The Bank sector similar to the oil and gas industry is one of the best paying industries in conditions of salary. Although there are presently some dissimilarities in how much Banks in Nigeria pay their staff as no specific laws compels them to truly have a fixed amount for because of their staff.



For its basic level staff salary, Diamond Bank pays a quantity between N240,000 and N243,000 regular monthly according to office and product. Their trainees are paid N80,000. Your income may also surge after a while so long as you remain in the Organisation. In addition to the basic salary you obtain, there are other allowances and benefits that Bank compensates and you are also eligible for a leave break in the action.



For the salary level,

Diamond Bank Nigeria has had the opportunity to verify itself as a Bank of repute.



