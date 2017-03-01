Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Newborn Baby Found Dumped In Kalgo, Kebbi State By Unknown People(Pics) (2899 Views)

Source: From the little I could understand from the story shared in Hausa by Zuma Times,a baby was found discarded in the city of Kalgo,Kebbi state by unknown people.Police are currently doing investigations to unravel the person who carried out the wicked act.Our Hausa readers should please explain more with the help of the screenshot belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/baby-found-dumped-in-kalgokebbi-by.html?m=1

wicked world

I think we are gradually loosing our humanity

hmmm.. really?

This is extremely inhumane

To think of it, this is somebody's s.perm and anothers 9 months in pains. Lord have mercy

Just when I'm looking for a child, seen what some people are doing with babies.. SMJ

Wickedness 1 Like

A woman did this. Happy international Women's day. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Dis wrong sompeople are just wicked.

Ashawo nor be work, Stop killing innocent baby. pad ur holes Ashawo nor be work, Stop killing innocent baby. pad ur holes

The child died, probably due to suffocation in the nylon bag. 1 Like

Just look at how big and healthy the baby look.

May God have mercy on the mother.

its one Afonja DAT did this I am very sure.

Na the baby dy inside nylon

Nawa o



If dem no wan born

Y dem come dy do without protection na

Ehhya!!! see fine boy!... E pain me shaaa

Holy Moses

O ma se o,

Eni lori ko ni fila...

Eni ni fila, ko Lori...

Wicked

This is just terrible...

When you thought you have seen it all in Nigeria

So disheartening

Aided in doin abortion before, I dnt knw wat to say, dnt wanna be an hypocrite

Is unfair ooo

God don help u as u no come to this wicked world

Aided in doin abortion before, I dnt knw wat to say, dnt wanna be an hypocrite God has forgiven if actually u have repented totally.... It is well... God has forgiven if actually u have repented totally.... It is well...