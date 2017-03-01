Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty (6896 Views)

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Director General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), to appear before it ‘unfailingly’ next Wednesday.



The lawmakers also stated that the Customs boss would not be admitted into the chamber if he failed to appear in the uniform of the service showing his rank as the DG.



The lawmakers took turns to condemn the NCS and Ali for defying an order stopping the service from implementing its new policy on vehicle duty.



Ali had last Thursday, in a circular, issued a one-month ultimatum, from Monday, March 13, to Wednesday, April 12, 2017, to all vehicle owners within the country, whose Customs duties had not been fully paid to do so.



The Customs boss had advised all motor dealers and private owners of such vehicles to visit the nearest zonal office of the service to pay the appropriate duties on them.



But the policy was rejected by the upper chamber of the National Assembly, which stated that the NCS had no legal backing to implement such a directive.



Specifically, the Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah, while moving a motion on the Customs circular at plenary, which gained unanimous support of the lawmakers, on Thursday, said the move was illegal and arbitrary.



He said, “We are all aware that the area of operation specifically designated for this service is principally our borders. And we are aware of the fact that in this situation, we are unable to find the specific provision of the law that the Comptroller of Customs relied upon to issue this circular. I think we have a compelling need to protect the Nigerian public against this arbitrariness.”



But the NCS, on Wednesday, defied the directive of the Senate, insisting that the one-month ultimatum for owners of such vehicles to pay the appropriate duties remained sacrosanct.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of Customs, Mr. Joseph Attah, at a press conference on Wednesday, said the one-month grace period was still in force despite the order of the Senate.



He said that in a bid to reduce the burden of the duty payment on Nigerians, a rebate of 60 per cent had been approved by the NCS for vehicles imported prior to the 2016 fiscal period.



He said, “The payment (period) remains Monday, March 13 to Wednesday, April 12. The points of payments, with the exemption of Lagos and Port Harcourt, will now be the nearest Customs area command. Private vehicle owners who know that duty has not been paid on their vehicles can take advantage of this grace period to do so.



“Therefore, owners of such vehicles or their representatives are expected to go to the nearest points of payment for assessment and payment. It should be noted that the 60 per cent rebate applies only within the grace period.”



But on Thursday, Senator Dino Melaye, raised the matter at the plenary, saying the statement made by the Customs could only be made by a military government ‘where an individual, a parastatal, an institution or an agency of government will confront the powers of the Nigerian Senate.’



The lawmaker pointed out that the government was based on three arms ‘and that the Nigeria Customs cannot function without the National Assembly because they cannot spend or survive without appropriations and oversight’.



He said, “If this Senate, which is one of the most vibrant Senates in the history of this country, makes a resolution and an agency of government will have the temerity, will have the guts, will have the strength to blatantly disregard the entire institution of the Nigerian Senate, it is a very dark day for democracy.”



Melaye continued, “I am a member of the Customs committee and I want to educate some of us today; the position of the Comptroller General of Customs is a rank. As I speak today, we have deputy comptrollers general of Customs; their next promotion, if it comes to be, is comptroller general of Customs. And we have asked this man (Ali) in the committee why is he was not wearing the rank of comptroller general and he said ‘uniform men’ don’t wear uniform twice. I asked him, under which law.



“I educated him by reminding him that he retired as a colonel and that General (Haladu) Hananiya retired as a General.



When he was appointed as the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps; he wore, promptly and daily, the uniform of the corps.



Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, who presided over the plenary, said ‘the activities of the Customs lately had become a source of concern to us all’.



“Then, if that position (CG of Customs) is a rank and you (Ali) are not wearing that rank, it means you are not even proud of the Nigeria Customs,” he added.

Na the uniform stuff dey pain them. is alright observing with David Mark, chairman Senate committee on observation

Abeg they should let the man be. Must he put on uniform, the question they should ask is " is he performing or not?





Btw everyone this isn't just about uniform. Read the article



How market nah have you read this

I told u they can't stop it, dnt let this foolish reporters deceive u with their headlines

How's market you celebrate old headline now look. I told you what he's doing is illegal. Laws trump exuactive orders. Go take a college level government instead of talking out of your neck. I would mind them removing the insolent man. He knew full well job required wearing uniform and accepted post. Now he wants to bring up millitary tradition. I doubt the have will to remove him over this issue.Btw everyone this isn't just about uniform. Read the article

Na now we go know which kind senate we get

I don't think the senate should remove the man because he is performing, but thinking about it can a man head an organization and refuse to put on the designated uniform of the org

the man is buhari friend that is why he is confident and vocal.

The result of forcing an appointment on someone. This man may end up resigning this appoinment and goes back to his poetry farm.

Should he fail to show up in uniform, they should by their powers, resolve to immidiately remove him from office, if he does nto abide, then they should unite with the lower chambers to freeze any allocation due to customs

Should he fail to show up in uniform, they should by their powers, resolve to immidiately remove him from office, if he does nto abide, then they should unite with the lower chambers to freeze any allocation due to customs

If they have self respect. I would be proud of them if they backup up their threats.

If they have self respect. I would be proud of them if they backup up their threats. If they have self respect. I would be proud of them if they backup up their threats. 1 Like

I wonder what the man is up to, he must have premised his pride on military ego which he has long retired from. Why not resign if the uniform demeans you?



Am just watching how the house will approach this since they have little enforcement power.

