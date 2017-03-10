Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) (1191 Views)

Why I Got Disqualified From Big Brother Naija - Kemen (video)



Kemen has come out to tell his own side to the story about what went down that led to his disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house after he was accused of molesting a fellow housemate sexually. Watch the video below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLI37fzaoak



That woman interviewing, she no get class . See how she sit down like she Dey discuss with her gateman wey she want interview for job. 5 Likes





2ndly





You are now a been (action word) example





delishpot:

That woman interviewing, she no get class . See how she sit down like she Dey discuss with her gateman wey she want interview for job. I thought i was the oly one that noticed. She thinks she's in her sitting room. She also smirks of rudeness. I thought i was the oly one that noticed. She thinks she's in her sitting room. She also smirks of rudeness.

Lmao Lmao

Now that this has happened what next for his future?



BBN should have disqualified this guy privately or do a proper investigation before taking actions.



Well anything to sell the show I guess.

Next time, Dont allow anything to control you. You have the power to control everything including your. ....

That woman interviewing, she no get class . See how she sit down like she Dey discuss with her gateman wey she want interview for job. na so her life be oooo ,anyhow person , i dey follow her for instagram

baba just move on already

deep down, God knows I pity this guy

Just look at the way she's sitting .



