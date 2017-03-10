₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by tyokunbo(m): 6:25pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/03/10/army-recovers-weapons-from-fleeing-boko-haram-rebels-on-nigeriacameroon-border/
NIGERIA AND CAMEROONIAN TROOPS CONDUCT JOINT CLEARANCE OPERATION
In order to clear fleeing Boko Haram terrorists hibernating within remote and border areas, Nigerian and Cameroonian troops have carried out another joint operation to weed out Boko Haram terrorists along Nigeria and Cameroon border.
The two days joint operation which was led by Col Dourai and Lt Col Mohaman of the Cameroonian Defence Forces had troops drawn from the Cameroon’s Battalion Rapid Intervention (BRI) and 151 Task Force Battalion of 21 Brigade, Nigerian Army.
During the operation which ended yesterday Tuesday, troops of the two countries cleared Siyara, Kote, Sigawa and proceeded to Bulabundibe towns. Other areas cleared include AdeleKe, Tchatike and Lamukura villages.
While conducting the operation the troops came in contact with Boko Haram terrorists and neutralized many of them, apprehended 2 others, while many other terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.
The Troops further recovered an unserviceable Toyota Canter, 7 Dane Guns and 5 Boko Haram terrorists flags, 4 vehicle tyres, 2 Motorcycles and vehicle spare parts.
While Addressing the Joint troops, at the conclusion of the clearance operation, the team leader, Col Dourai, stated that the operation was carried out to secure both countries’ borders from the menace of the Boko Haram terrorists. He further commended the Nigeria Army and the conduct of the troops.
Thank you for your kind cooperation.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by swazpedro(m): 6:32pm
husseins
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by slimthugchimee(f): 9:40pm
this looks like hunters
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by NE555: 9:40pm
Na wa oooooo
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by Oladimejyy(m): 9:40pm
S
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by HonabFaj(m): 9:40pm
Good Job
God Bless and Protect our Gallant troops
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by coliobabs(m): 9:40pm
Na wa o
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by banana4nana(m): 9:40pm
See them..... Useless people.
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by hardehbayor112(m): 9:41pm
No be beans to be on front page
The guy below me have somethinq to say
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by Igboboy59(m): 9:41pm
well done troops
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by fhelihx: 9:41pm
Nice one from our gallant soldiers!!
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by Repairnigeria(m): 9:41pm
Great one
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by tyle: 9:42pm
So old man follow for this matter.
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by African101(m): 9:42pm
End of the road
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by Masquerade7: 9:42pm
They don't look like boko boys to me
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by frozenjim: 9:44pm
Just look at dem
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by figure007: 9:47pm
The issue I have with our soldiers is why bring them to prison or to show us.... When you see them just kill them straight off ...why waste time... They are animals that shouldn't be seen....idiots
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by worksmart(m): 9:50pm
OP you now referring to mindless hired terrorists BH as rebels?
OP change that word in your title to "terrorists ", I as am sure most other Nigerians find your referring to them as "rebels" highly offensive.
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by dacovajnr: 9:55pm
These are hunters now
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by emmayodata(m): 9:59pm
they don't look BH to me
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by watered(m): 10:01pm
This is what you call clearance operation. No wahala, just thank your stars I had my favourite meal tonight
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by beckNcall(f): 10:02pm
Please change the title
Boko haram are not rebels but terrorists
They are not rebels
lalasticlala
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by Nnwannsukka(m): 10:04pm
I thought this fuckers were been well feed.
The look like raped lizard to me.
Gun them down immediately and stop wasting our money in feeding them
|Re: Soldiers Recover Weapons From Boko Haram Rebels On Nigeria/Cameroon Border (pix) by beckNcall(f): 10:05pm
these unlucky fools are of the lower food chain
see how wretched they look
title still hasn't being changed?
These Pictures Of Ikeja After Few Hours Of Rain Today Will Shock You / Bulk Sms ( Spamming) / Make Money Simple And Fast.you Will Not Believe It.
