Stats: 1,760,950 members, 3,411,076 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant
|The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by bbbabes: 5:11pm
The lady who sent the screenshots says she is a good Christian and a sickle cell patient so having an abortion is out of the question. She also doesn't have money to take care of the baby and wants to know how to make the man own up.
As shared by Joro Olumofin.
http://www.blackberrybabes.com/2017/03/see-response-married-man-gave-side.html
1 Like
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by bbbabes: 5:11pm
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Cutehector(m): 5:13pm
I love this man for his wisdom. Let me see any girl that will comman tell me nonsense...
16 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by adaksbullet(m): 5:14pm
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by GogetterMD(m): 5:15pm
And besides, I'm impotent, my sperms don't carry power
31 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by yinkzzboy: 5:15pm
Mother of savagery
4 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Peacetemi: 5:15pm
Lmfao!
All my children are adopted.
Serves the FishBrain right for dating a married Moron_
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Twaci(f): 5:15pm
Baba don claim impotency
2 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by psucc(m): 5:16pm
What does an impotent man needs a 'campus babe' for? Except his fingers do ejaculate. Let him be man enough.
1 Like
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by soberdrunk(m): 5:16pm
What is "epic" here? This is just a man being irresponsible for running away from the consequence of his action......
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by CaroLyner(f): 5:18pm
Guess "EPIC" now has a new meaning
3 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:19pm
Cutehector:
Good day sir...
*I will continue tomorrow *
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Peacetemi: 5:20pm
CaroLyner:
Epic display of stupidity from both of them.
19 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Cutehector(m): 5:21pm
QueenSuccubus:pardon?
1 Like
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by ironheart(m): 5:23pm
Very irresponsible of him. While my neighbour is looking for who will get pregnant for him, u are busy denying what came easy for you
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by CaroLyner(f): 5:24pm
Peacetemi:Gbam.
2 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by ikp120(m): 5:26pm
Baby take a look at that guy you've been forming for. Gerarahia mehn!
1 Like
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by lefulefu(m): 5:32pm
better check ur other sugar daddies or maybe ur class rep weda na dem responsible .
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Fame333(f): 5:34pm
A lot of things women will never understand about men.
A lot of time men claimed women have chicken brain but well I debunk that
How can a married man have unprotected sex?
How can a grow up man not think of the consequences it might cause him and his family?
with all the old and new diseases in town
Majority of this men have father uncountable children that they don't even know are alive..
with no fear of God in their heart, they lure this chicken brain with all sort of things just to sleep with her with no Cd and
you men are saying U dont have fowl
brain?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:41pm
Epic
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by dreamwords: 5:46pm
;
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Justeenaleo(f): 5:46pm
who types 'blocked" before blocking somebody?
1 Like
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by unclezuma: 6:26pm
Blocked! ...just like that?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by Teedawg(m): 6:27pm
Reverend Justin Welby be like Make this guy no come die for my hand oh!
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by emeijeh(m): 6:27pm
Na only the girl waka come
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by DCMIX(m): 6:27pm
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by BUTCHCASSIDY: 6:28pm
soberdrunk:God bless you. Every response on this forum is epic.
1 Like
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by naijaboiy: 6:28pm
A good Christian that sleeps with married men. Foolish girl, Holy Spirit has caught up with you na!
Congratulations! You played yourself.
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by teamsynergy: 6:29pm
lol... some men go dey form van dame upanda until dey give gal belle , na den dem go turn puppy dey beg for abortion, cos most of dem get some very mad wives wey get aro cert... if d wife hear pere... na kasala... impotent .
..marafucka .....
3 Likes
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by last35: 6:29pm
Shameless man..
|Re: The Response A Married Man Gave A Side-chick After She Claimed She Was Pregnant by johnstar(m): 6:29pm
K
