irresponsible of him. While my neighbour is looking for who will get pregnant for him, u are busy denying what came easy for you

Epic display of stupidity from both of them. Gbam. Gbam. 2 Likes

Baby take a look at that guy you've been forming for. Gerarahia mehn! 1 Like

. better check ur other sugar daddies or maybe ur class rep weda na dem responsible

A lot of things women will never understand about men.



A lot of time men claimed women have chicken brain but well I debunk that



How can a married man have unprotected sex?

How can a grow up man not think of the consequences it might cause him and his family?

with all the old and new diseases in town



Majority of this men have father uncountable children that they don't even know are alive..



with no fear of God in their heart, they lure this chicken brain with all sort of things just to sleep with her with no Cd and

you men are saying U dont have fowl

brain? 8 Likes 1 Share

who types 'blocked" before blocking somebody? 1 Like









Blocked! ...just like that? ...just like that? 12 Likes 1 Share

Reverend Justin Welby be like Make this guy no come die for my hand oh!

Na only the girl waka come

Lol 2 Likes

What is "epic" here? This is just a man being irresponsible for running away from the consequence of his action...... God bless you. Every response on this forum is epic. God bless you. Every response on this forum is epic. 1 Like





Congratulations! You played yourself. A good Christian that sleeps with married men. Foolish girl, Holy Spirit has caught up with you na!Congratulations! You played yourself.



..marafucka ..... lol... some men go dey form van dame upanda until dey give gal belle , na den dem go turn puppy dey beg for abortion, cos most of dem get some very mad wives wey get aro cert... if d wife hear pere... na kasala... impotent ...marafucka..... 3 Likes

Shameless man..