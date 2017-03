Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) (3477 Views)

Dogara Has Declared War Against Buhari, Party, Says Pro-gbajabiamila Group / 6-year-old Girl Donates ₦5,437.50 To IDP Camp. Hugged By Zahra Buhari (photos) / See The Job Borno State Governor Appointed 5 People To Carry Out(Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last Sunday rekindled the hope of people Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos through another phase of his grassroots support programme.



Constituents had gathered for yet another meetingt of interest groups in the constituency, to chart a way forward for the sporting city when their representative in the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila hinted, "today is a great day because I know some will leave this place to become happier than they were before attending this meeting".



The House Leader's statement drew the attention of participants to the sound of car engines oozing from the open court of Surulere Local Government headquarters, venue of the meeting.



After deliberations between traders, representatives of community development associations, Igbo/Hausa groups and politicians from the nine wards in the constituency, a raffle draw was conducted among 30 nominees drawn from the interest groups and after five rounds of draw, five constituents emerged winners of brand new cars.



Gbenga Bamgbade won a brand new Toyota Hilux van, Ganiat Thompson, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Shola Dakata, Omolayo Oladele won brand new Kia Rio car each.



Gbajabiamila in his message assured the people of Surulere of lots of support and empowerment programmes in 2017.



"I understand the challenges we are all going through as a country but we are working seriously to ensure that we get out of recession. It's a matter of time. We have done a lot and after this meeting I will be commissioning solar street lights we have installed at Rabiatu Thompson in Shitta, Olufemi Street, Mabo street and Iponri Housing Estate"



One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim who was physically overwhelmed with joy expressed his appreciation to God for the turn around in his life.



"I left home this afternoon without knowing my status will change before the end of today. I thank God for using Hon Femi to assist me. My people are advising me to register this car with UBER and make money from using it for commercial transport. I know God will tell me what to do", he said







Source: GBAJABIAMILA'S CAR RAFFLE DRAW EXCITES SURULERE CONSTITUENTSThe Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last Sunday rekindled the hope of people Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos through another phase of his grassroots support programme.Constituents had gathered for yet another meetingt of interest groups in the constituency, to chart a way forward for the sporting city when their representative in the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila hinted, "today is a great day because I know some will leave this place to become happier than they were before attending this meeting".The House Leader's statement drew the attention of participants to the sound of car engines oozing from the open court of Surulere Local Government headquarters, venue of the meeting.After deliberations between traders, representatives of community development associations, Igbo/Hausa groups and politicians from the nine wards in the constituency, a raffle draw was conducted among 30 nominees drawn from the interest groups and after five rounds of draw, five constituents emerged winners of brand new cars.Gbenga Bamgbade won a brand new Toyota Hilux van, Ganiat Thompson, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Shola Dakata, Omolayo Oladele won brand new Kia Rio car each.Gbajabiamila in his message assured the people of Surulere of lots of support and empowerment programmes in 2017."I understand the challenges we are all going through as a country but we are working seriously to ensure that we get out of recession. It's a matter of time. We have done a lot and after this meeting I will be commissioning solar street lights we have installed at Rabiatu Thompson in Shitta, Olufemi Street, Mabo street and Iponri Housing Estate"One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim who was physically overwhelmed with joy expressed his appreciation to God for the turn around in his life."I left home this afternoon without knowing my status will change before the end of today. I thank God for using Hon Femi to assist me. My people are advising me to register this car with UBER and make money from using it for commercial transport. I know God will tell me what to do", he saidSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/gbajabiamila-car-raffle-draw-excites.html?m=1

jonhemma11:

More more more

See cars unlike 1999 model Dino gave his aid. 2 Likes

sorry have u ever given somebody a BICYCLE CHAIN B4

tank you

I wonder if dat big belle man won too.

His tommy is a car part an airbag

If our leaders can continue with such feat then Nigeria wud be a better place for all to live

But all the same I truly and strongly believe we are getting there







I just want to take this opportunity and send my shout out to my London friend who just came back this morning... 1 Like

God bless you Sir

Nice one.

booked

Place Politicians on #50k minimum wage and see the Nigeria Economy growing faster with a speed of light

Lottery?

I saw Igbo and Hausa somewhere in this post, but when I checked the name of the winners, I calmed down



Thank God it's Friday sha. Lemme go and say good evening to sai Baba 1 Like

Of course the cars are products of stolen public funds. Continue Looting OGA raffle draw

muykem:

See cars unlike 1999 model Dino gave his aid. 1992 1992

good move

Oga,wer is mi own nah

Iga,wer is mi own nah ,

i think he is trying.He his presently installing solar street lights 1 Like

he is generous. of recent the Senate and the reps are actively helping Nigerians. they are making good policies and thier philanthropic supports are comendable. if this continue I see a better country in the nearest future.



May God Bless him.

Nice gesture.

Wahta u typinq dhaffs...?

muykem:

See cars unlike 1999 model Dino gave his aid.

Wickedness Wickedness

Ok. He tried

muykem:

See cars unlike 1999 model Dino gave his aid. Dino donated 1993 Honda accord. Not 1999 Dino donated 1993 Honda accord. Not 1999

Good. So he has this much money? His fortune

Him Try

Spartan117 the best of the best was here

jonhemma11:

GBAJABIAMILA'S CAR RAFFLE DRAW EXCITES SURULERE CONSTITUENTS



The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last Sunday rekindled the hope of people Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos through another phase of his grassroots support programme.



Constituents had gathered for yet another meetingt of interest groups in the constituency, to chart a way forward for the sporting city when their representative in the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila hinted, "today is a great day because I know some will leave this place to become happier than they were before attending this meeting".



The House Leader's statement drew the attention of participants to the sound of car engines oozing from the open court of Surulere Local Government headquarters, venue of the meeting.



After deliberations between traders, representatives of community development associations, Igbo/Hausa groups and politicians from the nine wards in the constituency, a raffle draw was conducted among 30 nominees drawn from the interest groups and after five rounds of draw, five constituents emerged winners of brand new cars.



Gbenga Bamgbade won a brand new Toyota Hilux van, Ganiat Thompson, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Shola Dakata, Omolayo Oladele won brand new Kia Rio car each.



Gbajabiamila in his message assured the people of Surulere of lots of support and empowerment programmes in 2017.



"I understand the challenges we are all going through as a country but we are working seriously to ensure that we get out of recession. It's a matter of time. We have done a lot and after this meeting I will be commissioning solar street lights we have installed at Rabiatu Thompson in Shitta, Olufemi Street, Mabo street and Iponri Housing Estate"



One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim who was physically overwhelmed with joy expressed his appreciation to God for the turn around in his life.



"I left home this afternoon without knowing my status will change before the end of today. I thank God for using Hon Femi to assist me. My people are advising me to register this car with UBER and make money from using it for commercial transport. I know God will tell me what to do", he said







Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/gbajabiamila-car-raffle-draw-excites.html?m=1

I appreciate the heart that gives, but giving out cars in this manner is a misplaced priority to me.

There are hundreds of hungry unemployed graduates and artisans who need some help or capital to start a business. The amount spent on these 5 cars could have been better used to alleviate poverty from the lives of hundreds of people, instead of giving cars to people who many not even need them or be able to maintain them.

Misplaced priorities and playing to the gallery! I appreciate the heart that gives, but giving out cars in this manner is a misplaced priority to me.There are hundreds of hungry unemployed graduates and artisans who need some help or capital to start a business. The amount spent on these 5 cars could have been better used to alleviate poverty from the lives of hundreds of people, instead of giving cars to people who many not even need them or be able to maintain them.Misplaced priorities and playing to the gallery!

KK