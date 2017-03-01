₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:00pm On Mar 10
The Senate on Wednesday asked the Director General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), to appear before it ‘unfailingly’ next Wednesday.
http://punchng.com/vehicle-duty-senate-threatens-to-remove-customs-dg/
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by rollybest(m): 10:05pm On Mar 10
Na the uniform stuff dey pain them. is alright observing with David Mark, chairman Senate committee on observation
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by koma1(m): 10:09pm On Mar 10
Abeg they should let the man be. Must he put on uniform, the question they should ask is " is he performing or not?
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Blue3k(m): 10:12pm On Mar 10
I would mind them removing the insolent man. He knew full well job required wearing uniform and accepted post. Now he wants to bring up millitary tradition. I doubt the have will to remove him over this issue.
Btw everyone this isn't just about uniform. Read the article
The lawmakers took turns to condemn the NCS and Ali for defying an order stopping the service from implementing its new policy on vehicle duty.
saintmark88:
How's market you celebrate old headline now look. I told you what he's doing is illegal. Laws trump exuactive orders. Go take a college level government instead of talking out of your neck.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by LAFO(f): 10:15pm On Mar 10
Idiots in power.
Wear uniform, I no wear.
Na now we go know which kind senate we get
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Donshegxy10(m): 10:30pm On Mar 10
I don't think the senate should remove the man because he is performing, but thinking about it can a man head an organization and refuse to put on the designated uniform of the org
the man is buhari friend that is why he is confident and vocal.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Sunnymatey(m): 11:10pm On Mar 10
The result of forcing an appointment on someone. This man may end up resigning this appoinment and goes back to his poetry farm.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by vertueptime: 11:34pm On Mar 10
Should he fail to show up in uniform, they should by their powers, resolve to immidiately remove him from office, if he does nto abide, then they should unite with the lower chambers to freeze any allocation due to customs
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Blue3k(m): 11:56pm On Mar 10
vertueptime:
If they have self respect. I would be proud of them if they backup up their threats.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by omowolewa: 12:10am
I wonder what the man is up to, he must have premised his pride on military ego which he has long retired from. Why not resign if the uniform demeans you?
Am just watching how the house will approach this since they have little enforcement power.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:15am
came to read sarrki comment
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by slimfit1(m): 12:29am
You know we don't have serious lawmakers when they are looking at clothes and uniforms when serious issues need serious attention. What has uniform got to do with catching tax avoidance seriously Senate.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by saintmark88(m): 12:31am
Blue3k:
All you are saying is rubbish, the senators can only wail and rant, that's all they can do, dey dnt have d powers to sack him....... Weda legal backing or poo backing the order still stands......lemme ask u, if d customs still go ahead with d order, what will d senators do??
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by slimfit1(m): 12:36am
Donshegxy10:
No the issue is he has respect for those that have gone through the custom training he should not wear it because he didn't go through there system. We have military taking orders from President should the President wear military uniform too no.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Blue3k(m): 1:57am
saintmark88:
Cut funding. Impeachment not likely. Anyway if there's no legal base for car how's court going to enforce rule? They are going to be acting outside of law.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by mykelmeezy: 2:12am
reps n senate should use this man and show they arent toothless bulldogs
then they can go for pmbs head
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Donshegxy10(m): 4:09am
slimfit1:I disagree with your assertion, the point is that there is a code guiding all organization which includes the uniform.
I remember this one time dig of police who was made head of lastma,he do wear uniform.
you have to follow the rules of the game.
he is like this because of the relationship he has with mr president.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Candyrain(m): 4:29am
koma1:
What nonsense talk is this? It's just like the SP of a secondary school not putting on a school uniform and badge because he is brilliant.
What will it take away from him to put on the uniform and honour the agency he's heading? If he's ashamed of the uniform then he has no business being there.
You people ehhh I tire for una matter
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by saintmark88(m): 6:53am
Blue3k:
They can't do Shiiii, Nada.... They r a bunch of toothless dogs, who tink that power is about noise making, how come babachir Lawal is still d SGF, y have dey not cut funds to d presidency since d presidemt refused to sack babachir Laval, y is Magu still d acting EFCC chairman after all their rant.....let dem cut d funding now, because it's easy to say.....action speaks louder than words
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by saintmark88(m): 6:58am
Blue3k:
While you are saying u and those fools called senators are saying ur own, oga boss is doing his
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/03/nigeria-customs-releases-update-of.html
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by slimfit1(m): 7:01am
Donshegxy10:
Its lastma a state organisation but the main important thing is the man is doing his job.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Candyrain(m): 7:25am
slimfit1:
Why are u supporting nonsense na? U dey make me vex ooo as I dey see this BS u dey type
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by SuperS1Panther: 7:36am
The same Senate that could not remove the SEC woman is now the one that will remove a rtd Army General as Head of Customs?
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by BoleynDynaSTY(f): 7:49am
looking forward to see how this drama unfolds
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Larryfest(m): 8:01am
Our senators are all useless these war they are about declaring on Ncs boss is a personal one which directly affects them so them pretending they are saying the minds of all Nigerians is quite disturbing but the Ncs boss seems to be ready for them big time.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by durangokid: 8:44am
Donshegxy10:My brother don't mind those hausa fulani there joy is they think Hamid Ali will come after those igbo car dealers like, lazy people who are envious hard working people, let him go to car shops and impound cars stupid because there is borders or wharf.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by durangokid: 8:57am
Candyrain:My brother what do you expect from greedy and lazy set of people they know that 79 percent of car dealers are igbos it's just a way hausa fulani bigots want to destroy the igbo man legal business with a fake disguise, they know they can't March any igbo business what they usually do is to destroy it or loot as they usually do in the northern States check the majority opposing t Senate that will show you.
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Scream(m): 9:00am
Sack the guy already
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by Candyrain(m): 9:02am
durangokid:
Hatred and covetousness of Igbo property is embedded in their DNA. It won't work for them
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:07am
http://punchng.com/vehicle-duty-senate-threatens-to-remove-customs-dg/
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by neonly: 10:15am
Bunch of tev
|Re: Senate Threatens To Remove Hammed Ali As Customs DG Over Vehicle Duty by imoriwe: 10:16am
toothless peeps
