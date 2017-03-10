₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by ovokooo: 5:53pm
Why I Got Disqualified From Big Brother Naija - Kemen (video)
Kemen has come out to tell his own side to the story about what went down that led to his disqualification from the Big Brother Naija house after he was accused of molesting a fellow housemate sexually. Watch the video below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLI37fzaoak
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/kemen-bbnaija-tells-side-story-video/
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by delishpot: 5:56pm
That woman interviewing, she no get class . See how she sit down like she Dey discuss with her gateman wey she want interview for job.
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by benedictnsi(m): 5:59pm
Reasons or no reason.... You have been Disqualified...
2ndly
You are now a been (action word) example
Girl : you want to kemen me abi E no go work for you
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 5:59pm
delishpot:I thought i was the oly one that noticed. She thinks she's in her sitting room. She also smirks of rudeness.
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Zita55(f): 5:59pm
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by delishpot: 6:00pm
Afam4eva:Na yeye Dey worry her.
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by naijaboiy: 6:52pm
Now that this has happened what next for his future?
BBN should have disqualified this guy privately or do a proper investigation before taking actions.
Well anything to sell the show I guess.
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by spartan117(m): 6:52pm
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Dhaffs(m): 6:53pm
As d mata dey hot,wel am nt ......
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by starwar(m): 6:53pm
So make I waste data wey no reach before abi?
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by librangyps(f): 6:53pm
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by pweshboi(m): 6:53pm
Oh lawd!!!!!!!!!! KEMEN again?
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by ekems2017(f): 6:54pm
Next time, Dont allow anything to control you. You have the power to control everything including your. ....
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by CuteJude: 6:54pm
delishpot:na so her life be oooo ,anyhow person , i dey follow her for instagram
ekems2017:see ur mouth like control, na so u dey control urself , linus
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by teamsynergy: 6:54pm
baba just move on already
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Deapexboy(m): 6:54pm
For ur mind u book space oo
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Mustiboy(m): 6:54pm
deep down, God knows I pity this guy
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by harriet412(f): 6:55pm
Just look at the way she's sitting .
Big lip guy tho'.
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Ronaldinnioh(f): 6:56pm
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by MrIcredible: 6:56pm
|Re: Kemen's Interview With Azuka Ogujiuba Of Media Room Hub (Video) by Goldenheart(m): 6:57pm
