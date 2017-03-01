Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) (4010 Views)

Source; Photos of this young lady who was brutally murdered have been trending online... According to Prince Oluwole Enitan who shared the photos and other reports gathered from online users, the lady was gruesomely murdered with a knife as seen in the pictures after a quarrel in her lover's residence. Read below what was shared online..Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/graphic-photos-of-lady-who-was.html

cc; lalasticlala

oluwa o!!!!!

Too bad. Fear Humans. 3 Likes

Dear Lord, if Angel Gabriel has misplaced the trumpet please give him whistle, we the few righteous will still hear it 7 Likes 1 Share

JEEZ

wetin ma come do? Cry?? pple go come here dey say na material things she pursue cus dz one so..nobody knws what happened so ya'll Sahara reporters and CSI experts should just respect yaxevs n not say trash bout d dead... R.I.P 4 Likes

OMG

What material things could cause. She met a desperate guy. So unfortunate!. 1 Like

i Talk am...i nova even waka comot fr here u don come drop rubbish...na every lady dey materialistic fr una..me i just pity u i Talk am...i nova even waka comot fr here u don come drop rubbish...na every lady dey materialistic fr una..me i just pity u 6 Likes

God Rest Her Soul.







Selah.







May her killer never know peace. 1 Like

u righteous u righteous 1 Like

i Talk am...i nova even waka comot fr here u don come drop rubbish...na every lady dey materialistic fr una..me i just pity u She knows best what he lured her with. Pity yourself! Cos I never said all women are materialistic. She knows best what he lured her with. Pity yourself! Cos I never said all women are materialistic. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is quite brutal. . REST IN PEACE...

rip

omg... bas

Don't just know what to say. Cant even blame the killer nor the killed. But humans ought to understand that taking someones life is not the ultimate.

Saw it on facebook...mehn I was close to tears

Wow!



Why Is she Unclad? Quarrel after sex? Sex gone wrong? Fetish?



Looks to me like a man slaughter. Forensics we need you on ground .





With all the teeming unemployed youths. You'll think the government would offer to train a fraction of them in forensics and blood splatter so we could find out what happened at crime scenes like this

President that cannot bring London bread or chocolate, is that one President?

>sad. Really sad.

Some is dead and another person will spend his life behind bars of face firing squad all because he could not control his temper.



For those ediots who will judge her withing knowing anything about what led to this, your own end will be worse.

they should get their facts right before judging and condemning her. R.I.P to d dead...

Gosh...may she rest in peace and may her killer never go unpunished....

This broke man excuse is boring



You have jumped into conclusion like a mad man. May you remain poor since you don't like material things Just shut up okThis broke man excuse is boringYou have jumped into conclusion like a mad man. May you remain poor since you don't like material things

After he hs fvcked life out her,he still killed her





He's a bad sharp guy , lol!

The FB user sef..So,any girl that is murdered is trying to follow already made guys??

adonbiliv the story...



RIP