₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,761,049 members, 3,411,308 topics. Date: Friday, 10 March 2017 at 10:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) (4010 Views)
|Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:44pm
Photos of this young lady who was brutally murdered have been trending online... According to Prince Oluwole Enitan who shared the photos and other reports gathered from online users, the lady was gruesomely murdered with a knife as seen in the pictures after a quarrel in her lover's residence. Read below what was shared online..
Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/graphic-photos-of-lady-who-was.html
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:46pm
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 9:46pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by professorfal: 9:46pm
oluwa o!!!!!
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by Davash222(m): 9:47pm
Too bad. Fear Humans.
3 Likes
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by softwerk(f): 9:47pm
Dear Lord, if Angel Gabriel has misplaced the trumpet please give him whistle, we the few righteous will still hear it
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:48pm
JEEZ
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 9:48pm
wetin ma come do? Cry?? pple go come here dey say na material things she pursue cus dz one so..nobody knws what happened so ya'll Sahara reporters and CSI experts should just respect yaxevs n not say trash bout d dead... R.I.P
4 Likes
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by ZarZar(f): 9:50pm
OMG
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by kimbra(f): 9:50pm
What material things could cause. She met a desperate guy. So unfortunate!.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 9:53pm
kimbra:
i Talk am...i nova even waka comot fr here u don come drop rubbish...na every lady dey materialistic fr una..me i just pity u
6 Likes
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by REIIGN(m): 9:54pm
God Rest Her Soul.
Selah.
May her killer never know peace.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by enuk80(m): 9:55pm
softwerk:
u righteous
1 Like
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by kimbra(f): 9:57pm
kiddoiLL:She knows best what he lured her with. Pity yourself! Cos I never said all women are materialistic.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 9:57pm
This is quite brutal. . REST IN PEACE...
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by lukmane: 10:02pm
rip
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by Negotiate: 10:03pm
omg... bas
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by etcme: 10:03pm
Don't just know what to say. Cant even blame the killer nor the killed. But humans ought to understand that taking someones life is not the ultimate.
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:04pm
Saw it on facebook...mehn I was close to tears
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by joey150(m): 10:04pm
Wow!
Why Is she Unclad? Quarrel after sex? Sex gone wrong? Fetish?
Looks to me like a man slaughter. Forensics we need you on ground .
With all the teeming unemployed youths. You'll think the government would offer to train a fraction of them in forensics and blood splatter so we could find out what happened at crime scenes like this
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 10:04pm
kimbra:I pity u for quickly deciding its material things. u n i knw nothing bout her n d least u could do is come here n talk trash u dnt knw..respect d dead...n think ur a female makes dis shitty..afterall its all ladies dat goes after material things right?
1 Like
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by megrimor(m): 10:05pm
President that cannot bring London bread or chocolate, is that one President?
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by sweatlana: 10:05pm
>sad. Really sad.
Some is dead and another person will spend his life behind bars of face firing squad all because he could not control his temper.
For those ediots who will judge her withing knowing anything about what led to this, your own end will be worse.
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by Rayboss(m): 10:05pm
they should get their facts right before judging and condemning her. R.I.P to d dead...
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by kimbra(f): 10:06pm
kiddoiLL:You lack comprehensive ability. So she was killed in her father's house abi?.
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by rossyc(f): 10:06pm
Gosh...may she rest in peace and may her killer never go unpunished....
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by sweatlana: 10:06pm
kimbra:Just shut up ok
This broke man excuse is boring
You have jumped into conclusion like a mad man. May you remain poor since you don't like material things
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by jonaifame22(f): 10:09pm
After he hs fvcked life out her,he still killed her
He's a bad sharp guy , lol!
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by sirhills: 10:09pm
Meanwhile lets not relent in our publicity:
THE FIRST AUDITION IS TOMORROW @FESTAC TOWN LAGOS. By 10am!!!
Call the numbers on the post only DONT BE SCAMMED PLS,ITS FREE.
NEXT AUDITION IS 18th March,2017, VENUE WILL BE POSTED ON OUR PAGE.
#rcma #spreading #audition #movie #action #christianmovies #christianfilm #director #lagos #talent #castingcall #movie #firstofitskind #tagafriend #likes #follow
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by ayaside(m): 10:09pm
The FB user sef..So,any girl that is murdered is trying to follow already made guys??
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by badassProdigy(m): 10:09pm
adonbiliv the story...
