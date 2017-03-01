₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by ebosie11(f): 7:10pm
From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Zuma Times,a baby was found discarded in the city of Kalgo,Kebbi state by unknown people.Police are currently doing investigations to unravel the person who carried out the wicked act.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/baby-found-dumped-in-kalgokebbi-by.html?m=1
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by swazpedro(m): 7:12pm
wicked world
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by Blakjewelry(m): 7:13pm
I think we are gradually loosing our humanity
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:13pm
hmmm.. really?
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by benedictnsi(m): 7:14pm
This is extremely inhumane
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by etcme: 9:43pm
To think of it, this is somebody's s.perm and anothers 9 months in pains. Lord have mercy
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by tosyne2much(m): 9:43pm
Just when I'm looking for a child, seen what some people are doing with babies.. SMJ
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by brunofarad(m): 9:44pm
Wickedness
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by watered(m): 9:44pm
A woman did this. Happy international Women's day.
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:44pm
Dis wrong sompeople are just wicked.
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:44pm
Ashawo nor be work, Stop killing innocent baby. pad ur holes
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by Pabloosas(m): 9:44pm
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by kennygee(f): 9:45pm
The child died, probably due to suffocation in the nylon bag.
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by Sijo01(f): 9:45pm
Just look at how big and healthy the baby look.
May God have mercy on the mother.
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by chinex276(m): 9:46pm
its one Afonja DAT did this I am very sure.
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by Teedawg(m): 9:47pm
wait so Nigeria now has acting president and resting president ??
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by frozenjim: 9:48pm
Wait o
Na the baby dy inside nylon
Nawa o
If dem no wan born
Y dem come dy do without protection na
They just throw away this baby ...wicked world indeed
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by pellswizz: 9:48pm
Ehhya!!! see fine boy!... E pain me shaaa
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by fredoooooo: 9:49pm
Holy Moses
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by dayleke(m): 9:49pm
O ma se o,
Eni lori ko ni fila...
Eni ni fila, ko Lori...
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by Hardewhale19(m): 9:49pm
Wicked
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by stoic6ix: 9:49pm
This is just terrible...
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by slurryeye: 9:50pm
When you thought you have seen it all in Nigeria
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by cerowo(f): 9:50pm
So disheartening
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by jonaifame22(f): 9:51pm
Aided in doin abortion before, I dnt knw wat to say, dnt wanna be an hypocrite
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by rajioyebamiji77: 9:53pm
Is unfair ooo
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by kessler53(m): 9:53pm
God don help u as u no come to this wicked world
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by elvis901: 9:57pm
jonaifame22:God has forgiven if actually u have repented totally.... It is well...
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by lukmane: 10:04pm
|Re: Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) by ardeywhunmmy(f): 10:09pm
When some people are actually praying,pleading,crying to God to at least ve 1. Olorun ku iroju