You know we don't have serious lawmakers when they are looking at clothes and uniforms when serious issues need serious attention. What has uniform got to do with catching tax avoidance seriously Senate.

I would mind them removing the insolent man. He knew full well job required wearing uniform and accepted post. Now he wants to bring up millitary tradition. I doubt the have will to remove him over this issue.



Btw everyone this isn't just about uniform. Read the article











How's market you celebrate old headline now look. I told you what he's doing is illegal. Laws trump exuactive orders. Go take a college level government instead of talking out of your neck.

All you are saying is rubbish, the senators can only wail and rant, that's all they can do, dey dnt have d powers to sack him....... Weda legal backing or poo backing the order still stands......lemme ask u, if d customs still go ahead with d order, what will d senators do??

I don't think the senate should remove the man because he is performing, but thinking about it can a man head an organization and refuse to put on the designated uniform of the org

the man is buhari friend that is why he is confident and vocal.

No the issue is he has respect for those that have gone through the custom training he should not wear it because he didn't go through there system. We have military taking orders from President should the President wear military uniform too no.

All you are saying is rubbish, the senators can only wail and rant, that's all they can do, dey dnt have d powers to sack him....... Weda legal backing or poo backing the order still stands......lemme ask u, if d customs still go ahead with d order, what will d senators do??

Cut funding. Impeachment not likely. Anyway if there's no legal base for car how's court going to enforce rule? They are going to be acting outside of law.

reps n senate should use this man and show they arent toothless bulldogs







then they can go for pmbs head

No the issue is he has respect for those that have gone through the custom training he should not wear it because he didn't go through there system. We have military taking orders from President should the President wear military uniform too no.

I disagree with your assertion, the point is that there is a code guiding all organization which includes the uniform.

I remember this one time dig of police who was made head of lastma,he do wear uniform.

you have to follow the rules of the game.

I disagree with your assertion, the point is that there is a code guiding all organization which includes the uniform.

I remember this one time dig of police who was made head of lastma,he do wear uniform.

you have to follow the rules of the game.

he is like this because of the relationship he has with mr president.

Abeg they should let the man be. Must he put on uniform, the question they should ask is " is he performing or not?

What nonsense talk is this? It's just like the SP of a secondary school not putting on a school uniform and badge because he is brilliant.



What will it take away from him to put on the uniform and honour the agency he's heading? If he's ashamed of the uniform then he has no business being there.



What nonsense talk is this? It's just like the SP of a secondary school not putting on a school uniform and badge because he is brilliant.

What will it take away from him to put on the uniform and honour the agency he's heading? If he's ashamed of the uniform then he has no business being there.

You people ehhh I tire for una matter

Cut funding. Impeachment not likely. Anyway if there's no legal base for car how's court going to enforce rule? They are going to be acting outside of law.

They can't do Shiiii, Nada.... They r a bunch of toothless dogs, who tink that power is about noise making, how come babachir Lawal is still d SGF, y have dey not cut funds to d presidency since d presidemt refused to sack babachir Laval, y is Magu still d acting EFCC chairman after all their rant.....let dem cut d funding now, because it's easy to say.....action speaks louder than words

Cut funding. Impeachment not likely. Anyway if there's no legal base for car how's court going to enforce rule? They are going to be acting outside of law.

While you are saying u and those fools called senators are saying ur own, oga boss is doing his



While you are saying u and those fools called senators are saying ur own, oga boss is doing his

http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/nigeria-customs-releases-update-of.html

I disagree with your assertion, the point is that there is a code guiding all organization which includes the uniform.

I remember this one time dig of police who was made head of lastma,he do wear uniform.

you have to follow the rules of the game.

he is like this because of the relationship he has with mr president.

Its lastma a state organisation but the main important thing is the man is doing his job.

Its lastma a state organisation but the main important thing is the man is doing his job.

Why are u supporting nonsense na? U dey make me vex ooo as I dey see this BS u dey type

The same Senate that could not remove the SEC woman is now the one that will remove a rtd Army General as Head of Customs?

looking forward to see how this drama unfolds

Our senators are all useless these war they are about declaring on Ncs boss is a personal one which directly affects them so them pretending they are saying the minds of all Nigerians is quite disturbing but the Ncs boss seems to be ready for them big time.

I disagree with your assertion, the point is that there is a code guiding all organization which includes the uniform.

I remember this one time dig of police who was made head of lastma,he do wear uniform.

you have to follow the rules of the game.

My brother don't mind those hausa fulani there joy is they think Hamid Ali will come after those igbo car dealers like, lazy people who are envious hard working people, let him go to car shops and impound cars stupid because there is borders or wharf.

My brother what do you expect from greedy and lazy set of people they know that 79 percent of car dealers are igbos it's just a way hausa fulani bigots want to destroy the igbo man legal business with a fake disguise, they know they can't March any igbo business what they usually do is to destroy it or loot as they usually do in the northern States check the majority opposing t Senate that will show you.

Sack the guy already

My brother what do you expect from greedy and lazy set of people they know that 79 percent of car dealers are igbos it's just a way hausa fulani bigots want to destroy the igbo man legal business with a fake disguise, they know they can't March any igbo business what they usually do is to destroy it or loot as they usually do in the northern States check the majority opposing t Senate that will show you.

Hatred and covetousness of Igbo property is embedded in their DNA. It won't work for them

Bunch of tev