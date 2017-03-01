₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,760,950 members, 3,411,076 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 06:57 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) (3477 Views)
Dogara Has Declared War Against Buhari, Party, Says Pro-gbajabiamila Group / 6-year-old Girl Donates ₦5,437.50 To IDP Camp. Hugged By Zahra Buhari (photos) / See The Job Borno State Governor Appointed 5 People To Carry Out(Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by jonhemma11: 5:13pm
GBAJABIAMILA'S CAR RAFFLE DRAW EXCITES SURULERE CONSTITUENTS
The Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila last Sunday rekindled the hope of people Surulere 1 federal constituency, Lagos through another phase of his grassroots support programme.
Constituents had gathered for yet another meetingt of interest groups in the constituency, to chart a way forward for the sporting city when their representative in the National Assembly, Femi Gbajabiamila hinted, "today is a great day because I know some will leave this place to become happier than they were before attending this meeting".
The House Leader's statement drew the attention of participants to the sound of car engines oozing from the open court of Surulere Local Government headquarters, venue of the meeting.
After deliberations between traders, representatives of community development associations, Igbo/Hausa groups and politicians from the nine wards in the constituency, a raffle draw was conducted among 30 nominees drawn from the interest groups and after five rounds of draw, five constituents emerged winners of brand new cars.
Gbenga Bamgbade won a brand new Toyota Hilux van, Ganiat Thompson, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, Shola Dakata, Omolayo Oladele won brand new Kia Rio car each.
Gbajabiamila in his message assured the people of Surulere of lots of support and empowerment programmes in 2017.
"I understand the challenges we are all going through as a country but we are working seriously to ensure that we get out of recession. It's a matter of time. We have done a lot and after this meeting I will be commissioning solar street lights we have installed at Rabiatu Thompson in Shitta, Olufemi Street, Mabo street and Iponri Housing Estate"
One of the beneficiaries, Abdulrahman Abdulkarim who was physically overwhelmed with joy expressed his appreciation to God for the turn around in his life.
"I left home this afternoon without knowing my status will change before the end of today. I thank God for using Hon Femi to assist me. My people are advising me to register this car with UBER and make money from using it for commercial transport. I know God will tell me what to do", he said
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/gbajabiamila-car-raffle-draw-excites.html?m=1
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by jonhemma11: 5:13pm
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by jonhemma11: 5:14pm
jonhemma11:more
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by muykem: 5:26pm
See cars unlike 1999 model Dino gave his aid.
2 Likes
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 5:34pm
sorry have u ever given somebody a BICYCLE CHAIN B4
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by chinatg: 6:37pm
tank you
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by emeijeh(m): 6:37pm
I wonder if dat big belle man won too.
His tommy is
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Dannieln1(m): 6:38pm
If our leaders can continue with such feat then Nigeria wud be a better place for all to live
But all the same I truly and strongly believe we are getting there
I just want to take this opportunity and send my shout out to my London friend who just came back this morning...
1 Like
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by DollarAngel(m): 6:38pm
God bless you Sir
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by naijaboiy: 6:38pm
Nice one.
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by SexyNairalander: 6:39pm
booked
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Aburi001: 6:39pm
Place Politicians on #50k minimum wage and see the Nigeria Economy growing faster with a speed of light
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by ndubisik(m): 6:40pm
Lottery?
I saw Igbo and Hausa somewhere in this post, but when I checked the name of the winners, I calmed down
Thank God it's Friday sha. Lemme go and say good evening to sai Baba
1 Like
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by TinaAnita(f): 6:40pm
Of course the cars are products of stolen public funds. Continue Looting OGA raffle draw
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by emeijeh(m): 6:41pm
muykem:1992
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by youngberry001(m): 6:41pm
good move
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Dhaffs(m): 6:42pm
Oga,wer is mi own nah
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Dhaffs(m): 6:43pm
Iga,wer is mi own nah ,
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by obafemee80(m): 6:43pm
i think he is trying.He his presently installing solar street lights
1 Like
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by DrDeji20: 6:43pm
he is generous. of recent the Senate and the reps are actively helping Nigerians. they are making good policies and thier philanthropic supports are comendable. if this continue I see a better country in the nearest future.
May God Bless him.
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by unitysheart(m): 6:43pm
Nice gesture.
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Dhaffs(m): 6:43pm
Wahta u typinq dhaffs...?
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by sabama007(f): 6:44pm
muykem:
Wickedness
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by ken55: 6:44pm
Ok. He tried
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Bullet01: 6:45pm
muykem:Dino donated 1993 Honda accord. Not 1999
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by Tazdroid(m): 6:45pm
Good. So he has this much money? His fortune
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by daniel509: 6:45pm
Him Try
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by spartan117(m): 6:46pm
Spartan117 the best of the best was here
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by mikeapollo: 6:46pm
jonhemma11:
I appreciate the heart that gives, but giving out cars in this manner is a misplaced priority to me.
There are hundreds of hungry unemployed graduates and artisans who need some help or capital to start a business. The amount spent on these 5 cars could have been better used to alleviate poverty from the lives of hundreds of people, instead of giving cars to people who many not even need them or be able to maintain them.
Misplaced priorities and playing to the gallery!
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by johntaiwo123(m): 6:48pm
KK
|Re: Gbajabiamila Donates 5 Cars To 5 People In Surulere (pics) by olaskul(m): 6:48pm
They are all his political friends, I know of the gbenga gbengade
Fg Sends Bomb Fragments To Us, Uk Labs / Group Declares ‘War’ Against Nigeria As MEND Plans Massive Bombings / Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, Today’s Termination Good Faith
Viewing this topic: unclezuma, Adebowale89(m), biodunpro(m), tolulope2021(m), Boyoorisha, mikenwafor, harshemeyou, tunveskiy2(m), alinho60(m), IjeBos(m), LaEvilIMiss(f), Aldebaran(m), amdoyin82(m), sino(m), shyenar999, sutst, iseyinoro(m), walesy4real(m), teamsynergy, itiswellandwell, sunnymighty(m), olaolulazio(m), BankManager(m), qoudous(m), ultimategos(m), tolufase(m), yolas(m), Smartsyn(m), whoisuche, cbrass(m), Jilo83(m), FbiSegun(m), Lucasbalo(m), ayamLekan(m), ORACLE1975(m), edaolaropin, olurotimi(m), smartolala, dotcomnamename, BabaO2, micore(m), mammanbawa, NovusHomo(m), sweetkev(m), obembet(m), tooth4tooth, happydude, iamforChrist, MummyE(f), able20(m), Sulucainan, Collins87, phemmiebabs(m), seek4usman, Ivoryd1, Yahzeelv(m), EACBLAZE, olaarie(m), critic007(m), LOGDAN(m) and 131 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17