RIP
|Re: Lady Gruesomely Murdered In Her Lover's House (Graphic Photos) by sleeknick(m): 10:09pm
She looks like someone i know from the looks of her waist and thigh...
2003 Volkswagen Jetta For Sale CALL 09039593015 NGN455,000 / Fashola's Website And Twitter Account Taken Over By Hackers / Madam Rose Rice Depoit
Viewing this topic: olabamiji09(m), stone07(m), uscofield, chypotenti(m), freeamine, chinex276(m), Bambygurl, ThatIgboBoy, viccipedia, RhemaDavids(f), babymattas, psychopunk(m), softMarket(m), Inception(m), VeeVeeMyLuv(m), HenryThegreat1(m), LEAFLET(m), ClintonNzedimma(m), golamike, Niwdog(m), DeCamer(m), Chukabiz(m), cidieschat(m), AngryNigerian(m), Bestbeelieve, priestchurch(m), ikukuhero, okine4real, Talkingboy, bravo269(m), imstillnovice, ciggy000, fungle(m), ivyy(f), alpacino2014(m), omotolatoyosi(f), fuckpro, doctorkush(m), youngberry001(m), drolapet(m), kabir100, TRUEPATRIOTLOVE, dyydxx, iamdapsyj(m), Bonavcreativity(m), tuscani, Aghans(m), smartolala, iyobs7(m), Damola00, In2systemsTech(m), tuak(f), cyphher(m), Ariegurl(f), ebube89(f), yhemster(m), onward4life(m), mohince(m), DMM007(m), Ask4Info, haykes, boghetto, emeraldoe(f), collinsdera(m), DucciJay(m), olasco99(m), anthoniaz(f), Vacora(m), 4emmanueltosin(m), tobiit(m), Davidcruze(m), legalvoice(m), Otesboy, Behira(f), mm7, badassProdigy(m), nairashopping(m), hizzylife(f), tushbobo(m), vickoozy(m), Skain(m), benueguy(m), yemite4040, trublu(m), engrflames, stuartpro, samir, felix10(m), rothmas21(m), dancok(m), favorchild2017, Basildvalour(m), koolaid87, Rayhandrinni(m), JayChk(f), AdeOracle(m), scarpa, fushizu1, neyokool, SKYWEAVER, omodaddyy(f), danielous(m), Olujames77, delpee(f), Daveed4Jesus(m), ANIEXTY(m), Everyday4, Elmahmoood(m), saint1010, Davash222(m), Benevee, freda506(f), holybabayo(m), mightyhazel, Effiezynews, elda2303(m), dejavus, yusufobinna1(m), dragonking2, uzo4real(m), dejive, Barywhyte(m), DLGY, Josephumo12(m), Queenbeee(f), enigmagu1(m), julgs(m), tokzy205(m), ojay72(m), legrande69, Joshrob(m), wizboi26(m), Banjo24, TheFreeOne, Onwardvic(m), shortgun(m), Diekola17(f), Laredojohn(m), omobash21(f), Tritri, kentosky5, Gborgz(m), cashkid18(m), Simionesupremo, iamGraced(f), 9jaAmerican, KOTF, kelz91(m), ipobbigot7, lawrenceunaa, ottersberger(m), Culin(f), blingxx, Jimmyselly, ramzylipi, AgreatMan, illicit(m), edubrazil442(m), stnkembu(m), jeffriano, neyoworld247, drey69(m), Samtob90(m), JustinSlayer69, Royalty4vpz, omoloba123(m), IemFava(f), Realreeta, Imedickson(f), sanniabiola(m), rasazee(m), Mizk(f), Corlina, Opeolami(m), YoungBlackRico, khalids, Kewt, aycorporat(m), Ektinno, gwine0047(m), kayceshow(m), Evergreen4(m), ck123(m), HARDDON, jajad, Ephort, higherpower, CioAngels(f), urchcam(m), lincontee(m), Otapipia, ikechukwu2012, ufedob(f), kimbra(f), donaldfafree(m), sweatlana, ken19(m), joyiwant, damiplovR(m), ogkrakkid(m), accountbalance, samuelk(m), damola44(m), megama, aikyg(m), dapsin999(m), kesikeller(m), iamgunju(m), nkwuocha, hardywaltz(m), phyllosilicate(m), Libber(f), oyiboeru(m), ezyk, omoowhe, imhotep, fabiano09(m), dadabashua1(m) and 320 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14