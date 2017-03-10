₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,048 members, 3,411,308 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos (4887 Views)
Aisha And President Buhari Hug As Buhari Returns From UK (Pic) / Fayose’s Victory: Gunshots, Wild Jubilation In Ekiti / Buhari Advises Against Wild Jubilation (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:14pm
There was jubilation throughout parts of the state late this morning as news of President Buhari’s return was received. Residents trooped out to the streets to celebrate especially in the capital city.
Jubilant crowds thronged Ramat House, residence of Gov. Abubakar to felicitate with Mr. President. Receiving the crowd, Gov. Abubakar thanked them for their prayers and goodwill towards the President. He promised to intimate Mr. President of the enormous support shown by the people of the state.
The governor also expressed his happiness about the return of the President. He also prayed Allah Almighty grant him the strength to continue steering the affairs of the nation. He reiterated that the APC is a united party working to alleviate the sufferings of the common man, and bring the dividends of democracy to the people.
Shamsuddeen Lukman Abubakar
SA Communications to His Excellency the Governor of Bauchi State
10/03/2017
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/wild-jubilation-erupts-in-bauchi-as.html
1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:14pm
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 6:15pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by GameGod(m): 6:34pm
The love that we have for "Sai baba" is unlimited . Terrorist kanu will die in jail
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by ogazi007(m): 6:34pm
The people that wish him dead only succeeded in making him more popular.
5 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by omenkaLives: 6:37pm
Our great President isn't out of the woods yet. The timing of all this fanfare is out of place. Baba needs more time to recuperate.
God grant him good health, I pray.
8 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by zionmade2: 7:11pm
An average hausa man is celebrating because they prefer to die dan to see a southerner holding power. If u ask my oshodi celle bus stop educated brodas, they will tell u dat south west is d lost zone of the north
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by Suntzung: 9:12pm
ogazi007 epost=54463981:Baba is the most trusted leader in Nigeria 2day
Baba is 4 th masses and not 4 th corrupt elites
Ride on super baba and dissantle the PDP cartel and the evil zion IPOB bankers global mafia! that holds the economy and trying to criple ur govt, shake the CBN and get good result
4 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by Oladimejyy(m): 9:38pm
:os
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by madridguy(m): 9:38pm
No man alive can withstand Sai Baba.
2 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by nkwuocha: 9:38pm
Buhari wey na big batteries dey control am now??Oyibo put batteries inside him belle .Remote ya Di n'aka Ndi ocha n'obodo oyibo!!!
Cc
My mother in law
2 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by teamsynergy: 9:38pm
I just dey laugh here...watz d essence of d jubilation..... damn
we need a mental overhaul
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by etcme: 9:38pm
Misplaced priority. I keep saying it, you guys want to send this man to his grave by not advicing him to resign. Buhari is not fit healthwise for that seat.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by Negotiate: 9:38pm
nice
1 Like
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by 14teenK(m): 9:39pm
Awon brain washed pups
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by chinex276(m): 9:39pm
the "NOT"
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by ibnidris(m): 9:40pm
In return pain ipob.....
1 Like
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by eightsin(m): 9:40pm
These amajiris sef. Lol
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by Lighthouseman: 9:40pm
all I see is an amalgam of zombies
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by jid72: 9:40pm
sai baba..I wish u long life and good health.
1 Like
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by jamex93(m): 9:41pm
smh
at d end of d day dem go pay dem 1k each
stupidity
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by nkwuocha: 9:42pm
Okwanu battery TIGER di zi N'afo BABA!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by digoster(m): 9:42pm
I see nothing but deluded Zombies
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by Abdhul(m): 9:43pm
The innocent ones are happy the guilty ones are scared 'daura THE RIPPER!' corruption slayer insha ALLAH WEE WILL GET THERE. . . wailers OVER TO YOU
2 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by fr3do(m): 9:43pm
I didn't see Buhari in any of the pictures.
Do they think we are playing here?
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by davss02(m): 9:49pm
retards
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by yinkslinks(m): 9:50pm
Why is only the north celebrating dis man's return?
ChangeIsCostant:
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by fendorf(m): 9:51pm
Cool
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by femolii: 9:51pm
IPOB OSU SELF
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by castrokins(m): 9:52pm
Sir, How's This About Kanu?
GameGod:
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by Fineman87: 9:53pm
GameGod:
See your life. Northerners are jubilation because they want to control the future of your children and descendants. That is not your problen. The igbos and Nnamdi kanu are your problem. Mtscheww. I cannot fathom the stupidity of some people. I don't understand why a whole tribe will harbour such hatred for another tribe due to inferiority. God help the South.
2 Likes
|Re: Wild Jubilation Erupts In Bauchi As President Buhari Returns. See Photos by NeutralJUDGE(m): 9:54pm
GameGod:all your comments today were about kanu,,y
We Have Evidence To Nail Borishade, Fani-kayode, Says Efcc. / Judiciary Please What Is This / Scottish Militant Group Contacts Mend For Aid
Viewing this topic: Ololanla, Dottune(m), DrSuleiman100, jamex93(m), bilulu(m), isholaraheem, Herbertspencer(m), Anasko(m), MRWINSOME, Kahy1, FriendlyDeji, jengrej(m), seamony, donestk(m), Mustafa11, nolly121, ch91, osazsky(m), clems88(m), Shedybliss98(m), rafabenitez, Twallace, becq87, amaa4real, Gods300men, PMBfirstson(m), Reign4560(m), shidof(m), KLWL(m), ABOKI9ja, desmondokonkwo, ijobaooorun(m), musa1010, CaaseStudy, ogogo24(m), etcme, FTBOY, folaschool, bleedo44, Gfrey6(m), wickyyolo and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20