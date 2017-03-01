



The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last Sunday rekindled the hope of people Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos through another phase of his grassroots support programme.



Constituents had gathered for yet another meetingt of interest groups in the constituency, to chart a way forward for the sporting city when their representative in the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila hinted, "today is a great day because I know some will leave this place to become happier than they were before attending this meeting".



The House Leader's statement drew the attention of participants to the sound of car engines oozing from the open court of Surulere Local Government headquarters, venue of the meeting.



After deliberations between traders, representatives of community development associations, Igbo/Hausa groups and politicians from the nine wards in the constituency, a raffle draw was conducted among 30 nominees drawn from the interest groups and after five rounds of draw, five constituents emerged winners of brand new cars.



Gbenga Bamgbade won a brand new Toyota Hilux van, Ganiat Thompson, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Shola Dakata, Omolayo Oladele won brand new Kia Rio car each.



Gbajabiamila in his message assured the people of Surulere of lots of support and empowerment programmes in 2017.



"I understand the challenges we are all going through as a country but we are working seriously to ensure that we get out of recession. It's a matter of time. We have done a lot and after this meeting I will be commissioning solar street lights we have installed at Rabiatu Thompson in Shitta, Olufemi Street, Mabo street and Iponri Housing Estate"



One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim who was physically overwhelmed with joy expressed his appreciation to God for the turn around in his life.



"I left home this afternoon without knowing my status will change before the end of today. I thank God for using Hon Femi to assist me. My people are advising me to register this car with UBER and make money from using it for commercial transport. I know God will tell me what to do", he said







Source: GBAJABIAMILA'S CAR RAFFLE DRAW EXCITES SURULERE CONSTITUENTSThe Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last Sunday rekindled the hope of people Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos through another phase of his grassroots support programme.Constituents had gathered for yet another meetingt of interest groups in the constituency, to chart a way forward for the sporting city when their representative in the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila hinted, "today is a great day because I know some will leave this place to become happier than they were before attending this meeting".The House Leader's statement drew the attention of participants to the sound of car engines oozing from the open court of Surulere Local Government headquarters, venue of the meeting.After deliberations between traders, representatives of community development associations, Igbo/Hausa groups and politicians from the nine wards in the constituency, a raffle draw was conducted among 30 nominees drawn from the interest groups and after five rounds of draw, five constituents emerged winners of brand new cars.Gbenga Bamgbade won a brand new Toyota Hilux van, Ganiat Thompson, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Shola Dakata, Omolayo Oladele won brand new Kia Rio car each.Gbajabiamila in his message assured the people of Surulere of lots of support and empowerment programmes in 2017."I understand the challenges we are all going through as a country but we are working seriously to ensure that we get out of recession. It's a matter of time. We have done a lot and after this meeting I will be commissioning solar street lights we have installed at Rabiatu Thompson in Shitta, Olufemi Street, Mabo street and Iponri Housing Estate"One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim who was physically overwhelmed with joy expressed his appreciation to God for the turn around in his life."I left home this afternoon without knowing my status will change before the end of today. I thank God for using Hon Femi to assist me. My people are advising me to register this car with UBER and make money from using it for commercial transport. I know God will tell me what to do", he saidSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/gbajabiamila-car-raffle-draw-excites.html?m=1